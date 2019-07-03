Shale Oil And Gas: An 'Unmitigated Disaster' (For Energy Investors)

That's because Hz shale wells have led to an abundance of supply and lower prices. And that has killed what used to be very healthy margins in the energy sector.

The fact is the shale revolution has been great for the United States and its citizens. But awful for investors in the energy sector.

The former CEO of EQT says the shale gas revolution has been an "unmitigated disaster" for buy-and-hold investors.

The shale revolution in both oil and gas has been great for the United States. It has increased energy security, creating lots of good jobs, and has reduced the massive oil-led trade deficits.

But that same shale revolution has been a complete disaster for most energy investors.

At the recent 2019 Northeast Petrochemical Conference in Pittsburgh, former EQT Corp. (EQT) CEO Steve Schlotterbeck said:

The biggest problem facing the upstream industry, frankly, is the industry itself. The shale gas revolution has been an unmitigated disaster for any buy and hold investor.

How true that is. I would even expand that comment to include the shale oil industry as well. Note that while US O&G production has more than doubled, the broad energy sector (as defined by the Energy Spider (XLE) ETF) has been a terrible place to have had money over the past decade - the annualized return has been in the low single-digits and has been negative for most of the past decade:

Source: XLE Spider Webpage

This is even more depressing for energy stock owners considering the S&P 500 Spider (SPY) ETF is up an annualized 13.8% over the same time frame.

Even (supposed....) high-quality stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM) have been affected by the new era of energy abundance. Exxon's stock is barely above where it was 10 years ago. And although the dividend has been increased during that time frame, the company is still recovering from the awful XTO acquisition and the subsequent massive drop in the price of domestic natural gas. And despite huge quantities of natural gas being exported as LNG, the recent price of natural gas is again hitting 3-year lows:

Source: NASDAQ NYMEX Price

Again, there is just an abundance of supply out there. Much of it is coming from the Permian Basin as producers pump for oil but generate lots of associated natural gas as a by-product. As a result, and due to a lack of adequate pipeline capacity out of the region, natural gas has often gone negative over the past year or so. That is producers have to pay to have their natural gas taken off their hands.

The same is true for oil - there is an abundance of supply. Despite production outages (or constraints) in countries like Venezuela and Iran, the market is so robustly supplied that Russia and Saudi Arabia recently decided to extend production cuts of an estimated 1.2 million bpd for another 9 months. This is to allow for the continued growth of US production to elbow its way into the global oil market. Without these cuts, I suspect oil would be significantly below $40/bbl by now.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said:

I have no doubt in my mind that U.S. shale will peak, plateau and then decline like every other basin in history. Until it does I think it's prudent for those of us who have a lot at stake, and also for us who want to protect the global economy and provide visibility going forward, to keep adjusting to it.

Bottom line is that the energy sector continues to be a miserable place to invest: there is just too much supply. You certainly don't want to buy Exxon. Its management is still not pragmatic enough to understand the new era of shale oil and gas production. Exxon just keeps trying to grow bigger and bigger, instead of doing what ConocoPhillips (COP) did - and selling non-core low-margin assets. Note that COP sold most of its L-48 dry gas producing properties, as well as the majority of its high-cost oil sands production, and has greatly improved its break-even point. As a result, COP is generating huge amounts of free cash flow in the current price environment.

Exxon? Not performing so well. Despite the new CEO, its Q1 was business as usual at the company and was just another (to use the phrase) "unmitigated disaster." Things apparently won't get better in Q2. Exxon said on Monday that while refining and upstream performance will improve in Q2, that will be offset by - you guessed it - weak natural gas prices and weak chemicals margins.

It is amazing to me that a company of Exxon's size and supposed quality cannot seem to come to grips with the obvious challenges in the new era of oil and gas abundance. On the other hand, a company like ConocoPhillips came up with a strategic plan back in 2016 to deal with the new environment of energy abundance.

One would think Exxon could learn a lot from its smaller peer. Then again, the company seems to be focused on simply getting bigger for the sake of getting bigger. As a result, it continues to plow money into more petrochemical projects even though margins are shrinking drastically. And it continues to hold onto massive natural gas production assets in the L-48 despite a Henry Hub futures strip that points to continued low prices for as far as the eye can see.

If you must own an energy stock, sell Exxon and buy COP. Better yet, just by a vanilla S&P 500 mutual fund. You'll likely do much better over the coming decade. Because the bottom line is this: horizontal drilling and fracking technology have been a disaster for energy companies' margins.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.