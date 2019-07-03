Cedar Fair Acquisitions Couldn't Prevent Share Price From Dropping To 5-Year Low

The company will likely report preliminary results through July 4th by this time next week.

Funds to be used for the Great America land purchase and acquisition of two water parks.

For a number of years, Cedar Fair, LP (FUN) has reported its attendance through two key holiday weekends: July 4th and Labor Day. The results through these two weekends will typically give investors an excellent idea about how well the company - their investment - is performing. Based on the recent weakness in the unit price, the market is telling us not to expect too much.

On June 26th, the unit price dipped to $45.58, the lowest price since December 2014. Whether the market's pessimism is tied to the land purchase under Great America (located near San Francisco) or the additional $500 million of debt taken on by the company, or the price paid for two new water parks, or the excessive rain, or the recent heatwaves... or some combination of all these factors... is unclear. What is clear is that the yield of the $3.70 annual distribution climbed above 8%. What lies ahead as we move towards July 4th?

What investors need to know

The Debt

On June 18th, the company announced that it had

... priced its previously announced private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes were priced at 100% of the aggregate principal amount.

The above terms are slightly better than those that the company was able to obtain in April 2017, when it issued 10-year senior unsecured notes at 5.375%. Cedar Fair also disclosed that the funds would be used

... for the proposed acquisition of Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston, the purchase of the land upon which California’s Great America amusement park is located, the payment of fees and expenses related to those transactions and the offering and for general corporate purposes and repayment of a portion of the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility.

On June 28th, it announced that it had

completed the purchase of land upon which its California’s Great America amusement park is located, for approximately $150 million.

On July 1st, the company also announced that it had completed the acquisition of:

two iconic water parks and one resort in Texas - Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston - for a cash purchase price of $261 million.

The last two items take care of $411 million of the $500 million. The remaining $89 million (less the fees and expenses related to the offering) were to be used to reduce the revolver. Debt at the end of Q1, including the revolver, was $1.8 billion. Is the market expressing concern that the debt could now exceed $2.2 billion?

Great America Land Acquisition

I remain puzzled by the use of $150 million for the Great America land purchase. While some reports cited the cost to lease the land at $5.6 million, according to an article in Crain's Cleveland Business:

annual lease costs varied "based on revenues and have historically approximated $6-$7 million a year."

It's not immediately apparent why a $5.6 million, or even a $6-$7 million, lease expense would be replaced by $150 million of debt with an annual interest cost of $7.875 million. Perhaps the San Jose Mercury News knows something the rest of us don't. An article about the land purchase began:

In a move that could lay the groundwork for California’s Great America’s expansion, Cedar Fair Southwest has purchased the 112-acre theme park site for $150 million after leasing it for three decades from the city of Santa Clara.

If this is the beginning of expansion of the park, it could be good news, but that's likely to be a long, arduous process before a payoff would be realized. And it assumes that additional land could be acquired at a reasonable price. Regardless, the purchase was completed, and now it has been financed. Perhaps it's as simple as an old real estate investment thesis: the best reason to buy land is because they aren't making any more of it.

Water Park Purchases

The press release about the completion of the acquisition of the two water parks in Texas noted that they drew 1.2 million visitors in 2018 and generated approximately $68 million in revenue. The release also noted that the company

expects the two Texas locations to achieve Adjusted EBITDA margins in line with comparable Cedar Fair park-level results as management implements a number of growth and operational initiatives over the next two years, reflecting an accretive EBITDA multiple post synergies.

Does this mean that it will be two years before the parks are accretive to the company's EBITDA results? Another question investors should be asking is, why is the company now buying water parks after closing and selling off some of its separately gated water parks over the past five years?

Attendance through the July 4th holiday

On the Q1 conference call, there were extensive discussions about the timing of the results based on the company's fiscal closing dates. On the call, it was emphasized that attendance and results would be skewed towards the first half of the year and that the operating days would not be "normalized" until later. CFO Brian Witherow stated:

Revenues in the period also benefited from an additional nine operating days, when compared with the fiscal quarter of the prior year, which ended on March 25, 2018...



... And for modeling purpose, I want to again highlight that the additional week reported in our first quarter will be offset in the fiscal fourth quarter this year, where there will be one less week of operation when compared with the fourth quarter in 2018. Also as part of this year's calendar shift, approximately 60 operating days will move from the third quarter into the second quarter when compared with the prior year respected quarters.



For the full-year, we anticipate the total number of operating days in 2019 to be comparable with 2018.

Confusing? Well, it won't get much better when, or even if, we see the results reported through the July 4th holiday period. Notice how the company has already picked up nine days in Q1 and will pick up another sixty days in Q2. What about those two new water parks? I'm certainly looking forward to that press release and any detail that might be useful.

July 4th Press Release

Since 2015, there has been a press release about the results through July 4th. Last year, the release came out on July 11th - the headline read, "Cedar Fair Reports Revenues Through July 4th Holiday Weekend," and the article included the following:

This period represents approximately 40% of the Company's total operating days for 2018.







When compared with the same period a year ago, net revenues were down 2%, or $10 million, the result of a 3%, or 314,000-visit, decrease in attendance. This was partially offset by a 3%, or $2 million, increase in out-of-park revenues, including resort accommodations, and a slight increase in average in-park per capita spending when compared with the same period last year.

Needless to say, the shares got clobbered, dropping 8%. In 2017, there were also somewhat weak results, and the headline read "Cedar Fair Reports Positive Attendance And Revenue Trends Through July 4th." While the trends may have been positive, the attendance had declined, partly due to the closing of its Aurora water park. By contrast, prior years included the following titles:

2016: "Cedar Fair Reports 4% Increase In Net Revenues Through July 4th Holiday Weekend"

2015: "Cedar Fair Reports 5% Increase In Net Revenues Through July 4th Holiday Weekend"

This year, I fully expect to see another article, especially with the shift in operating days. I also expect to see a fairly positive headline, but whether there will be enough detail provided to be able to fully assess those results remains to be seen.

Summary

There is another old adage: "The market hates uncertainty." Based on the recent actions at Cedar Fair, there is quite a bit of uncertainty. I'll let speculators decide for themselves whether to try for a short-term trade heading into the expected July 4th press release, being prepared to sell on a positive reaction to the headline.

For those looking for a hefty yield plus the potential for capital appreciation, the current price looks like a good entry point. This a business that tends to be resilient in recessions, and it has relatively high barriers to entry, although that doesn't mean it is without risks.

As for me? I am long a somewhat small position (and currently re-invest the distributions), mostly because of the complexities of owning a limited partnership in IRA accounts. (For more detail on these complexities, see this recent article.)

That said, I may decide to put some of my son's money into the company during the next week. He may like having some FUN.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently long and reinvest the distributions. I may also take a small (100 units) long position in another family member's account at any time.