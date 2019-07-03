SharpSpring Has A Proven Model And Long Runway For Growth

Business overview

SharpSpring (SHSP) offers a multi-tenant Software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) marketing automation application. Key features include web tracking, customer relationship management, lead scoring and nurturing, notifications and analytics that measure a marketing campaign's return on investment. Its own marketing efforts have been mainly focused on digital marketing agencies who become customers and are able to resell SharpSpring products to their own clients, paying additional fees as the user count expands beyond the base license agreement.

The marketing agencies gain from recommending a marketing automation solution that they can then leverage to provide value-added services, whilst benefiting from the overall stickiness of SharpSpring’s platform. SharpSpring also benefits from focusing on marketing agencies, as they facilitate a lot of the sales, marketing and customer support on the company’s behalf without the associated costs. At the end of Q1 2019, SharpSpring had 1,804 agency customers and over 400 direct end-user customers that it sold directly to.

To gain a better understanding as to why marketing agencies would partner with SharpSpring, there are some instructive videos provided by one such customer, Conversion Marketing Experts, here and here. One key selling point is shown in the table above where SharpSpring compares its price & terms with companies offering competing products, with HubSpot (HUBS), Pardot (which is part of Salesforce.com (CRM)) and Act-On being its key competitors. Outside of Infusionsoft, SharpSpring is by far the most price-competitive, with flexible contract terms that include monthly options versus the mainly annual plans offered by rivals. Cost is a key consideration for most companies, particularly in the small-to-medium enterprise segment that SharpSpring targets. Conversion Marketing Experts also profiles some key SharpSpring product features that it finds clients value highly. This includes “Lead Scoring,” which enables the sales team to sort through often thousands of leads to focus on those that have the highest chance of converting into sales. There is also a “Life of the Lead,” which is a timeline that tracks every meaningful interaction with a potential customer, from company webpage visits, videos watched, events attended, to what marketing campaigns they have been targeted with and their outcomes.

Though over two years old, this presentation by SharpSpring’s CEO, Rick Carlson, outlines the logic and rationale behind the company’s approach to automated marketing. He uses the analogy of when his father brought a car in the 1990s versus when his wife bought a car in present times. The main difference was that 85% of his dad’s buyer journey happened in the car dealership, where a salesperson could answer questions first-hand, whilst simultaneously assessing the buyer (e.g., affordability, interest level, feature preference). For his wife, 85% of her buyer journey was self-guided through various internet searches and visits to car-related websites. SharpSpring tries to bring the best of the previous era's two-way human interaction to the present impersonal online sales approach by trying to hyper-personalize the conversation between buyer and seller through offerings such as adaptive websites, personalized emails, lead qualification based on their behavior (e.g., lead score mentioned above) and customized nurturing as the potential customer is guided through the sales funnel, from initial contact to ideally repeat sales and referrals.

Valuation

As shown in the graphic above, SharpSpring has generated strong revenue growth, whilst expanding gross margins from 59% in Q4 2016 to 72% in Q4 2018. Adjusted EBITDA loss has remained in a very stable range, between USD1.2 million and USD1.7 million a quarter. Revenue growth continued in Q1 2019, with total revenues of USD5.3 million up 27% from the same year-ago period. Gross margins held steady at 71%, and adjusted EBITDA loss totaled USD1.8 million. Due to an equity offering in March 2019, SharpSpring ended the quarter with USD17.8 million in cash, up from USD9.3 million at the end of 2018.

The company has a long runway for growth underpinned by the secular shift from offline to online, which is a powerful tailwind for marketing automation as more and more businesses search for cost-effective ways to harness the internet for their marketing strategies. As of Q1 2019, SharpSpring had 7,700 business customers, and it estimates domestically there are 88,000 mid-sized companies (100-500 employees) and 1.1 million small companies (10-99 employees), with more than 50,000+ digital marketing agencies in the USA alone. The marketing automation systems market was estimated to have grown 30%+ in 2018 to USD4.3 billion.

As SharpSpring is not yet profitable, its main valuation multiple metric would be enterprise value/revenue. The table above shows the EV/revenue (TTM) for SharpSpring and one of its main competitors, HubSpot, over the last few years. HubSpot, being more established and much larger (market cap of USD7.4 billion, versus USD150 million for SharpSpring), is awarded a premium rating. Since early 2018, both companies have benefited from multiple expansion, particularly ShareSpring, which has seen its multiple increase from below 3x to just above 7x at present. Given HubSpot trades at over 12x EV/revenues (TTM) and the 2018 Adobe acquisition of Marketo was priced at 12x revenues, there seems to be room for further multiple expansion for SharpSpring as it continues to establish itself as a significant market player.

Key takeaways

SharpSpring has a proven growth model providing comparable marketing automation software features at a much lower cost base than its competitors. Its management team has skin in the game and has proven itself very capable. SharpSpring has established itself as the No. 2 player behind HubSpot in the marketing agency vertical in a relatively short period of time, and has ample room to continue to grab market share in a growing market. Its focus on winning digital marketing agencies is working well, and the company is now looking to grow further by expanding clients in agencies, developing and cross-selling new features, and is even contemplating price increases. With a 7.2x LTV:CAC ratio, management is taking the correct steps to aggressively drive new user growth.

However, there is a cost to the rapid growth in the form of equity dilution. In March 2019, SharpSpring raised USD10.7 million through an equity offering of around 0.9 million shares at a price of USD13 per share. On May 9, 2019, the company’s USD8 million convertible note issued in March 2018 was retired with an allotment of 1.24 million shares. It is not cheap, but given it has a long growth runaway and attractive economics, I am bullish on SharpSpring.

