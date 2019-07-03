Tracking How Far They Fell: June 2019 Edition

Source

Introduction

Beginning in mid-January of 2018, I wrote a series of articles that examined how far some popular large-cap cyclical stocks might fall if we were to have a downturn within the next three years. While all the articles were generally bearish in nature and meant to be a warning to current investors that even the stocks of good companies could fall quite far during a bear market, I didn't stop there. In each article, I suggested alternative investment ideas for the cyclical stocks in question. The four most frequent alternatives I suggested were the Invesco S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV), the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP), or some mix of them. I called this series of articles the "How far could they fall?" series. The goal of the articles was to warn investors of the potential downside these stocks had while also offering alternative investment ideas that current shareholders could rotate into while the prices of the target stocks were high. Then, after the target stocks had fallen significantly, rotate from the defensive positions back into the target stocks. The idea was that this process would prevent buy-and-hold investors from suffering big declines while also producing free share gains in the target stocks compared to a buy-and-hold strategy.

For example, if one rotated out of the target stock and into the defensive ETF while they were both priced at $100 per share, then during a bear market, the defensive ETF dropped to $80, and the target stock to $40 per share. At that point, you can rotate back into the target company stock and own twice the number of shares at no extra cost. Then, when the stock price eventually recovers, you have doubled your wealth compared to what it would have been if you held the target stock through the entire period (minus taxes, of course).

In order for all this to work, one needs to 1) identify a quality company, 2) understand when it is overvalued, 3) get somewhat close at identifying the late stages of the business cycle, 4) correctly identify a more defensive alternative, 5) have the guts to rotate back into the stock when it looks like the world is ending near the bottom of the cycle, and 6) wait for the stock to recover.

The "How far could they fall?" series essentially takes investors through this process with a fairly wide swath of large-cap names. In total there were 28 stocks in 2018 that I both wrote a warning article about and also offered a defensive alternative I thought would be better at the time. There were a few stocks I wrote "How far could they fall?" articles on that I decided not to offer alternatives on, like Ross Stores (ROST) and T. Rowe Price (TROW), that were too hard to predict at the time. I didn't track those. And there was one that I recognized should have been put in that category a few months later, W.W. Grainger (GWW). I noticed after I reread my original Grainger article that I explicitly said in the article Grainger's turnaround was too hard to predict, and I didn't even perform a risk/reward analysis on it because of that, but then I went ahead and offered an alternative idea anyway, which I shouldn't have done. I kept tracking Grainger's performance until the end of November 2018 when it was nearly perfectly even with my suggested alternative, and I decided to correct my mistake, call that idea a wash, and stop tracking it. So, going into 2019 we were tracking 27 large-cap cyclical ideas and how they were performing vs. my chosen defensive alternatives.

The deep correction that started in October and bottomed in December 2018 created an opportunity to rotate out of many of the defensive alternatives back into the target stocks. I wrote a fairly detailed description of those moves in my article "Tracking How Far They Fell: 2018's Rotational Winners", in which I went through all 14 of the 27 rotational ideas I'd been tracking that had been completed in 2018, and we've added two more completed rotations with Caterpillar (CAT) in January 2019 and Deere (DE) in May. So far, in 2019, I've also added two more new stocks to track, Realty Income (O) and Ingersoll-Rand (IR). Here is the table, which shows the free share gains achieved from the rotational strategy for the 16 completed rotational trades so far:

Ticker Free Shares Gained Ticker Free Shares Gained CMI 53% EMR 30% STT 38% GD 50% MGA 40% ROK 35% MMM 32% ETN 28% NOC 47% CCL 33% FDX 41% PNC 23% TIF 29% UTX 29% CAT 37% DE 34%

These are great gains, all achieved in a year-and-a-half or less. For those readers who aren't used to thinking in terms of free share gains, here were the average returns during the times when we were out of these target stocks and in the defensive alternatives: Defensive Alternatives: +4.61%, S&P 500: -5.67%, and Target Stocks: -24.45%. So, for a group of 16 stocks, we had incredible outperformance while we were rotated out of them, and we even significantly outperformed the S&P 500 with this group over this time period.

Part Warning, Part Demonstration, Part Experiment

The "How far could they fall?" series essentially has three parts to it. The series was meant to serve as a warning, as a demonstration that the rotational strategy could work under real-life conditions, and as an experiment that tested different 'defensive' choices and strategies. Those three parts sometimes conflict with one another, and there are some sub-parts as well, but I've tried to frame both the articles and the tracking updates in such a way that they might be useful to readers on multiple levels and from multiple perspectives.

For the most part, even though we haven't had an actual recession yet, I think the warning part of the series has been successful, especially for those stocks that have highly cyclical earnings. More than half of the stocks I warned about lost -25 to -50% of their value within 18 months. Also, for the most part, even without having had a recession yet, as we can see from the table above, the overall rotational strategy has largely been demonstrated to work in real-time, and not just during backtesting. So, I think that many of the questions about the strategy of rotating out of cyclicals late in the business cycle and into more defensive positions have been answered and that it is a viable strategy that long-only investors can carry out without much trouble.

The 'experimentation' part is where I want to spend some time in this update, particularly as it applies to the 'defensive alternatives'. For the first two months that I wrote the original articles in January and February of 2018, I only recommended two defensive alternatives, SPLV and VPU. Sometimes I suggested one, sometimes the other, and sometimes a mix of both. Both SPLV and VPU have turned out to be excellent overall investments since I started suggesting them in January of 2018:

They have basically trounced the S&P 500 returns and performed even better against cyclicals. It's important, though, to understand the difference between these two investments, and between some of the other defensive positions I suggested in subsequent articles.

First, I'll begin by saying that if I only had one pick for a defensive alternative for the vast majority of situations, SPLV would be that pick. The reason for that is the way SPLV works, by taking the least volatile 100 stocks of the S&P 500, and reconstituting and rebalancing those stocks each quarter. By contrasting these low volatility positions with the highly cyclical stocks I suggested rotating out of, it almost guarantees SPLV will fall far less than those stocks during a downturn. So, for what we are doing with the rotational strategy it's hard to beat SPLV.

The potential weakness or failure of SPLV is that if we have a period of low volatility, especially if it's a sort of melt-up, followed by a 1987-style flash crash, in that situation, it's unlikely SPLV will spare us too much from the carnage. If one looks at the top-ten holdings at any given time with SPLV, they usually look overvalued on an individual basis, but one has to remember that this isn't your average ETF or mutual fund. A stock can go from a top ten SPLV holding, to completely out of the fund if the volatility picks up in the stock. So, while not perfect, SPLV is pretty darn good at least avoiding some of the initial losses of a market when things are getting choppy. And when things are getting choppy we should be able to find some cyclical individual stock ideas to rotate into at good prices, or, at least that's the plan.

VPU is a different story. I chose VPU partially because utilities are known as classically defensive and low volatility, but mostly because the whole sector had become undervalued relative to the S&P 500 in early 2018. Since then, VPU's price has reverted to the mean, and that's why it has outperformed the S&P 500 and been defensive during the 2018 correction. This is different than SPLV, because it's not like VPU changes all that much from quarter to quarter. It's always going to be a basket of utilities. So, if they get overvalued as a sector, then VPU isn't all that defensive anymore because utilities can revert to their mean just like any other stock if they are bought at expensive prices.

So, for January and February of 2018 it was hard to find two better defensive alternatives than these two, but that doesn't mean they are always the two best. As a general rule, I've learned from tracking the results of the alternatives over the past 18 months, that the most consistent results can be had from a 50/50 mix of SPLV and something else, preferably a sector ETF that isn't too cyclical and out of favor a little bit. Potentials could be utilities, or healthcare, consumer staples, or real estate, or some ETF with a good mix of general out-of-favor defensiveness. It really depends on how the market is valuing things at the time.

What I've started leaning away from, are individual stocks as defensive ideas. I suggested individual stocks like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and Fiserv at different points throughout the series. And what I've concluded, is that even though I expect them to work, that for this strategy, the individual stock risk, like with JNJ's talc, or perhaps Warren Buffett's health, is too high for this particular rotational strategy, because timing is important. When the group of cyclical target stocks fall, as they did last December, you can't have your defensive alternatives being affected by some random headline or company specific problem at that time (whether it is legitimate or not). This is a case were diversification makes a difference. We don't really want the defensive alternatives to move much at all. While it's nice that most of mine have beaten the S&P 500, what's more important is that the defensives don't fall rapidly at the same time as the market and the cyclicals do. That's more important than anything else.

In terms of selection, as I noted, VPU and SPLV have worked best. Meanwhile, Berkshire and the Equal-Weighted S&P 500 ETF RSP have struggled. With regard to Berkshire in particular, my Berkshire thesis required a recession and a Berkshire buyback in order for Berkshire to significantly outperform during a downturn. We've got the buyback in place, and we haven't had the recession yet, so my thesis is still in place and I expect it to work. However, as I noted above, in the future, I would avoid individual stock risk using this strategy in the future and would choose to use ETFs instead.

I'm less confident with RSP. While equal-weighting has worked in the past, I think we might be in a situation where some of the big tech companies with outsized weightings actually deserve them and might even be better values than some of the smaller companies. Time will tell, but I think SPLV is a better all-around defensive choice and I wouldn't bother with RSP if I had to do it over again.

So, to sum up, going forward I'll be suggesting a 50/50 mix of SPLV and some other ETF to use as a defensive mix. The second ETF will change depending on market conditions at the time and what sort of target stock I'm writing about. For Realty Income, for example, I chose SPLV and (VNQ), because it seemed appropriate for investors who might want that real estate exposure and I thought it was generally defensive.

Next, let's look at the performance of the remaining 11 stocks from 2018, then 2 from 2019.

Performance of Remaining 2018 Ideas

Boeing (BA) is the last remaining industrial stock we're still tracking. The other 11 all fell far enough over the past year to gain significant amounts of free shares using the rotational strategy. As you can see in the chart above, the suggested alternative SPLV is handily outperforming both Boeing and the S&P 500 since I first wrote about them in January of 2018. While Boeing was making new highs earlier this year, I wrote an update article in which I adjusted the expected share gain goal for Boeing to 15%. We actually hit that goal for a day or two earlier this month, but I was sleeping at the wheel a little bit and didn't write a blog update, so I'm continuing to track this one. I might wait for a 20% gain before updating, but I won't be looking for more than that. There is just too much irrationality when it comes to this stock. Clearly, owners of Boeing stock are either very stubborn or committed for the long-haul no matter what given the headwinds the company is facing right now.

It's really an outlier stock at this point. Part of the point of me writing this series was that I wanted to demonstrate the validity of my rotational strategy to the public. But Boeing really isn't representative of most stocks at this point, and the 737 Max issues have only made it more of an outlier. I'll be happy when I can stop tracking it.

I wrote an update article on Union Pacific (UNP) last month. It is currently overvalued and I have confidence that eventually we'll be able to rotate back into this one with some free share gains. I mentioned 3 possible defensive alternatives in the original UNP article, and it's worth taking a look at their performance since then. Note how VPU, the utilities ETF has returned almost as much as UNP. When I first wrote about VPU it was undervalued. Now it is probably overvalued, especially compared to Berkshire, which is undervalued relative to the market. Berkshire has both a major utility and a major railroad in its portfolio, yet they clearly aren't being valued the same as the UNP, CSX, and utilities as a whole. (And there is certainly nothing wrong with Berkshire.)

I haven't written a follow-up on Costco (COST) yet. While I don't think I appreciated how good of a business Costco is in my original article, it is certainly overvalued here. We only have to look at December's performance to see how fast this stock will fall in a downturn.

We just need another deep correction or bear market in order to rotate back into S&P Global (SPGI) with solid free share gains. We got a preview in December of how fast this one will drop when we do have a bear market. I'll be a buyer at the right price.

I wrote a follow-up on CSX (CSX) recently. It's currently overvalued and I expect to at least break even during the next downturn.

If I had chosen SPLV or VPU as the alternative with this one, we would have already been able to rotate back in with 20% free share gains, and we are still pretty close, here, with about 15% possible right now. There could be a decent opportunity to buy LUV coming soon. I bought some Ryanair (RYAAY) a couple of weeks ago. It was only my second large cap purchase of 2019.

I wrote an update on Paychex (PAYX) last month, explaining how it was overvalued. Soon after the price began to drop. It's almost even with our defensive alternative SPLV now.

This is another one where the defensive alternative played a key role in the strategy. I chose an equal weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP), and if I would have chosen SPLV instead, we would have had an opportunity for big share gains in December and almost certainly would have rotated back into Best Buy. Now we have to wait for another sell-off for Best Buy (BBY).

The American Express (AXP) defensive alternatives were a bit of an experiment, and, in my opinion, the experiment is working a little too well. The idea here was to use a sort of bar-bell strategy with defensive alternatives by choosing VPU as an extra-defensive alternative and Fiserv (FISV) as a secular growth stock with the expectation being Fiserv would rise rapidly during a rising market while VPU would fall less during a falling market. During the correction in December, both were outperforming AXP, which fell quite far, so that worked as expected. However, VPU has been performing better than expected in a rising market, outpacing SPY significantly. I would normally expect VPU to trail SPY as the market makes new highs. As I've mentioned before, that probably means VPU is overvalued here a little bit.

While I think there is merit to a strategy like this late in the business cycle, it's a little too sophisticated to write about on a regular basis for public consumption, and it would involve more transactions than simply using two ETFs instead (because the two ETFs act as a shared 'pool' for all of one's potential positions instead of being selected specifically to match each target stock). So, even though it is working well, I've decided not to pursue this approach further for now, and will stick with the two-ETF method going forward for defensive positions.

Progressive (PGR) is another stock that's grown on me since I first wrote about it. It can be volatile, as we saw during the December correction, but I'll be a buyer at the right price.

Nike (NKE), which I think continues to be overvalued, is a good example of the difference selecting a good defensive alternative can make. SPLV is doing a great job, but the other 50% of the defensive mix RSP, isn't even keeping pace with SPY.

The total returns of the 2018 ideas we are still tracking are defensives: +12.72%, target stocks: +20.59%, and SPY: +10.23%. So, considering that the S&P 500 is making new all-time highs right now, I think the defensive positions are doing well. It's important to remember that the idea with the defensive positions is that they work as an alternative to cash so that an investor can benefit from the rise of stocks during the later stages of the business cycle. So the part of the measure of how well these defensive positions perform is how much better than cash they perform. By that measure, even the positions we are still tracking are performing well. I don't think a single defensive suggestion has unperformed cash as of the end of June.

2019

I've only written two 'How far could they fall?" articles in 2019. Realty Income (O) is about even since I wrote about it in February, but underperforming the defensive positions. While Ingersoll-Rand (IR), below, is outperforming after a good earnings report.

When we add in the two 2019 ideas to the mix of ideas we are still tracking the returns are Defensive Alternatives: +11.52% Target Stocks: +18.47% and SPY: +9.25%.

Conclusion

If we're to look at the performance of all 29 rotational ideas, the returns from the publication dates of the original articles through the end of June are Defensive Alternatives: +7.71% Target Stocks: -5.21% and SPY: +1.02%. While we still have stocks we continue to track, these returns so far have been very good, and we have a pretty good sample size we are working with. I can say with a high degree of confidence that using the knowledge I have gained from tracking and analyzing the performance of these ideas that in the future the strategy could produce even better returns. There were lots of smaller companies I didn't cover in this series and I didn't cover semi-conductor stocks either, which are also highly cyclical. Additionally, I only focused on the stocks of reasonably high-quality businesses that I might want to actually own. If anything, I stacked the deck against myself. So it's pretty remarkable the strategy is working as well as it has.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, STT, FDX, RYAAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.