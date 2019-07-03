Dividend Champion Spotlight: RLI Corp.

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on Dividend Champions and the fundamentals behind their success.

Oftentimes investors avoid holding financial stocks in their portfolios because the business models can be complex and multi-layered. A difficult-to-understand business can turn off an investor. This only goes further down the rabbit hole when we start looking at insurance companies, because various insurance companies deal in different types of insurance and service different types of clientele. Today's Dividend Champion spotlight touches on RLI Corp. (RLI), an insurance company with a dividend growth streak of 44 years to its name.

When a financial company can continue to pay shareholders increasing amounts of cash every year, no matter the economic environment, that piques our interest. We dive into RLI Corp. to uncover what it is about this relatively unknown stock that has enabled it to generate strong returns for decades. Ultimately, the stock is prohibitively expensive, meaning we will remain on the sidelines until significant pullbacks on the share price occur.

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company that deals in property and casualty insurances. It is also a surety bond company. A surety bond functions like insurance, as it is a bond purchased to guarantee payment for a commitment between two parties. It protects the obligee in the case that the other party is unable to provide services as contracted. The specialty insurance segments of RLI Corp. cover a variety of situations. As a company, it generates more than $800 million in annual revenues.

How Insurance Companies Work, And How RLI Excels

Because of the different types of insurance out there, each insurance company may operate slightly differently than another. But when you boil it down, there are two primary functions in which an insurance company makes money. The first is through the collection of premiums. This is the fee/charge that an insurance customer (someone who enrolls/takes out/purchases a policy) pays to obtain the policy. This is paid whether or not a claim is made against the policy. This would be exactly what you pay every month for your car insurance.

RLI Corp. has succeeded in essentially generating an increasingly higher amount of premiums over time. In the past decade alone, gross premiums have grown more than 66%. This growth comes from a number of variables, such as diversifying the types of products offered, organic expansion, and acquiring smaller companies and integrating them into RLI Corp.

The other primary function in which an insurance company makes money is to take its collective "pot" of funds and invest it to generate investment income. This collective pot of money is called the company's "float". These investments are always conservative in nature and consist of mostly high-quality bonds with a small mix of conservative equities/stocks.

So, how do we gauge the operating performance of an insurance company such as RLI Corp.? There are two primary metrics. The first is the combined ratio, which is the total of the company's losses (claims) and expenses (operating expenses and dividends paid out) divided by its earned premium (premiums collected on expired portions of a policy). When the earned premium is greater than the company's losses/expenses, the resulting percentage is below 100 and it indicates profitability. This is an important metric, because it does not factor in investment income - meaning it truly reflects how well the company is managed. RLI Corp. has managed a combined ratio below 100% for 23 consecutive years.

To factor in the insurance company's total performance, we look at its return on equity (ROE). RLI Corp.'s return on equity has averaged a rate of 12.4% over the past decade. This is a solid rate of return, although we would like to see this in the mid-teens. Investors interested in RLI Corp. should make sure that the company's ROE doesn't trend much lower from these levels.

By maintaining consistent profitability and generating a solid ROE over time, RLI Corp. has been able to reward shareholders with strong dividends and capital gains by increasing the company's intrinsic value over the years.

Dividend Outlook

As we mentioned before, RLI Corp. is a Dividend Champion with a streak of 44 consecutive years with a dividend increase. In addition to this streak, management also has a record of issuing numerous special dividends, with nine issued over the past decade (I am not a fan of special dividends because they add nothing to a company's intrinsic value.) The normal dividend is paid quarterly and totals an annual sum of $0.92 per share. The resulting dividend yield of 1.06% is well short of what US 10-year treasuries offer (approximately 2%), which may turn away investors seeking income generation.

Being an insurance company, dividend growth is typically conservative, as maintaining financial liquidity is the first priority. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 6.1% (not including special dividends). The most current raise was in the same neighborhood at 4.5%, so investors can expect mid-single digit increases moving forward. The dividend is secure and easily funded at just 36% of cash flows.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Growth can be tricky in the insurance company because competition is fierce, and avoiding unnecessary risk is typically a priority. However, there are some positive traits inherent in RLI Corp. The first one is that the company deals in specialty insurance. Operating in a niche is often a strong point, because it reduces competition and implies that a specialty company such as RLI brings added value to the customer's buying process. Being a company that deals in specialty insurance, RLI Corp. also possesses scale and expertise that allows it to effectively acquire smaller firms and integrate them into its business model.

This is important because the industry as a whole is becoming increasingly competitive, with industry-wide combined ratios decreasing.

Lastly, we will continue to monitor the ebb and flow of market interest rates. Higher Fed rates are good for insurance companies because it enables them to generate more investment income.

Valuation

Trading at more than $86 per share, RLI Corp. is at the high end of its 52-week range. Analyst consensus projects earnings per share for FY2019 to come in around $2.42. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 35.5X, which is a sharp premium of 122% to its 10-year median of 16.0X.

To give us some context, we look at the price-to-book value which is extremely important when valuing insurance companies. We can see that the P/B ratio has steadily escalated, as the stock price has outrun the book value of the business over time. The current ratio of 4.3X is again drastically above the company's 10-year median figure of 2.13X.

While the quality of earnings is high, there is no major growth catalyst present that would begin to justify such a large move in the valuation metrics. It is obvious that the stock is sharply overpriced at the moment. While it may sound extreme, we would need to wait for at least a 50% drop in the stock price in order to revisit any potential opportunity here.

Wrapping Up

To summarize RLI Corp., it's a well-managed mid-cap that has a history of strong performance. As an insurance company, growth is limited, but the quality of earnings present is very high. The problem with RLI Corp. today is a valuation that all but promises to let investors down in the years ahead.

