Lockheed Martin: Near-Term Momentum Could Be Running Low

The stock has become expensive with US political tension looming in November 2020. We recommend that new money seeks a pullback before considering the defense company.

There are a handful of social "sins" that produce very lucrative investment sectors. These include smoking, drinking, and unhealthy foods among others. Today we look at mankind's affinity for war by touching on Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). Lockheed is one of the world's largest defense companies with a market cap of $102 billion. The company is currently firing on all cylinders with growth across all of its business segments, highlighted by the company's massive F-35 program. While the company will continue to grow in the years to come, the stock's recent six-month run has begun to outrun the actual business. With a looming presidential election next year, we expect a buying opportunity to present itself in the months ahead. We look at what Lockheed Martin has going for it, and where we hope to see shares priced.

Strong Momentum

Since the market last saw a notable correction at the very end of the 2018 year, Lockheed Martin's shares have shot upward like a missile, appreciating a staggering 40% in just six months.

Source: YCharts

This isn't for no reason, the business is currently firing on all cylinders. The company's last earnings report in April provided strong results and increased fiscal-year guidance. The company's two largest growth areas (its Aeronautics and Missile/Fire Control segments) house important projects such as the F-35 program and strong attention to missile offense/defense technologies. The company now holds a record size backlog of $133.5 billion. The US government is the company's largest customer by a large margin. Military spending has continued to grow under President Trump with a 2019 DoD budget of $685 billion. The proposed 2020 budget for the DoD is a whopping $718 billion. The 2020 proposal includes approximately $11 billion set aside to purchase 78 F-35 joint strike fighters, a reminder of how lucrative this program will be for Lockheed for decades to come.

Source: Lockheed Martin Corporation 2018 Annual Report

Management felt comfortable enough with the beginning of 2019 that full-year forecasts were bumped across the board.

Source: Lockheed Martin Corporation FY2019 Q1 Presentation

Returning Cash To Investors

One of the best aspects of an investment in Lockheed Martin is how much cash the company sends back to shareholders. The company routinely spends on buying back stock which helps fuel earnings per share growth. Over the past five years, the share count has been reduced from approximately 322 million to 282 million.

Source: YCharts

Additionally, Lockheed Martin is an underrated dividend growth stock. The company has raised its dividend payout for each of the past 16 years. That dividend currently totals an annual sum of $8.80 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.43%. That is more than what investors can get from 10-year US treasuries.

Source: YCharts

The dividend is well-funded, consuming just 43% of earnings. We typically look at the payout ratio based on cash flow, but the business requires volatile investments to research and develop projects with high costs that can skew FCF figures. The dividend has also grown immensely, at a CAGR of 16.2% over the past decade. Had you made an investment 10 years ago and reinvested the dividend, it would have boosted your annual returns from 17.82% to 20.15%. That difference in return rate may seem small, but it's the same as investing $10,000 and having it grow to $62K rather than $51K over a 10-year period.

Looking Ahead At Lockheed

In the years ahead, we expect the F-35 program to continue to expand. CEO Marillyn Hewson recently projected that Lockheed Martin will sell in the neighborhood of 4,600 F-35 jets over the life of the program. This will obviously stem from the US government, as well as numerous US allies that are influenced into business dealings with US defense companies. Lockheed Martin is also doing its best to deter negative publicity by cutting the unit cost of the F-35 to $80 million (each budget year shines a light on the government's high military expenditures).

While those program projection numbers are certainly ambitious, we are excited about the recurring revenue that will arise from servicing the F-35 fleet as it ages. Service revenues represented just 14% of Lockheed's Aeronautics business in 2018, but we suspect that ratio will grow as more and more units gain time in the field.

It's important not to forget that while the F-35 program is being established, much of Lockheed's other business ventures also rely heavily on the US government.

Source: YCharts

When government defense spending is curbed, it does have a direct (and sizable) impact on Lockheed's revenues. With a rapidly expanding debt load on the country's balance sheet, a democratic result come November 2020 could see the defense budget as a target of spending cuts - especially as potential welfare programs (such as Medicare-For-All) will require hefty funding. This is a risk that needs to be weighed by investors looking to buy shares.

Valuation

This note brings us to valuation as it stands today. Shares of Lockheed Martin are currently trading at all-time highs of more than $365 per share. Using management's revised 2019 forecast of EPS $20.20 (midpoint), we arrive at an earnings multiple of 18.11X. This is a 24% premium to the company's 10-year median PE ratio of 14.5X. This shouldn't be a surprise considering the stock's massive leg higher over the past six months.

Dividend investors should note that Lockheed's current yield of 2.43% is 17% lower than its 10-year median of 2.92%. This also implies an overvaluation of shares - despite the current yield coming in above 10-year treasuries.

When we look at valuation as a function of FCF, the current FCF yield is near decade lows. This is partially skewed by the volatility of Lockheed's free cash flow, but share price and FCF yield have been trending in opposite directions for some time now.

Source: YCharts

It can be difficult to look at a stock that is flying higher and raising guidance, and say "we should really be using caution here" - but here we are. We feel that the degree to how much Lockheed has overrun its historical norms is an indicator that these positive developments are now "baked" into the share price. We want to see shares breathe after such a strong run, and would revisit the stock after reaching a multiple of 16X earnings, or $323 per share.

Wrapping Up

The position that the US occupies atop the modern world requires that companies such as Lockheed Martin continually support the government with cutting edge (and lucrative) technologies. It's this hard to break cycle that will continue to make Lockheed Martin a great long-term holding. However, in the near term, investors should pump the brakes and realize that much of the short-term momentum has likely already passed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.