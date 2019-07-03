Drive Shack: New Leadership, New Venues, New Opportunity But With Great Risk

The Orlando facility that was supposed to be the proof of concept for the entertainment golf business has underperformed.

Despite the bull market for golf, a new CEO, and new venues, I fear Drive Shack will continue to struggle going forward.

I first discussed Drive Shack (DS) and its rather convoluted formation into what is today mainly an entertainment golf business back on July 18, 2018 in an article entitled, Drive Shack: Can the Model Succeed.

In that piece, I came to the conclusion that the young company wasn't a strong investment opportunity given its unproven new business model, relatively young and inexperienced CEO (at the time), and rich valuation (at the time).

Then in a follow-up after Q2 2018's results led to falling share prices I wrote, Drive Shack: A Rough Q2 Earnings Release, in which I outlined the slow start of DS's new Orlando entertainment golf facility. If you're unfamiliar with Drive Shack's story I suggest briefly skimming those pieces for context.

Data by YCharts

The long and short of it is as follows, DS is in the process of transforming from a traditional golf course business with owned courses to an entertainment golf business that may manage or own only a limited number of traditional golf courses.

From Q1 Earnings Call Slides

Due to this transition, the new entertainment golf venues are of utmost importance to Drive Shack and investors. Thus far, results have been lacking and the stock has struggled as a result.

As of now, DS lays on the precipice of two possible futures in my view.

One, where the high margins and lower cyclicality that management anticipated from the new entertainment golf business, but have not yet been seen or proven, come to fruition. The business thrives even in what may be a struggling economy in 2020 and beyond because it has the cash and now the expertise with the new CEO to prosper. In this future, the strong underlying market conditions for the golf business and superior location vs. Orlando lead to prosperity in-spite of overall global market conditions.

The second, I believe the more likely future is DS continues to struggle to reach their lofty expectations for revenue and EBITDA margins, debt piles up, the recession hits and Drive Shack faces pressure at their new facilities as visitor numbers plummet causing the stock price to fall.

With these two possible futures and the continued failings of DS's Orlando facility in mind, I am reiterating my Sell rating for the company. 2019's annual report and the first two quarterly reports of 2020 will be telling for DS as the three new upcoming venues will determine the viability of the new business model once and for all. I will be keeping my eye on Drive Shack going forward in hopes the new CEO, Ken May, can turn things around, however, at this point DS is simply not worth the risk.

The Entertainment Golf Business Is Still Struggling

Back in my Q2 2018 analysis, I questioned Drive Shack management's estimates for revenues, earnings and costs in their new entertainment golf facility in Orlando. Given the venue's performance after their first quarter in operation in Q2 2018, I felt their estimates were well off. This is important because management uses these figures time and again to value the business as they have placed the utmost importance on this new entertainment golf model. From that analysis back in 2018:

Thus far these estimates have been far from reality. In fact, in Q2 the Orlando facility posted just ~$1.8 million in revenue. On top of that only 40,000 visitors came to the facility and the average spend per visitor was only $44. This was something I had warned about given Mr. Kaufmann's review which revealed DS may be behind Topgolf in the food and beverage and events categories. Even worse, costs were enormous in the quarter. Total operating costs for Q2, excluding the $200K of pre-opening costs, were $4.3 million.

Unfortunately, Q1 2019 revealed problems from the Orlando facility continue as DS reported just $1.72 million in revenue from their new entertainment golf business.

Even worse, total operating costs rose to $7.42 million in Q1 2019. Subtracting the $1.179 million in pre-opening costs for the new Raleigh facility that gives us an astounding annualized figure of ~$24 million in total operating costs with just around ~$8 million in annual revenue.

Worse yet the spend/visitor remains low at $40/visitor in Q1 2019 down from $41/visitor in Q4 2018, but up from just $38/visitor in Q3 2018. Once again, DS is struggling in the food and beverage category vs. peers, as I feared in my previous article.

More visitors did arrive in Q1 2019, up 13% from Q4, but still not as many as management had anticipated and revenues rose just 11% in the quarter.

Estimates Vs. Annualized Reality

Expected* Reported Q2 2018 Reported Q1 2019 Revenue $16-20 million ~$8 million ~$7.8 million Spend/ Visitor $50 $44 $40 Operating Costs $13 to $17 million $16.8 million** ~$24 million*** Annual Visitors 325,000 ~160,000 ~200,000

*Management estimates from 2018 Q1 Earnings Call Slides

**Annualized Q2 2018 Report Figures - Pre-Opening Costs For Orlando

***Annualized Q1 2019 Report Figures - Pre-Opening Costs For Raleigh

It's almost comical to think that with results like these Drive Shack would still believe target EBITDA margins of ~25-30% are possible. However, as you can see below in the Q4 2018 Earnings Slides management still has faith in their targets despite the evidence to the contrary. Now, perhaps Orlando is an outlier or the company just needs time to right the ship and get the word out about their product. I understand the investor who believes Drive Shack has enough cash to carry out its business plan (they do), and who feels the venues will eventually become cash cows with the healthy state of golf returning oversized profits.

In my view however, DS has yet to prove its new business model's profitability and continues to use top line and bottom line figures for its modeling and valuation that simply don't match up with the reality of how their new business is performing.

CFO David Hammarly did assure investors operating costs would come down going forward in the Q1 2019 conference call:

With our team and operating costs largely in place, we expect overall company G&A cost to scale down to 5% to 10% of total revenues over the next few years as the business scales up.

However, I find it hard to believe operating costs could come down that dramatically given the current figures (this would mean an over 200% reduction on current #'s). Even if they do, revenues still would need to double to reach management projections.

Overall, I believe the entertainment golf business has yet to show its profitability and lagging revenues coupled with increasing costs should be worrisome for investors.

New CEO, New Venues, New Opportunity?

One of the major complaints many investors had about Drive Shack in the past was the company's management had a lack of experienced leadership. CEO Sarah Watterson was only 29 years old when she took the helm and many questioned the decision.

Now, after less than a year and a short-notice resignation Watterson's replacement Ken May is set to take the helm at almost 27 years her elder. May enters with a wealth of experience and not just because of his age. May was the head of market competitor Topgolf for over four years where he oversaw the opening of 24 golf and entertainment venues. Prior to that, he was CEO of FedEx Kinko’s and COO (Krispy Kreme).

I believe May is an excellent choice for the job. He worked his way up the ladder in FedEx starting from unloading packages in a warehouse to eventually becoming CEO. That being said, he has a tough task ahead of him given the state of Drive Shack currently.

From Q1 2019 Earnings Call Slides

Drive Shack is, however, set to open their second, third, and fourth sites in Raleigh, West Palm Beach and Richmond. All three of those are in quality trade areas, according to the company, so we should see stronger results than from Orlando. Simply put, if investors don't see better numbers from those facilities with this new CEO at the helm, I believe many will be heading for the exits. With current negative returns, this potential cash cow could quickly turn into a disaster, especially in a bear market when consumer spending on entertainment falls dramatically.

May has already taken steps to address DS's extreme cash spend and lacking returns. Saying in the Q1 2019 conference call:

Quite frankly, we were spending too much on our venues and it was taking us too long to build them, and so we put new processes in place and new leaders in place. They are going to be focused on reducing costs and speeding up the velocity in which we build them, so excited about that.

Improving construction speed and reducing costs will go along way toward profitability. May also understands that the company's real estate portfolio will be key to its success and he believes DS is well-positioned in that department. This lends credibility to the argument Orlando may be an outlier in its poor performance thus far.

Drive Shack currently owns seven sites that are set for development other than three to be completed by the end of 2019. With increased spending in grassroots marketing and strategic sponsorships to further grow brand awareness, DS hopes results from these new venues outshine previous reports.

An argument can be made that with the new CEO and new venues DS is a real opportunity, but at great risk.

Conclusion

Drive Shack is a high risk, high reward proposition for investors. If the company succeeds with its new business model, their stock could easily double in value over the next couple of years providing excellent returns. However, given that we are in the later stages (in my view) of one of the longest bull markets in history, I fear the risk is just too great to recommend an investment in Drive Shack.

The company's Orlando venue has underperformed and their business is cyclical in nature. Although new leadership has come in to hopefully rectify the situation, we have yet to see proof of their ability to make this model profitable.

Many point to TopGolf as an example of a successful entertainment golf business, but the reality is that is a private company and we don't know if they have been able to obtain true profitability. All we know thus far, is that the only entertainment golf facility to public release its financials is struggling and mightily.

Given weakening global market conditions and the weaker than expected revenue and increasing losses from the new entertainment golf business, I believe DS remains a Sell. Nevertheless, I will be keeping this one on my watch list as the company has the potential to right the ship under its new management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.