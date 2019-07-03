Samsung Electronics: Sanctions Could Mean Opportunity

Investment highlights

We reiterate BUY on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) with a six-month-forward target price of KRW52,000 (1.4x 2019F BPS). Samsung’s 2Q19 revenue, now estimated at KRW53.5tn, is in the vicinity of our previous projection, but operating profit will likely beat our previous forecast by 6.2% to stand at KRW6.16tn, buoyed by Samsung Display’s one-off gain. By segment, semiconductor operating profit is to retreat to KRW3.2tn as the price of server DRAM fell more than 30% QoQ; display operating profit will likely miss the consensus to come in at KRW0.2tn as declining shipments of flexible OLED panels worked to offset rising shipments of rigid OLED panels; at the IM division, operating profit from the mobile business likely contracted as Galaxy S10 shipments fell QoQ, but divisional operating profit as a whole likely held up well QoQ at KRW2.2tn thanks to the improving profitability of network equipment. Samsung’s network equipment business has been enjoying top-line growth since 2018, and this year we expect the sales figure to break above KRW5tn. Network equipment is a build-to- order industry so margins tend to respond more acutely to sales growth compared with smartphones. Since orders for 5G network equipment are on the rise, we expect the business to contribute to IM earnings growth on a meaningful scale. We especially find it positive that telecom carriers in advanced countries are growing increasingly reluctant to use Huawei’s network equipment.

Major issues and earnings outlook

The Huawei ban appears to have been lifted in segments where the threat of espionage is irrelevant, such as smartphones. As such, downside pressure on memory prices will lose some steam. As for Japan’s move to curb semiconductor materials exports to Korea, we need to watch how things progress seeing that Korean semiconductor names have about one month’s worth of inventory. That said, we note that the Japanese export restriction affects supply, unlike the Huawei ban which affected demand. Thus, the Japanese sanction will have a positive effect on the prices of memory chips, Samsung’s cash cow. Above all else, with Korea occupying an oligopolistic position in the semiconductor memory space, a protracted period of Japanese export controls could propel memory chip prices to stratospheric levels and lead to adverse consequences. For this reason, we do not believe Japan’s semiconductor sanction against Korea is sustainable.

We advise investors to seek bargain-hunting opportunities in light of the likely rebound in memory semiconductor prices in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.