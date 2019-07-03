Natural Gas: Forecast Models Continue To Indicate A Mid-July Cooldown In Favor Of Bears

National weather pattern poised to undergo a major shift from a warm to hot central/eastern U.S. to a hot western U.S. vs. cool central/eastern U.S. over next 2 weeks.

Investment Thesis

The theme for the natural gas space remains bearish ahead of another above-average inventory injection and as cooler weather expected in the medium range will not help to offset production.

Natural gas futures sell off for a third consecutive trading session on prospects of cooler weather mid-July

The August natural gas futures contract settled lower Tuesday 1.19%, or 2.7 cents ($0.027), at $2.240. The September contract decreased 2.5 cents ($0.025) to $2.217. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the August contract over the past 24 hours.

(Source: Investing.com)

On Tuesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 1.05% to $19.24.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower 3.27% and 1.73% at $14.81 and $13.05, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher 2.83% and 1.66% at $175.36 and $32.56, respectively.

Potential major weather pattern shift to a hot western U.S. vs. cool central/eastern U.S. mid-July

Over the next 5 days, or through the holiday week and the upcoming weekend, a typical summertime weather pattern will persist, with warm to hot and humid conditions encompassing central and eastern U.S. The bulk of the heat will be located across the southeastern U.S. amid a large surface high area and upper-level ridging. The southeastern U.S. and extending into the mid-Atlantic (Philadelphia/Washington DC/southeast PJM) will have day-to-day chances at 90 degrees during this time frame. Further to the northwest across the Plains and Midwest, temperatures will return to more seasonable levels as an upper-level low tracks across central-eastern Canada, flattening the upper-level flow and sending the jet stream further to the south. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (July 2-7) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

The availability of ample low-level moisture, combined with a not-as-strong upper-level ridge to suppress storm development, will result in day-to-day chances for showers and thunderstorms across central and eastern U.S. over the next 5 days. Storms will not be organized, and will mainly be diurnal-driven.

During the 6-11 day time frame, the upper ridging will shift and strengthen over the southern-central U.S. This will bring a return to very warm to hot and humid conditions, albeit brief (Days 8-9), to many areas across the central U.S. (particularly the southern 2/3rds of the country. After about Day 9 or 10, the heat will take aim at the western U.S., and the nation as a whole will undergo a notable weather pattern change that will take the form of a hot western U.S. with strong upper-level ridging and a cool/mild central and eastern U.S. courtesy of a developing upper-level trough amid a -AO/-NAO/+PNA teleconnection regime. Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-8 day (July 9-10) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

In the 11-16 day time period, forecast models diverge, with the American model GFS being the quicker solution in breaking down the pattern and shifting the heat more towards the central U.S. This will result in temperatures returning closer to normal levels over the western U.S. while the central and eastern U.S. warms back up. Meanwhile, the European model ECMWF is the slower solution maintaining the pattern through much of the period. This will result in a continuation of a hot western U.S. vs. a cooler/milder central and eastern U.S. Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (July 12-17) temperature pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Final Trading Thoughts

The overall sentiment in the natural gas space will remain bearish, with downs risk outweighing upside potential. Any move upwards will be limited. The current hot pattern is fading, and will not be as extreme or widespread as needed to keep demand up and offset production. The heat over the next week will be concentrated mostly across the southern U.S. (southeast then south-central U.S.), before focusing over the western U.S. in the 9-16 day time frame. Additionally, the weather pattern is expected to turn bearish during the 6-11 day time frame (especially after Day 9). Forecast models diverge in the 11-16 day time period. I'm more of the midst of the slower European model ECMWF in maintaining the hot western vs. cool/mild central and eastern U.S. pattern.

My price range will be $2.05-2.35 over the next week for the front-month August futures contract, with UNG trading between $16.50 and $20.50.

Figure 5 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 5: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks

(Source: Andrei Evbuoma)

Figure 6 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels

(Source: Andrei Evbuoma)

Finally, Figure 7 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit

(Source: Andrei Evbuoma)

