USO: Bullish Sentiment Speeds Up

OPEC+ supply cut extension and reviving trade talks between the two economic giants continue to sustain crude futures and USO shares.

Net speculative bets on Nymex crude futures accelerate for the second consecutive week, thanks to robust short covering.

American crude stocks slow down for the second consecutive, amid boosting exports, that indicate that U.S. global oil market share is ramping up.

Investment thesis

Since our last take on The United States Oil Fund LP (USO), the ETF benefitted from recent macro developments, namely OPEC+ crude supply quota extension and reviving trade talks between the U.S. and China. In addition, declining American oil storage and accelerating net speculative on WTI futures continue to support the complex. In that context, we believe that USO is poised for further gains in the following weeks.

USO – The United States Oil Fund LP

USO tracks US spot oil prices through near-month futures contracts on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark. The ETF is one of the largest and most liquid instruments to get direct exposure to the crude markets. Besides, the fund is suitable for long-term investors, given that it replicates methodically WTI evolutions:

One drawback of USO is that it is particularly sensitive to short-term changes in spot prices, which can result in heavy roll costs, given its concentration on next-month future contract.

The ETF’s top holdings are composed of the following:

Besides, the fund is structured like a commodity pool, implying that long-term holders will be taxed on any gains even if shares are not sold. Despite that, USO replicates effectively short-term moves in crude prices, while providing low incurred costs.

Yet, USO offers an expense ratio 0.84% and an average spread in the last 60-day of 0.08%, which are slightly above most of its small competitors (OIL, OILX and DBO). However, USO handles that with a huge asset base of $1.5B and a massive daily liquidity of $330.34m.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the EIA, crude oil storage dip accelerated on the week ending June 21, down 2.65% (w/w) to 469.6m barrels, whereas Cushing inventories withdrew faster, down 3.26% (w/w) to 51.84m barrels. With these simultaneous declines, crude oil seasonality weakens compared to the previous week, but remain in a surplus of 6.1% or 29 963k barrels on a yearly basis and 12.7% or 52 940k barrels versus de five-year average. In spite of that, U.S. oil stocks seems to have entered a downward trend, which is likely to provide traction to crude futures and USO shares.

Meanwhile, refined petroleum stocks posted slimmer declines. While gasoline inventories decreased marginally, down 0.43% (w/w) to 232.2m barrels, distillates dipped faster, down 1.91% (w/w) to 125.4m barrels, in spite of climbing refining utilization rates, turning now at 94.2% of the total available capacity. With these developments, summer driving season seems to sustain demand for crude and refined products, providing some support to USO shares.

In addition, American crude oil output decelerates for the third consecutive week, down 0.82% (w/w) to 12.1m barrels, in spite of steadying active oilrigs reported on the June 21-29 period by Baker Hughes:

Besides, the U.S. oil balance improves significantly over the week, thanks to surging crude exports, up 10.17% to 3.77m barrels and plunging net imports, down 28.65% (w/w) to 2.89m barrels.

Speculative positioning

On the week ending June 25, the CFTC shows an acceleration of net speculative bets on Nymex crude contracts, up 4.33% to 378 803 contracts, whereas USO lifted 6.67% to $12 per share on the corresponding period.

This acceleration is mainly due to robust short covering, down 15.41% (w/w) to 118 138 contracts and is partly offset by marginal long liquidations, down 1.16 (w/w) to 496 941 contracts. That being said, hedge fund managers have reversed their positioning on WTI crude futures, despite being net sellers of Brent. This comes as hopes on the global economic outlook brighten, following last week G20 meeting.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec length on Nymex crude surged 36.65% or 101 592 contracts, whereas USO YTD performance advanced 14.67% to $12.04 per share.

Fundamental evolutions

As expected in our last article, published on June 12, USO rallied 8.37% to $12.04 per share, amid a confluence of factors.

First, OPEC members, along with Russian ally agreed last week to extend crude oil production cuts for nine months, in an effort to sustain oil prices from falling as U.S. production increases. While the announcement had a marginal impact on crude oil futures, given that the agreement had already been priced in, prices are not expected to increase significantly, as available non-OPEC capacity is already set to meet projected oil demand growth.

Second, trade negotiations between China and the U.S. are now back on, providing hopes that the dispute will soon settle. Nevertheless, concerns about a global economic slowdown still loom and potential U.S. trade tariffs on European auto and aeronautic sectors will directly affect oil demand growth and weaken it.

Besides, New York Fed cumulative weekly oil decomposition points towards an acceleration oil crude oil demand growth to 16.1% on the week ending June 28, which is offset by enhancing, but still declining global crude oil supply.

Meanwhile, the WTI future curve steepens its backwardation pattern on short-term maturities, indicating that market participants are expecting additional physical tightness on the complex, which is positive for USO’s implied roll-yield.

That being said and following declining U.S. crude storage, lifting net speculative bets on WTI futures and maintained OPEC+ crude supply quotas, we maintain out bullish view on oil futures and USO shares in the near to mid-term.

