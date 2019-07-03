USL: It's Time To Trade Crude Structure

The price of crude is likely to rise on the back of continued OPEC cuts leading to weaker imports into the United States.

Market structure is currently in backwardation in all but the prompt and fundamentals suggest that structure will widen in the future.

Over the last month, we’ve seen shares of the United States 12 Month Oil ETF (USL) undergo a bit of a roller coaster with price rallying by 10% and falling by nearly 4% in a single day.

Despite the fact that price fell pretty strongly today following the OPEC announcement earlier this week, I believe that USL makes for a good hold for the foreseeable future. To get to this place, we need to understand two things: the instrument specific factors favoring USL and the fundamentals underlining the crude futures which it holds.

The Instrument

USL is one of the more unique ETFs in the energy commodity space in that it intentionally grants massive exposure to roll yield. As you can see in the methodology for the ETF, USL follows a strategy in which it maintains a rolling exposure across 12 months of future contracts. At its present market cap, this means that USL is selling out of an 80 contract position in the front month prior to expiry and rolling exposure to the back of the curve resulting in the current list of holdings.

If you’re familiar with ETFs which track futures, you’ll likely find this strategy to be very interesting in that it is essentially a large play on market structure. How roll yield works is that there is a general tendency for the price of a futures contract to approach the prompt price for the instrument as time progresses towards expiry. This image from Wikipedia captures the relationship well.

The implications of this relationship means that when an instrument is in backwardation, roll yield is positive because instruments entered at prices lower than spot will tend to increase in value on a relative basis to the spot price. When the market is in contango, the opposite holds in that prices initiated above the prompt price tend to decrease in value as time approaches expiry.

USL is basically a massive play on WTI structure in that it equally weights exposure across the forward curve. The United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) (a popular oil ETF also created by USCF Investments) is notorious for losses from roll yield due to WTI being in contango in most months of the last decade. USL essentially takes this relationship and magnifies it by constantly holding broad exposure across the curve. As seen in the charts below, this effect is currently very good for holders of USL.

At current levels, the WTI futures structure is in backwardation in all but the prompt over the next year. This tangibly means that the massive structure play by USL is paying off at this time in the market because roll is positive. The magnitude of roll is such that from front to back, the differential is $2.70 per barrel which means that if structure remains the same over the next year, roll gains could potentially be in this territory. This in and of itself could be a strong reason to hold USL as a method of capturing the roll, but there are current fundamentals which suggest that roll will likely strengthen in the coming months.

Crude Fundamentals

When it comes to trading market structure in WTI, investors should be aware of the clear relationship between the difference between the level of inventories and the 5-year average of inventories, as well as the prompt market structure.

As you can see in the chart above, the relationship is pretty straightforward and makes economic sense: when inventories are drawing down, structure tends to move towards backwardation. A dramatic example of this occurred from September of 2017 through the middle of 2018. During this time period, inventories collapsed relative to the 5-year average and structure came in substantially. For holders of USL during this time period, roll strengthened substantially and the ETF likely outperformed the underlying spot price of WTI for most investment horizons.

We are currently in a situation in which inventories are falling back towards the 5-year average. For two weeks straight we have had large draws and current estimates are calling for further draws in the near future.

As these draws continue, the distance to the 5-year average will narrow and the price of USL is likely going to increase due to both price appreciation of WTI and the effects of stronger roll.

The reason why inventories are collapsing is largely due to weak imports.

OPEC cuts this year coupled with Venezuelan sanctions have resulted in imports to the United States plunging to some of the lowest levels seen in many years.

Seen on a 6-month change basis, we can see that the reductions haven’t only come from OPEC nations, but also Canadian imports have lagged as well.

Going forward, OPEC has extended its cuts throughout at least the end of the year which means that these levels of weaker imports are likely to remain. As long as imports remain weak, inventories in the United States are likely to continue drawing back towards the average which will probably increase the price of WTI futures since there is a direct relationship between these variables.

The fundamental picture for crude is one of bullishness. Weak imports due to OPEC cuts will continue to drag down inventories, and even with weaker refining demand, we should see the market approaching undersupply within a few months (barring a recession).

Conclusion

USL grants massive exposure to roll yield and the market is currently setup to reward the strategy for this methodology. The fundamental picture is bullish with inventories falling towards the 5-year average which suggests that we will see further price increases in oil. With these twin variables at work, it makes a lot of sense to buy and hold USL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.