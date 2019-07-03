The Cap Rate Series Continues: Multifamily REITs

To put it bluntly, Preferred Apartment Communities should consider renaming the business Preferred Properties and remove the “Apartment” reference.

Owning an apartment complex can be an extremely profitable venture.

Then again, it can also be an extremely complex venture.

From an outsider’s point of view, it might seem pretty simple. And from a tenant or former tenant’s point of view, it might seem pretty easy. You buy the building or buildings, and you rent the corresponding rooms out to as many tenants as possible.

Then you sit back, relax, and get lots of money for doing minimal work.

To some degree, that’s an understandable way of looking at it, especially for responsible tenants or former tenants. After all, they worked hard to not disturb their neighbors, to obey the property rules, and to pay their rents on time.

They offered minimal disturbance, footed their own additional bills, and almost never contacted management about anything. Yet, for that courtesy, they still paid $800 a month, $1,000 a month, $1,500 a month or more.

Moreover, by more, we might mean a lot more. If you’re searching for a semi-decent, one-bedroom apartment in, say, Boston, you could be paying $2,492. And, for the record, that may or may not include decent landlords.

It’s just a fact that there are apartment complex landlords out there who are less than ethical. Some are just cheapskates who won’t do anything unless you hound them. Some are flat-out slumlords.

But for all those apartment complex landlords out there who do a good or downright excellent job – and yes, they do exist – there’s a whole lot of costs and efforts and assessments that go on behind the scenes.

Plus, just like there are bad landlords: there are bad tenants, who most definitely drive those costs, efforts, and assessments up higher than they would otherwise be.

Photo Source

Who Wants The 3 Ts ? (Toilets, Trash, and Taxes)

For anyone interested in running their own apartment complex, there’s a website out there with the initials TBB. That stands for TheresaBradleyBanta.com, a service that bills itself as a place to help you “succeed with real estate investing, consulting, and mentoring services.”

And it has a lot of accurate information to give about apartment complex evaluations.

For starters, there are the basic expected expenses of owning such an entity. Specifically, it lists:

Insurance

Property management

Property taxes

Utilities

Repair and maintenance

Administrative

But then each one of those “broadly categorized property expenses” involves both obvious and less immediately apparent costs. “For example,” the site explains, “the simple category 'utilities' will include: gas, electric, water, sewer, and trash.”

Sometimes tenants pay for certain aspects of those expenses. Sometimes they don’t. And, as she also notes, without exact line expenses to look over, “it’s almost impossible to knowledgeably analyze a deal. And to accurately assess potential problems and opportunities.”

Scrolling further into TBB’s article on “What Are Typical Apartment Building Operating Expenses?” you’ll find a whole list of them that may or may not apply to what you’re running (or hoping to run). There’s:

Advertising PR

Appliances

Bank charges

Carpet cleaning

Insurance

Landscaping

Management fees

Pest control

Varying repairs

Window replacements and coverings.

And those are just the operating expenses. There are also unexpected costs and fees that come up, particularly for new apartment complex owners.

Now, obviously, even with all of that, there’s still a profit to be made here – when you know what you’re doing (and when what you’re doing is safe, sound, and secure). Otherwise, there wouldn’t be any apartment complex owners, much less apartment complex real estate investment trusts, or REITs.

It’s only a question of how profitable we’re talking.

Apartment REIT Cap Rates Realized

As we’ve already noted courtesy of TheresaBradleyBanta, there are a number of ways to calculate an apartment REIT’s potential.

As we haven’t already said explicitly though, capitalization rates, or cap rates, is one of them.

If that term rings a bell, that’s because we’ve been covering it off and on now for the last two months. Here are two snippets what our initial article, titled “The Cap Rate Series: The Answer Is No Longer 9%” had to say:

I never, ever, ever go into a real estate investment trust blind. Instead, I look into the details of what each one does. I analyze managements’ movements. And I calculate the cap rate… a simplistic yet invaluable tool that can tell me – and you – a lot about how safe or risky a REIT’s forward-thinking potential really is. This might very well be the most important calculation you make in deciding which REITs to bank on. That and which ones aren’t worth your time.

And then there was this explanatory snippet:

A cap rate… is the answer you get when you divide a rental property’s net operating income [NOI] by its all-inclusive, bottom-line purchase price… Net Operating Income ÷ Current Market Value of the Asset = Cap Rate

For further clarification, let’s also quote from the next article I published on the topic, “The Cap Rate Series: Net Lease Investing”:

… you might have to run this calculation more than once to really get a good sense of whether or not a REIT is making good choices when it comes to maintaining previous purchases and obtaining new properties. However, that little bit of extra work? Let me tell you… It can really pay off, telling you something about management’s mentality. For instance, are they safety- and quality-oriented? Or do they put profits first a little too often? Do they know how to pick ‘em, or are they falling short?

Today, we’re going to continue the journey into the multifamily (apartment) sector by examining 10 REITs. First let’s get a grasp on cap rate conditions.

Apartment Cap Rates

According to CBRE,

Multifamily cap rates and returns on cost remained at historically low levels in H2 2018. Cap rates for infill stabilized assets averaged 5.26% and returns on cost for infill value-add acquisitions averaged 6.0%. Suburban stabilized asses priced at 5.56% on average.

The average cap rate in the multifamily sector remained flat at 5.4% in Q4-18. Apartment demand will continue to be strong and broad-based across regions and market types, but primary markets are seeing larger development pipelines influencing fundamentals.

According to data provided by Real Capital Analytics, cap rates ate between 5.1% for mid/high-rise product and 5.8% for garden apartments, lower than industrial (6.25%), retail (6.6%), and suburban office (6.9%).

Multifamily completions will remain high in 2019, but construction starts will finally fall, promising greater market balance in 2020. In a research report CBRE went on to explains, that “secular and cyclical trends are positioned to remain highly favorable for multifamily demand, causing robust net absorption next year”.

Nevertheless, the company said,

... vacancy will inch up and rent growth will be under its long-term average. The multifamily sector will continue to attract high levels of investment and debt capital, and workforce housing will remain an appealing investment strategy given its favorable supply/demand balance.

Source: CBRE

To recap the car rate series to date, we have unearthed the following: let lease (cap rates from 5.5% - 8.0%), skilled nursing (cap rates of 9.5%), hospitals ( cap rates of 7.8%), senior housing NNN (cap rates of 7.8%), senior housing operating (cap rates of 6.0%), MOB (cap rates of 5.8%) and life science (cap rates of 5.0%). As you can see below, multifamily cap rates are second lowest:

Source: iREIT

Check under the Hood

Now, similar to the other property sectors that I have already covered, I wanted to provide a weighted average cost of capital (or WACC) model for the multifamily REITs. Keep in mind, I am only including the traditional apartment REITs, not manufactured housing or campus housing. So first, let’s take a look at the cost of equity for these REITs:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) has the highest cost of capital, from an equity perspective. Shares are now trading at $14.56 with a dividend yield of 7.21%. The P/FFO is around 10.1, well below the normal multiple of 13.3x. Part of the overhang is due to the retail exposure (49 shopping centers) and other investments such as office (seven properties).

Another part of the overhang has to do with APTS’ non-traded preferred equity platform. When you consider the high volume of preferred shares being issued (around $400 million per year), you see it skews the balance sheet in favor of the preferred stakeholder and also incentives APT’s external management team to grow AUM, hence the reason the company has opted to become more diversified in nature.

Avalon Bay (AVB) has the next highest equity capital and this could be a signal that shares are mispriced. We’ll check on the debt cost next in order to determine the makeup of the WACC.

Another observation: NexPoint Residential (NXRT) and BlueRock (BRG) are highly leveraged and this means that the company is taking on more risk to generate returns. Again, we will know more when we finish the WACC model below. Now let’s take a look at the debt profile and cost of capital (for debt):

Source: iREIT

As you can see, I included the S&P ratings so that I could determine the appropriate secured debt profile. Three REITs ate rated A- by S&P: AvalonBay (AVB), Camden Properties (CPT), and Equity Residential (EQR). Obviously, they can obtain the best rates for secured debt financing. Also, there are two REITs rated BBB+: Essex (ESS) and MidAmerica (MAA).

Source: iREIT

Again, it is no surprise to see BRG, NXRT, and APTs with the highest debt costs. They are all more leveraged (keep in mind APTS has considerable non-traded preferred). Also, Investors Real Estate (IRET) looks interesting, although it doesn’t have the S&P ratings (yet); the cost of capital is just a notch outside of the investment grade rated peers.

Now let’s examine the sum of the parts (cost of equity and debt) for these REITs:

Source: iREIT

It should be no surprise that CPT (rated A- by S&P), AVB (rated A- by S&P), EQR (rated A- by S&P), ESS (rated BBB+ by S&P), MAA (rated BBB+ rated by S&P) are all standouts with an average WACC score of 4.25%.

Interestingly enough, Realty Income’s (O) WACC score is lower. We recently modeled it at 3.9% (assuming 7% free cash flow) with investment spreads of 150-200 basis points.

However, as I pointed out above, apartment rentals are different from net lease rentals because they generate rents a lot faster than do the longer-term leased properties. So we decided to bifurcate the multifamily REITs into two buckets: gateway (high-quality) and garden (secondary markets). As you can see, the cap rates vary depending on the REITs focus:

Source: iREIT

You can see here that APTS sticks out like a sore thumb because, based on this model, the company generates negative investment spreads. So now you can see quite clearly that the company must invest in higher-yielding properties (shopping centers, office, and loans) in order to generate the impressive growth.

To put it bluntly, the company should consider renaming the business Preferred Properties and remove the “Apartment” reference.

The reason I like this WACC model is that it gives the investor the opportunity to compare the risk profile of each company. For example, NXRT is certainly taking on more risk with its higher-leverage profile, but the returns are also a lot sweeter (highest spreads of 175 bps).

I also like MAA, rated BBB+, and generating strong profits with its hybrid approach of investing in high-quality secondary markets like my hometown of Greenville, S.C. (STAG also has healthy exposure there).

Also, I have tuned back into IRET that has an impressive WACC profile and is taking on less balance sheet risk than the other non-rated REITs (IRT, BRG, and NXRT).

Valuation Matters

Now that we have competed this WACC exercise, let’s take a closer look at these valuation metrics:

As you see, APTS is yielding 7.4% and I have already explained the rational for the company’s higher cost of capital. Independence Realty (IRT) is yielding 6.2%, but the company is barely covering it (the dividend), with FFO/sh of $.75 (2019 mid-point) and dividends per share of $.72.

BRG yields 5.5%, even after the company has already whacked the distribution, and appears to be standing inline for another haircut. We have no interest with this externally-managed money trap.

Then, as I pointed out, IRET looks like an interesting trade. The company has competed most of its recycling initiatives (sold off the MOB portfolio) and resized the dividend in 2016. The dividend appears to be well-covered (~78% payout ratio) and I’m warming back up (a few analysts lost confidence with the recycling and dividend cut).

As you can, IRT, APTS, and BRG are all in our SELL bucket and IRET, and MAA are on our Buy list (all others are a HOLD). Again, we like the potential with IRET, recognizing that the company is maintaining discipline and the WACC score is opportunistic.

As viewed below, most multifamily REITs have performed well year to date:

Viewing our FFO/share projections (source: FAST Graphs), we believe the three REITs shaded are the best picks today, based on the merits of the fundamentals and potential growth prospects. In our view, investors are taking on outsize risk when holding shares in BRG, IRT, and APTS.

In closing, most of the multifamily REITs are trading at levels that we would not recommend. While we like the business model for multifamily REITs, we have maintained modest exposure given the price premiums.

However, IRET deserves a look and we plan to commence a deeper dive.

Also, we have now officially commenced the cap rate series and I will be writing a summarized article soon. This has been an interesting series and I hope you have enjoyed it. Happy Fourth of July.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.