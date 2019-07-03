Voyager Therapeutics Is A Speculative Bet On Gene Therapies

A question investors should be asking is: Why did Sanofi end a program for Spinal Muscular Atrophy with a known genetic cause?

Voyage has formed partnerships with companies willing to fund initial clinical trials. Of the numerous gene therapy programs, Friedreich's ataxia has the greatest probability to succeed.

An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis, promises safety of principal and a satisfactory return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative. Ben Graham

Biotechnology companies are risky investments, typically these companies target a condition with a known cause. Biotechnology companies specializing in neuro-degenerative disorders pose the greatest risk, because most disorders have unknown causes, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

I previously argued Voyager Therapeutics' (VYGR) Parkinson's gene therapy VY-AADC would likely fail. Since that time, additional data from phase 1 clinical study has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Neurology. From the publication I pull data that reinforces my argument. At best VY-AADC may reduce symptoms to some degree but will be unable to compete with deep-brain stimulation that offers immediate reduction of symptoms. While phase 1 study generated questionable subjective clinical data, imaging data appears to validate Voyager's gene delivery platform.

Voyager and its partners are focused on neuro-degenerative disorders. Unlike Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Friedreichs Ataxia has a known genetic cause. If Voyager's gene delivery platform can correct this gene disorder an early investment in Voyager could be reasonable; however, I have yet to see published data that demonstrates that capability.

Sanofi (SNY) returned ex-US rights to VY-AADC. In addition, Sanofi ended the gene program for Spinal Muscular Atrophy that has a known genetic cause; management never provided an explanation for that decision.

Because of uncertainties and high probability of failure for neuro-degenerative therapies, Voyager should be considered speculative.

Partnerships

In order to understand my lack of enthusiasm for VY-AADC consider in February 2015, Voyager entered into a collaboration agreement with Sanofi to develop and commercialize ex‑U.S. rights to VY‑AADC for Parkinson's and additional programs for a non-refundable upfront payment of $65 million. In October 2017, it was announced Sanofi returned ex-US rights without explanation. Voyager managed to partner again VY-AADC and three additional programs with Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX); Neurocrine paid Voyager an upfront payment of $115 a $50 million equity purchase and the potential to earn $1.7 billion in milestones. Under terms of the agreement Neurocrine has agreed to fund phase 2 and 3 studies for VY-AADC. Depending on phase 2 RESTORE-1 trial, Voyager has the option to either co-commercialize VY-AADC with Neurocrine in the US under a 50/50 cost and profit-sharing arrangement and receive milestones and royalties based on ex-U.S. sales, or grant Neurocrine full global commercial rights in exchange for milestone payments and royalties based on global sales.

Phase 1 data published in Annals of Neurology

During a phase 1 study 15 patients, divided into three cohorts, with moderately advanced Parkinson's disease and medically refractory motor fluctuations received VY‐AADC. Clinical assessments were conducted at baseline and 3, 6, 12, 24, and 36 months post–VY‐AADC, and positron emission tomography (PET) was conducted at baseline and 6 months post procedure to assessed enzyme activity. In the Results section of the publication in the Annals of Neurology the authors state:

At 12 months, there were dose‐related improvements in clinical outcomes, including increases in patient‐reported ON‐time without troublesome dyskinesia (1.6, 3.3, and 1.5 hours, respectively) and quality of life.

In Figure 3-B of the publication, measurements of participants conditions while off medication using the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) indicated improvement for all three cohorts. However, in Figure 3-A cohort 1 while on medication indicated worsening symptoms for the entire 36 months post VY-AADC - positive numbers UPDRS indicates worsening conditions. VY-AADC's purpose is to increase enzyme activity of levodopa to dopamine, if VY-AADC worked symptoms should have improved for participants while on medications regardless of dose. Also, for both on- and off-states, cohort 3 conditions were less effective than cohort 2.

Figure 3

Mean (±SE) change from baseline in UPDRS‐III assessed in the on‐ (A) and off‐medication (B) states. Change in UPDRS‐III scores in the on‐ (A) and off‐medication (B) states. Mean score reductions (improvements) were observed in cohorts 2 and 3 on medication and all three cohorts off medication through last follow‐up. Note that UPDRS data were not collected at month 18 for cohorts 1 and 2. UPDRS = Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale

Source: Annals of Neurology

While clinical measurements using UPDRS indicated mixed results, pet scans at six months post-VY-AADC as indicated in Figure 2 of the publication increased enzyme activity for all three cohorts. If Voyager's gene delivery platform is to succeed increased enzyme activity needs to occur.

Figure 2

Percentage increase from baseline in 18F‐dopa PET signal of AADC activity and corresponding reductions in levodopa equivalent dose at 6 months. The top of the figure shows the increase in 18F‐dopa PET assessment of AADC activity by cohort with increasing administration volume in cohort 2 and the same volume with an increase in genome concentration in cohort 3. The bottom of the figure shows corresponding reductions in levodopa equivalent dosing. LED = levodopa equivalent dose; PET = positron emission tomography.

Source: Annals of Neurology

Investors need to aware the phase 1 study didn't include a placebo arm. Voyager acknowledged within their 2017 annual report, page 59:

The magnitude of the clinical responses seen in the phase 1 clinical trial of AAV2-AADC conducted by UCSF were similar to placebo effects observed in previous surgical therapies for Parkinson’s disease

In October 2017, Voyager announced the termination of the Sanofi VY-AADC partnership, management indicated:

Based on Voyager’s understanding that because this option did not include rights in the U.S., Sanofi Genzyme informed Voyager that it has decided not to exercise its rights to this program.

Neurocrine partnership

When Neurocrine (NBIX) forged a partnership Voyager, Neurocrine wisely included programs Parkinson's, Friedreich's ataxia (FA) and two additional programs. Unlike Parkinson's with an unknown genetic cause, Friedreich's ataxia has a known cause - the probability of success is greater if the cause is known.

FA is a progressive neuro-degenerative disorder that affects one in 50,000 people worldwide, caused by a mutation in the FXN gene that encodes for the protein frataxin. The FXN gene consists of five exons that encode the five polypeptides that make up frataxin. The defect occurs within the intron between exons 1 and 2; the severity of the mutation determines the age of on-set and severity, typically between 10 and 15 years of age.

Source: FRIEDREICH'S ATAXIA

Neurocrine has agreed to fund the development of VY-FXN01 through phase 1. After data readout, Voyager has the option to either: co-commercialize VY-FXN01 in the US under a 60/40 cost and profit sharing arrangement, or grant Neurocrine full US rights in exchange for milestone payments and royalties based on US sales.

AbbVie partnership

In February 2019, Voyager and AbbVie (ABBV) announced a collaboration to develop antibodies for Parkinson's and pathological species of alpha-synuclein capable of penetrating the blood-brain barrier. Voyager received $65 million upfront and up to $245 million for preclinical and phase 1 studies. Voyager also eligible to receive up to $1.2 billion in regulatory and net revenue milestones.

Parkinson's cause is unknown, and I am not certain if alpha-synuclein has been validated as the cause ALS. An investment in Parkinson's and alpha-synuclein therapies has high probability of failure.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

When Sanofi returned rights to VY-AADC, Sanofi also ended the Spinal Muscular Atrophy program. According to the press release:

The collaboration between Voyager and Sanofi Genzyme concerning spinal muscular atrophy (NYSE:SMA) is terminated, and intellectual property rights under the collaboration to the SMA program are returned or exclusively licensed to Sanofi Genzyme.

SMA is a genetic disorder with two approved gene therapies, Spinraza and Zolgensma. This begs the question: why would Sanofi end the SMA program when it has be demonstrated gene therapies are possible and priced in excess of $1 million? I can speculate but will leave it to investors to ponder.

Financials

When Voyager reported 1Q 2019 earnings, it reported:

A net loss of $27.2 million, or $0.81 per share,

Collaboration revenues of $5.2 million,

Research and development expenses of $24.8 million,

General and administrative expenses of $9.7 million, and

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities were $358.5 million

Voyager expects cash and equivalents to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements to mid-2022.

What investors need to consider

Voyager's lead gene therapy, VY-AADC, to treat Parkinson's symptoms has generated mixed clinical results but pet scans do appear to indicate increased enzyme activity. Despite that, Sanofi returned ex-US rights to VY-AADC and subsequently partner it with Neurocrine. The Neurocrine collaboration includes several other programs, notably Friedreich's ataxia. While I don't like VY-AADC's prospects, the possibility of designing a gene therapy for FA maybe possible given the gene that causes the condition is known. No concrete date has been given when a clinical trial will be initiated.

Voyager also has a partnership with AbbVie to develop therapies for Parkinson's and other neuro-degenerative disorders. These programs are still in early development and should be considered very risky - past clinical results for Parkinson's and neuro-degenerative disorders have high probability of failure.

Investors should be concerned Sanofi ended the Spinal Muscular Atrophy program given that the genetic cause is known and two gene therapies approved. If Voyager's gene delivery was effective, one would think Sanofi would have tested it in a clinical trial.

Voyager should be considered a bet on gene therapy. If one has excess money that isn't essential, a small bet is understandable. However, Voyager shouldn't be considered an investment because the likelihood of a return on your money is poor and at best years away.

