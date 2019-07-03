What Trade War? Star Bulk Set To Dominate 2020

With rates on the move and the perfect fleet setup for 2020, I've recently raised my 'fair value estimate' to $14.00/sh.

SBLK has been trading at a massive discount to NAV. The company recently brought out the 'big guns' repurchasing over 1M shares in 2 days at $8.40 (35% discount to NAV).

If rates follow seasonal patterns and VALE keeps resuming their iron ore exports, rates could easily clock $30k or higher TCE this fall. IMO 2020 could yield additional profits.

The market is snoozing on a substantial lift in Capesize daily rates, up from $4-7k/day in mid-April to mid-$19k this week.

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is a dry bulk pureplay. They are perfectly positioned for the upcoming IMO 2020 regulations, with their full fleet set to receive scrubbers this year.

Star Bulk Company Overview

Image Credit: Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is a dry bulk pureplay; inclusive of their latest announced acquisition on 27 May, SBLK's fleet has grown to 120 controlled vessels with 13.1M tons of combined cargo capacity. Their fleet has expanded considerably in the past year, with four total sets of acquisitions since early 2018, which now places SBLK as the largest publicly-traded dry bulk company.

Their price has improved a bit over the past few weeks, but they still trade at a considerable discount to last summer and last fall despite positive cash flow, a perfect 2020 setup, keen repurchases, and Capesize rates which are actually up y/y despite the poor headlines. The stock is down 24% y/y despite having a larger fleet and a cleaner balance sheet.

Source: Google Finance, SBLK 1y Quote

Capesize Rates Running Back

Capesize dry bulk rates have had a difficult winter and spring season, but despite the countless uninformed headlines, this has very little to do with any US-China 'Trade War' impacts, but far moreso due to the horrific tailing dam collapse in Brazil, part of a major VALE (VALE) complex. This single event crushed Brazil's surging iron ore exports, which are only now starting to come back to a growth phase.

The Capesize segment depends heavily on coal and iron ore trades. Brazil is a major exporter, set to account for a large percentage of global growth, while China and India are major consumers. Brazil-Asia is one of the longest routes in the world, approximately triple the Australia-China route, so this growth displacement is set to add major growth for shipping demand even if total import growth in Asia is fairly low. Thus, the VALE dam collapse and subsequent halt in export growth was about the worst possible news the market could receive. In addition, February-April is almost always a terrible season for dry bulk, further exacerbating the gain.

Rates bottomed in April 2019 around $3,500/day, matching the nearly all-time record lows set in early-2016. This was normalized seasonality compounded by cyclones in Australia and of course the enormous VALE shift. Now that weather has normalized, seasonality is back to a better part of the year, and VALE is reportedly back in business, rates are running back, clocking $21,076/day as of 2 July 2019.

Source: VesselsValue, Market Rates, Capesize 1y

To further the momentum, China is now resuming import volumes after they paused in response to the price surge earlier this spring. With iron stockpiles at their lowest levels in over two years, this is a match made in shipping heaven between Brazil's resuming export surge and China's resuming imports.

Star Bulk Poised to Benefit

Astute investors will note that SBLK's fleet is about one-third Capesize, so it's natural to question the hyper-focus on one shipping segment. However, these ships account for over 50% of their total cargo capacity and are expected to make up the majority of earnings and cash flow swings. Their fleet breakdown is shown below, notably over 80% capacity between the two largest types:

Source: Value Investor's Edge, Live Analytics Platform

Other companies in the sector with Capesize exposure will certainly benefit, and I'm also long several of them. These firms include Genco Shipping (GNK), Golden Ocean (GOGL), Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), and Seanergy Maritime (SHIP).

Perfectly Set for IMO 2020

The best part of SBLK, in conjunction with their market leading scale, is that they will have 100% of their fleet (120 vessels) equipped with scrubbers by 2020, including 101 installations during 2019.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 7

If fuel spreads are reasonably strong (i.e., $200+ per ton between compliant-fuel blends and traditional high-sulfur fuels), SBLK is set to make a killing (relative to peers) in the market during 2020. They acted first and have secured installation berths for nearly the entire fleet, prior to 2020. This is difficult to do with most yards fully booked until at least mid to late-2020 at this point in time.

The potential economics from their scrubber program are massive. With a fuel spread of $200-$300/day, SBLK's Capesize vessels will earn about $8-$11k/day more than their non-scrubber peers. This means that if the overall market rates were at the nearly $20k/day we see today, SBLK would actually be earning closer to $30k/day.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, June 2019 Presentation, Slide 8

Furthermore, SBLK has already fully equity-funded this entire program, with expected debt proceeds outpacing forward capex needs by nearly $25M. This unlocks free cash for SBLK to utilize for other proceeds. Such as massively accretive share repurchases.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, June 2019 Presentation, Slide 10

Share Repurchase Economics

Star Bulk has wasted no time. In our meeting at Marine Money this past June I urged them to bring the "big guns" to the repurchase arena and I'm thrilled to see they are acting upon this wise capital allocation. In two days, 24 June and 26 June, SBLK was able to repurchase 1.02M shares at a price of $8.40. This compares to their current NAV, which I estimate about $13/sh, notably before giving them any credit for their market-leading scrubber initiative.

I hope they are just getting started, but regardless of their remaining 'ammunition,' they have repurchased over 2M shares YTD at prices ranging from $6.84 up to the recent $8.40. This is a tremendous value accretion, especially if we consider that SBLK's expected 2020 NAV could easily exceed $20/sh.

(Math: $300M scrubber premium + 15% base vessel accretion= $725M. $725M/95M shares = $7.63. // $7.63 + $12.96 current NAV = potential mid-2020 NAV of $20.59).

SBLK repurchasing shares today, even at $10/sh is like picking up tomorrow's dollars for fifty cents. Even with zero expected improvements (highly unlikely considering today's rates and the full scrubber program), $10/sh would still be a sizable 23% discount to current NAV.

Conclusion & Updated Fair Value Estimate

SBLK's coming Q2-19 earnings will be fairly mediocre, but they are set to perform quite well into Q3-19 and more importantly, they are set to dominate the market into 2020. Their balance sheet is stable and they have fully funded remaining capex. Furthermore, they are perfectly allocating spare cash into bargain share repurchases, driving further value to shareholders.

I've recently increased my 'fair value estimate' from $13.00 to $14.00, reflecting the improved situation of the markets and in anticipation of strong relative 2020 performance. I am also long a few other players in this market, but I believe Star Bulk Carriers is by far the best positioned.

Star Bulk knows how to drive value and unlike their weaker peers who have declared share repurchase programs, yet showed up with squirt guns, SBLK is bringing in the heavy artillery. I am hopeful they will continue to be exceptional capital allocators.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBLK, GNK, NMM, SHIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to dry bulk holdings at any time over the next 72 hours or less. I collaborate with James Catlin on a Marketplace service.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.