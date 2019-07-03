If You're Not Long CVS Yet, You Should Be

I believe those not invested in this giant, should consider investing at this point.

I've been long CVS for some time now, and if the stock drops further, I'll keep adding more at larger discounts.

CVS has lagged behind for months and is still being traded at a discount to fundamental valuations/forward profits.

In this article, I'll revisit a company I wrote about a few months back and give my current take on its valuation and current overall position. I will argue why I believe that nothing regarding the positives I mentioned in my article "Fill A Prescription For CVS Today " has changed, and why in fact the negatives have grown somewhat less relevant at this time.

I believe the company presents an excellent investment opportunity with tremendous upside and very little downside - if any - if you believe that a company the size and scope of CVS Health (CVS) has any future whatsoever.

Let's take a look.

CVS - what's changed?

Back in my original article, I was long on CVS and recommended a buy at prices of ~$60/share. The share price back then has dropped somewhat more, to roughly ~54.50/share at this point. It's been hovering between the low to mid-50s for some time now, yielding an impressive ~3.6% at that price.

In my article, I pointed to future sector uncertainties, competition from new business models, the high debt load and the slowdown of PBM as the primary risks when investing here, with several positives, in my opinion, offsetting these risks somewhat.

Since the article, several pieces of news and a quarterly report has gone by. Because of this, lets' wrap what's changed in the company thesis here.

The company has paid off $4B worth of debt related to the Aetna deal. The company's leverage, which was at a near-record 4.7X at the time of the deal, is expected to drop to the low 3.X by 2022 - and the company will have cash available for the large debt repayments coming due in 2020-2021 (Source: Bloomberg). CVS, aside from dividend payments, also generates significant amounts of FCF available to be used for repayments of debt.

A potential nixing of the Aetna/CVS deal seems very unlikely given the DoJ recommendation. Even if this unlikely event was to occur, it would not turn me a CVS bear, as the further-depressed share price would be little more than an opportunity to purchase more. The company may be required to spin off portions of Aetna to satisfy the ruling, but in essence, I believe CVS would continue forward as a strong company even without Aetna as part of its core business.

CVS's cost-cutting potential through its ongoing modernization efforts (which I mentioned in my initial article), continue to act as a catalyst for future savings. Its long-term vertical integration will, at worst, save some money and at best save the company's own target or beyond (~$2B)

The company continues to expand its traditional retail infrastructure in new ways. I strongly believe that pharmacies are one of the exceptions to the online shopping rule (in many cases), and the company's targets here are both well-strategized and positive.

The company increased forward guidance (more below).

The company also reported 1Q19 - let's take a quick look.

1Q19 - A good quarter for CVS with exciting news

The last quarter exceeded CVS's expectations, and the company beat expectations, coming in at an EPS of $1.62, which was beyond even their own guidance. As a result of this, CVS is raising their own FY19 EPS guidance to 6.75-6.90 which comes in at a low-end guidance increase of roughly ~1%.

The guidance increase isn't all however, as several positive pieces of news were available for perusal, including:

Good implementation in Pharmacy and Health Care Benefits.

Medicare Advantage membership growth.

Market share increases in retail pharmacy.

Debt reduction of $900M in 1Q19 alone, while also paying $600M in dividends.

Prescription growth of 5.5%, with a growing interest in the PBM, guaranteed net pricing cost model. Several clients are set to adopt it in 2019, and more in 2020.

Aetna integration is well on-track with $300-$350M synergy goals well in sight and a possible exceeding of the $750M goal of 2020.

(Source: CVS)

The above-seen CVS health hubs are also being rolled out in several locations after a successful pilot, a concept including the offering of health services, wellness products and personalized care that comes with the combination of walking into a local CVS pharmacy. This concept will include the service of:

Chronic condition management

Diabetes management

Blood pressure screening/management

Sleep assessment/assisting services.

It also includes a licensed dietician on staff, as well as enabling the hosting of individual sessions and community events. By 2021, the company plans to have rolled out ~1500 such HealthHUB stores. As someone without access to any such functionality, it's my firm belief both as a consumer and an investor, that this sort of healthcare model - not strictly the online model - is the future of modern healthcare, and it re-affirms my belief in CVS that they are continuing and improving this development.

In the quarter, the company expressed its confidence in regardless of what share the future healthcare industry takes, that:

The role of the private sector will be a significant one.

CVS's role in that the private sector will continue to be significant

Both of these assertions/beliefs are two I very much concur with, and they, together with the company's fundamentals and finances, are part of what forms the core of my thesis in my CVS investment.

CVS - the overall picture

Apart from modernizing its stores, the company, at the same time (through the aforementioned modernization) is looking to cut costs rather aggressively, through the integration of business structures/system, optimization of existing medical program deliveries and of course, through sheer economic scale/vertical integration. New technologies will also play a big part here. These savings and modernizations are expected to form the core of the forward net savings the company is expecting, together with merger synergies. The primary care leakage plug the company has introduced through its introduction of primary care clinics inside CVS stores will reduce the number of patients referred to "standard" primary care.

At the same time, the company is investing in new store models and concepts, is facing PBM model changes, taxation increases and other headwinds - which will likely offset the above-mentioned tailwinds somewhat. So while the company is creating some great synergies and doing excellent investments, the forward risks that I mentioned in the article (both this one and the previous one), do remain and are worth considering.

However - after 1Q19, I believe the overall picture for this investment has been made somewhat more clear. While we, of course, do not yet have any guarantees whatsoever, things are more on track than they were at the time of my previous article.

Why?

Because the company's debt is manageable.

The synergies and savings seem likely enough, given that current results/expectations are already exceeding original parameters somewhat.

The company is developing successful pilot programs.

The share price is, in my opinion, overemphasizing the risks while downplaying the company's performance and incredible market share. The last bump in revenues/sales is obviously related to Aetna, but the trends are nonetheless extremely positive.

However, all of these factors, of course, pale next to the relevance of the more important area - current valuation and risk/reward.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Once again, the undervaluation in terms of expected forward earnings is evident at this time. The company, historically trading at a premium to earnings of 17.10X, is trading at almost 10 P/E below this level, at a current level of ~7.8 blended P/E.

Now, as we've discussed both in the previous article and here, there are risks to an investment in CVS. To put any sort of premium to this company's fair value would seem excessive to me.

However, the market has, in my view, severely undervalued this company's forward potential, resulting in an unfair undervaluation - and opportunity.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even calculating a conservative forward P/E of ~12, you're still receiving returns of above 20% annually at this price/share, assuming the company doesn't cut the dividend. Since they are freezing the dividend, one must take this into consideration when calculating forward as well, so perhaps a somewhat lower return should be expected.

That doesn't change the fact, however, that even at the most conservative metrics and forward expectations available, losing money at an investment with CVS seems to be a hard thing to do long term when buying in at this price. And that is sort of what I'm counting on - it represents the foundation of the thesis here.

Thesis update

CVS at a premium valuation, given the forward risks that exist, wouldn't have been an appealing buy. If the stock were trading above P/Es of 12-13, I wouldn't be recommending a buy here.

With a depressed share price seemingly representing absolutely zero faith in the company's ability however, it's an entirely different story. The market is considering this company to be worth below 8X forward earnings - and this for a company with a market share the size of CVS. This, I believe, is the very definition of a value opportunity.

With the savings program on track to exceed expectations, sales growths in stores, new (successful) concepts being rolled out and the leverage reduction on track - what could possibly materialize as a storm cloud on this horizon? Amazon (AMZN)?

While the online giant remains a risk to any business, the fact remains that Amazon as of yet has to make any sort of meaningful strides in this business segment. This risk is impossible to evaluate at this point, and as such, I consider the future of the PBM/Healthcare market in the US the greater and the only significant risk to this company.

While this risk is significant, it is neither company-specific nor measurable at this stage. It seems a bit like the oil/gas discussion. Everyone knows that sooner or later, oil will be replaced as a primary fuel source for many applications.

When that will be, however, that could be anybody's guess - and I doubt our own social-democratic 2030-goals in Sweden will be material to the overall, global considerations here. In the same way, the healthcare/pharma sector needs to change in order to meet the demands of an increasingly aging population and the associated cost increases. How or when it will do so, however, there's no clear, accepted road to that destination as of right now. Because of this, and a few other reasons, CVS is currently trading at multi-year lows.

I choose to believe that the company has a strong role to play in the future of healthcare and supplying people with vital medications and medical supplies - and I don't consider these risks material enough to change my thesis here.

CVS remains a strong buy at these levels.

Recommendation

As of this article, I consider CVS a 'STRONG BUY' at these levels of ~$53-$55 /share. I myself will increase my exposure to CVS at these levels and may do more of the same if we experience further stock price drops.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.