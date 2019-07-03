Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - A Slight Retracement For The Benchmark

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

A week after the new highest level for the year, the high-yield bonds fell slightly as the investors remained cautious before the G-20 meeting.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

A week ago, the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) reached the new highest level for the current year. Over the last five days of June, the main index has pushed away from its peak after its price fell by $0.15 per share. The investors are focused on the G-20 meeting and precisely on global trade developments between the two largest economies. If we see a positive outcome this may be a stimulating factor for the prices of the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

I would like to spend some time covering several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice another decrease of 0.07 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is 0.76 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 150 days. As you see, it is 0.96 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) $0.0905 per share

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) $0.0590 per share.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) $0.0655 per share

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) $0.0215 per share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $0.0201 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When I prepare my weekly analysis for the closed-end funds, I аlways include the Z-score as a statistical criterion which helps me to acquire a better grasp of the situation in the sector. If the funds are traded at very low Z-scores it usually means I will be a more aggressive buyer and will try to take advantage of the statistical edge. This was the case in December 2018 when the panic decreased the prices of the high-yield closed-end funds and we saw many funds to be traded at Z-score of around -4.00 points and discount of around 17.00%. This was the time when we had to be brave and to include these funds to our portfolio.

Currently, most of the high-yield funds are traded at positive Z-score and we do not find so strong statistical logic to review them as potential "Long" candidates. Therefore, I am more cautious right now when I am entering into a position and of course, the number of the shares which I take is smaller.

From the funds which have a relatively lower Z-score, I think the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK) deserves our attention. The management team of the fund proved its quality by achieving one of the highest returns on net asset value for the past five years and beating the average return in the sector. CIK offers 8.68% yield on price and is traded at 10.12% discount.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other side, are the funds with the highest Z-scores in the sector. Theoretically, they should pretend to be potential "Short" candidates if their Z-scores are positive and they are traded at a premium. However, we still do not have many funds traded at a premium which makes the decision even more difficult.

So, my recommendation is to close your long positions in the closed-end funds which have relatively high Z-scores. From my perspective, the statistically overpriced funds are the ones which have Z-score above 1.50 points. Last time we saw the Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) and the Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) with relatively high Z-scores. On a weekly basis, the prices of these funds were the worst performers and fell respectively by 3.02% and 1.27%.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.88 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.11 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is almost 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, the prices of the CEFs were moving in different directions while their net asset values remained almost unchanged. No doubt the spread between the net asset value and the price is an important part of each analysis and I am pretty sure the rational market participants are not eager to pay a premium.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) is one of the interesting options which I see in the above table. Its attractive discount of 12.05% which is accompanied by relatively low Z-score of -0.10 points is a strong foundation to review the fund as a potential "Buy" candidate. The current yield is 8.14% and according to the latest earnings report, we find a positive earning/coverage ratio. This is our "margin of safety" that the management team invests in the right assets to maintain the dividend around the current levels.

The fund seeks current income with preservation of capital through investment in different types of credit instruments including senior, structured loans and high-yield corporate bonds. Inevitably, you will notice the big portion of "Loans" in its portfolio. That is why it will be an appropriate task to compare it not only to high-yield CEFs but to senior loan CEFs, as well.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.15%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.37%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I am not surprised to find that most of the funds which have high current yield are traded at lower discounts. Most of the investors are here for the yield and they prefer to buy these ones with the higher one. Of course, this is not everything and we need to pay attention to several fundamental ratios which can help us to understand if the dividend of the fund may be decreased. The earning/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance are one of the indicators which I use for this purpose.

From my perspective, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) and the MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) are risky investments at the levels. Both of them are traded almost at net asset value mainly because they offer a high current yield. It seems like the market participants do not take into consideration the fact that their earnings of the portfolios are below the required amount to cover the dividends.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 4.98% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. The situation seems justified because, last year, we saw two sharp declines in the prices of the funds.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) continues to be the leader of the ranking with its current yield of 10.06%. Actually, I really like this fund and its portfolio characteristics. Its dividend is very stable and protected by positive earnings/coverage ratio and improving UNII/share balance. Also, you will find out that BGH has one of the lowest durations in the area. My concern here is related only to the fact that its price has increased significantly and I will wait for better timing to enter into a new long position.

The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.15%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.56%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.66%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as a potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high.

Note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.