Realty Check: Real Growth Vs. Potential Risks

The uninterrupted increase in sales and net earnings, which have remained in line with the company's solvency, have shown the progressive and consistent fundamentals of the company.

Realty Income Corporation (O) continued to unleash its market power as its financials seemed to show a fusion of profitability, solvency, and security, and gave a hint of its long-lasting performance. Moreover, the upward movement of the dividend has been increasingly significant as time went by. Despite this, the stock price seemed to be unaffected as the current trend turned out lower than the supposed value.

Investors' Interests

Dividends per Share

Something was quite slow at first but eventually moved at a higher speed. That's how the dividend growth rate could be described over the past decade. It was uninteresting for the first four years in the given data as it only had an average growth of about 1%. It was boring to see how it only changed from $1.70 to $1.75. But when 2012 approached, it rose to $1.82 which resulted in an impressive 4% increase. From then on, it has been varying from 4% to 6%. As FY 2018 closed, dividends per share were $2.65.

Given this, it could be observed for the last 10 years that it already grew by $0.95 per share. Moreover, investors and analysts must focus on the fact that the dividends kept growing no matter what the amount of net income was. The gradual to quick movement must convey that the company chose to include the investors in its priorities. For 2019, the company targets to distribute $2.89 per share which would give a 9% increase in just a year. This could continue and even reach $3.74 in 2023 as estimated using the Dividend Growth Model.

Taken from Nasdaq

2019-2023 values were derived using the Dividend Growth Model.

Free Cash Flow Versus Dividends

By tracing the movement of both accounts, one could easily understand why the increment in the dividends seemed so slow for the first four years. In 2008 and 2009, dividends exceeded free cash flow. The next two years presented an opposite thing but the gap remained too narrow, which suggests that the dividends could once again become higher than FCF. And as FCF jumped from $320 million in 2012 to $510 million in 2013, the increment in the dividends jumped from 1% to 4%. Since then, both accounts have been significantly increasing and their gap has widened. As 2018 ended, FCF remained high at $920 million while the dividends amounted to $800 million. This should continue for the next five years: FCF should be $1.4 billion while the latter should increase to $1.1 billion, making for a $300 million difference. From this section, we could observe that the continuous increase in FCF and dividends, as well as the widening of their gaps, signified the growing profitability and sustainability of the company. This also showed that as the years have passed by, the company has been more adequate in fulfilling the dividend payments that would continue for the ensuing years.

Taken from Nasdaq and MarketWatch

2019-2023 values were derived using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

O’s Financials

Operating Revenue

Realty Income Corporation has remained a key figure in the world of REITs. The unstoppable growth in its operations has cemented its status as one of the most enduring companies in the industry. That market power, mixed with the large operating capacity in leasing, have continued to be the primary driver of its unwavering performance.

The company's operating revenue has continued to fly high. The uninterrupted upward movement could easily be observed for the last 10 years. This was primarily caused by a consistent increase in its rental/leasing segment. Its successful sales and leaseback could be seen as the main contributor here. From 2008 to 2018, no one could ever doubt that the company had an impressive operation as it continued to capture an increasing demand and successfully conducted leasing as well as sales and leaseback transactions. From $330 million it gradually went up to $480 million in 2012. In 2013, it made a surprising $300 million increase to $780 million before leaping again to $940 million in 2014. Since then, it has kept increasing at a high rate. With its most recent annual value at $1.34 billion, it could easily be said that the company already quadrupled the amount of its sales in 10 years. This can easily be proven. From its slow to quick movement, the company had a 16% average annual growth over the past decade. This impeccable performance has demonstrated the durability of the company, which can be estimated for the next five years. The Linear Trend Analysis has shown that revenue should increase to $1.48 billion in 2019. This can easily be justified as the company has recently acquired 12 properties in the UK under a sale-leaseback transaction with Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY). Should this be a success, the estimate could be met. In 2023, the amount is expected to be almost $2 billion.

The quarterly values further explained how the company kept bringing in larger amounts of revenue. From 2016 to 2018, it grew in all quarters. Indeed, it could easily be said that the noticeable growth wasn't just seasonal or a coincidence but a solid and real one. Moreover, 2019 proved the company's sheer power as 1Q closed with sales at $360 million. This also was the highest level across all the quarters in four years, which accords with the positive result in the 2019 operating revenue estimate.

Taken from MarketWatch

2019-2023 values were derived using the Linear Trend Analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch

Meanwhile, the operating costs and expenses were successfully controlled by the company. The revenue maintained a safe distance from the expenditures. Also, the former had more substantial and faster growth than the latter. Although it was moving in an upward direction, it was kept below $1 billion, which resulted in greater distance from the revenue. Their gap, which also happened to be the operating income, could be observed to be increasing for the last 10 years. From $120 billion in 2008, it became $370 million in 2018. The tripled value of operating income not only spoke of the company's profitability but also its efficiency and productivity, which also grew over time. The celebration should not end here, since there could be more to it for the next five years. And as estimated, it should reach $500 million in 2023.

Taken from MarketWatch

2019-2023 values were derived using the Linear Trend Analysis.

Net Income

In the given time series, one could observe that the company's non-operating income has been less variable as compared with the previous two accounts. As it has vacillated only from $10 million to $20 million, it didn't have much impact. With this scenario, one could expect to see that net income almost mirrored the impressive trend of the revenue and operating income. From $130 million in 2008, it climbed up to $360 million in 2018. From the beginning to the end of the given time period, net earnings of the company almost tripled the value. With this, one could say that the company managed both its core and non-core transactions very well. From the revenue down to its bottom line earnings, Realty has shown a progressive trend in its operations. Calculated amounts have shown that the company should still be able to control its non-operating income, as net income should still be almost the same as operating income.

Moreover, little by little the quarterly results have shown impact in net income. From 2016 to 2018, net income has been growing significantly in all quarters. In 2019, much anticipation of a more fruitful year for Realty arose as net income amounted to $110 million. This amount in 1Q 2019 was the highest among all the quarters in the given time period.

Taken from MarketWatch

2019-2023 values were derived using the Linear Trend Analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch

EPS

EPS completed the picture of a successful business as it went in the same direction with sales, operating income, and net income. Generally, the movement was sharply increasing since the WAV has not been varying significantly except in 2017 when it considerably increased. EPS fell from $1.13 to $1.10. Nevertheless, the optimistic view couldn't be obstructed as 2018 closed with a much higher value at $1.26 which resulted in a 15% increase.

The quarterly EPS also showed a good trend. Moreover, The Wall Street Journal posted its positive thoughts on the future performance of the company as it estimated 2Q and 3Q EPS at $0.34 and $0.35, respectively. Although the values are lower than the actual 1Q EPS of $0.37, they are higher than the values in their respective comparative time series.

Taken from MarketWatch

2019-2023 values were derived using the Linear Trend Analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch

2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2019 values were posted on The Wall Street Journal.

Asset Turnover Ratio

From 2008, the company's Asset Turnover Ratio has been playing between 0.08 or 8% to 0.11 or 11%. This means that for every $1 billion purchased assets, the company generates $80 million to $110 million in revenue. This is good since the company's assets have been increasing fast as well. Since the company is in the world of REIT, one could expect the company's increasing capex and real estate improvement. For example, a month ago, the company had a sale-leaseback agreement with Sainsbury. The continuous increase in the two accounts could easily tell that the company has a high capacity to sustain or even enlarge its operations. The high demand in the market complemented by the company's ability to get along with the changing conditions industry amplified its strong market power. Future amounts should still be within the range as they were estimated between 9% to 10%. The company must be able to maintain both financial resources and efficiency to keep realizing more revenue and net earnings in the long run.

Taken from MarketWatch

2019-2023 values were derived using the Linear Trend Analysis.

Net Worth

This further fortified the thought on the company's resources. Net worth remained high as it moved from $1.55 billion in 2008 to $8.12 in 2018. This tells us that in only 10 years, it has already increased its value by five times. This fact shows that even if Realty Income chooses to erase all its liabilities by liquidating all its assets to make a single payment today, the company will still have a remaining value of $8.12 billion. This gives comfort and confidence to the investors. It's great to witness the interrupted increase in net income and net worth which means that both profitability and solvency are increasing. This fact shows the consistency with the two, and that the operation, as well as the dividend payments of the company, could be sustained and even expanded in the long-run. This could also be checked with free cash flow wherein both net earnings from operating activities and capex continued to be larger every year but the former rose faster than the latter. The agreement of these three accounts shows that the company continued to increase its value and operate at a higher capacity which was successfully sustained. Thus, the agreement of these three accounts must present the company's strong and intact fundamental health.

Taken from MarketWatch

2019-2023 values were derived using the Linear Trend Analysis.

Taken from Nasdaq and MarketWatch

2019-2023 values were derived using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

What the Investors Need to Understand

While it is good to see the great results of the company's operations, there are important points that investors need to know.

The analysis of the company's financials in this article can tell that it could cover all its obligations and suffice its operations for a long period. However, it can't produce an accurate estimate of the company's performance in the coming years.

A huge portion of its M&As was sufficed by loans. The company, as well as the investors, must be aware of the fact that loans bear interest and might pose dangers to the financials, especially if these activities fail.

Deriving the Value of the Stock

Stock Price

For a few weeks now, the stock price has continued on a bullish trend. From $66-$68 in April and May, it kept going up to $69-$70. Currently, it is trading at $69-$72. However, its P/E ratio is high at 51.95 which asks a willing investor to give $51.95 for every possible gain. With this information, is the stock price already expensive or still undervalues? The Dividend Growth Model will be used to check this.

Current Price: $69.10

Proposed Dividend: $2.89 per share

Average Dividend Growth: 0.04676451308

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.08858795736

Derived Value: $72.33142785 or $72.33

From the computation above, it could be seen that the stock price is undervalued and may keep rising until it is set at its real value. However, one must remember its high P/E ratio and the fact that the stock price can't be accurately predicted for it depends on many factors. It is unpredictable in nature it may go up some more or go down by a significant amount for the next few days.

Growth Catalyst

Realty Income Buys 12 Superstores (Realty Income Closed a Transaction with British Land and Sainsbury)

Realty Income released a statement last month regarding its acquisition of 12 stores from a joint venture of British Land and Sainsbury. The transaction was finalized for £429 million, the majority of which was funded through a private placement of senior unsecured notes. This was also a sale-leaseback agreement that included a condition that would enable the company to make an annual increment of lease price.

The action could be the advent of further success even in other regions in Europe and Asia. This international expansion could result in a higher operating capacity of the company that should increase its sales and earnings which should also be shared with shareholders in the long run. It could also attract potential investors and/partners that should provide an additional amount to buy more properties as well as to penetrate the market and compete with the larger competitors in Europe. It could even move to Asia. However, the company must be extra careful since most of the amount was funded through debt, which usually bears interest. Regardless, this would mature in 2034 so the company still has a decade and a half to keep raising its sales and earnings to be able to pay the interest and the principal amount.

Synthesis and Investment Decision

Over the past decade, Realty Income has been performing very well as its operations continued to offer higher amounts from sales to net earnings. The upward trends in net worth and free cash flow have shown that as the company has continued to be profitable, more assets, particularly in PP&E and real estate investments, were purchased - which continued to produce more earnings as a result. This fruitful cycle continued as 2019 opened. Meanwhile, the bullish stock price turned out to be cheap and undervalued relative to the gain that could be obtained despite the seemingly high P/E ratio. However, some uncertainties could hardly be answered like the possible result in the company's operations for the next quarters and years. The high-flying sales and income could become loss afterward while the upwardly moving stock price could fall sharply in a few days. No one could accurately tell what is gonna happen but given all the information, is it worth the risk?

Long-term Investors: Yes, it is worth the risk. The company has already proven its profitability and sustainability for a long time. Even if we could not make an accurate estimate of its future operations, what matters is its high net worth and FCF. This clearly shows its massive amount of resources, which has been jibing very well with the viability of the company. It could easily re-stimulate its operations should it suddenly fall, and could continue paying and even increase its dividends. The impressive results in 1Q 2019, which will most likely continue throughout the year - as affirmed by The Wall Street Journal's optimistic outlook, as well as its successful acquisition of 12 superstores in the UK - are other elements we can hold on to.

Short-term Investors: Despite its high PE ratio, the gain that its stock could offer is worth the risk. The continuous hype in REITs could be a strong factor to trigger the upward movement of the stock price. One must still consider the fact that the price is still undervalued even if it's unpredictable. The successful completion of its sale-leaseback with Sainsbury could be another force to raise the stock price, especially since the 2Q 2019 is about to end this month. However, an investor is still advised to be updated on the company's news and press releases to make a wise investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.