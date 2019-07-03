Alliance Data Systems: Not A Marketing Company You'd Want To Own

While the company might have potential as a dividend-paying stock, there is not enough dividend history for me to be confident.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

As I was looking at stocks with exposure to advertising and marketing, I came across Alliance Data Systems (ADS). While the stock was most known as the owner of LoyaltyOne and Epsilon (which it sold this year), it has now become more of a credit card company stock than a marketing company. I explain this below.

ADS is currently trading at $140.13 and yields 1.80%. Based on my M.A.D Assessment ADS has a Dividend Strength score of 72 and a Stock Strength score of 45.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid Alliance Data Systems for the foreseeable future.

Alliance Data Systems provides marketing, loyalty, and credit solutions in the United States, Canada, and other countries. The business activity of the group is functioned through LoyaltyOne and the company’s Card service segment.

And might I point out, from the start of this article, that since completing the sale of Epsilon to Publicis, the company isn’t the marketing company it used to be. When Epsilon was part of the company, the two marketing divisions made up around 40% of revenue. Now without Epsilon, LoyaltyOne is worth only 15% of revenue. The rest of the company’s revenues come from their Card service branch. So this is in fact a credit card company, which also owns some marketing operations. Not the other way around.

This article will analyze ADS’s potential as an income-producing investment as well as its potential for capital growth.

Dividend Strength

Given that ADS has a low sub 2% yield, we’re looking for the dividend to be super well covered. This will be addressed in the section about dividend safety. We’re also looking for double-digit dividend growth potential, north of 15% per year. This will be addressed in the section about dividend potential.

Dividend Safety

To assess dividend safety, I check whether the dividend is well covered by earnings and cash flow.

13% of Alliance Data Systems’ earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 89% of dividend stocks.

ADS pays 5% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 94% of dividend stocks.

Alliance Data Systems has a free cash flow payout ratio of 8%, a better ratio than 94% of dividend stocks.

Alliance Data Systems’ payout ratio is very satisfying according to these 3 metrics.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $0 $0 $1.0400 $2.1300 $2.3400 Net Income $8.11 $8.88 $7.57 $14.47 $17.34 Payout Ratio 0% 0% 14% 15% 14% Cash From Operations $18.64 $29.70 $40.89 $49.76 $51.04 Payout Ratio 0% 0% 3% 5% 5% Free Cash Flow $14.92 $23.77 $30.29 $36.23 $28.99 Payout Ratio 0% 0% 4% 6% 9%

ADS’s dividend, which was initiated in 2016, represents only a fraction of the company’s earnings and cash flow.

However, ADS can pay its interest 2.8 times, which is better than 24% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered worrying, as it implies that the financial burden on the stock’s earnings is quite high. This is to be expected however, given the nature of the company’s business. To offer credit, it must borrow money.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that ADS’s dividend is safe. The dividend is insignificant compared to earnings and cash flow, which means that if management is committed to paying a growing dividend, they should be able to do so even despite the high amounts of interest payments.

Dividend Potential

When ADS initiated its dividend in late 2016, it yielded around 0.8%.

But ADS’s dividend yield is now 1.80%; better than 36% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 10% which is in line with the previous year’s dividend hike.

Over the previous 3 years, Alliance Data Systems has seen its revenues grow at a 4% CAGR and net income by a 17% CAGR. We will need to cut the Epsilon revenues this year. Epsilon’s revenues had been decreasing (down 4.3% in 2018). LoyaltyOne’s revenues have also been decreasing these past few years (down 18% in 2018). All of the company’s growth has been fueled by the credit card service which was up 10% in 2018 although it was down 1.2% for the first 3 months of 2019.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, ADS’s dividend has good potential for growth. However, with a sub 2% yield and such a recent history of paying dividends, I need to see management be committed to growing the dividend more than 10% per year. If the company is serious about their dividend, they could easily afford to ramp it up to 30% of free cash flow (3x higher than today) within the next few years. This won’t happen with 10% dividend growth.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives ADS a dividend strength score of 72/100.

While the dividend is super well covered, and the lucrative credit card business has been generating large amounts of free cash flow, I need either dividend growth potential or dividend yield to go up. To learn more about how I decide what level of dividend growth I need for a given dividend yield, read this article: “Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You And Me.”

This means that while ADS has the potential to grow its dividend, there isn’t enough history for me to place my trust in the future growth, which needs to be higher than current levels.

Conversely, if the stock price came down more, a higher dividend yield could make the investment more appealing.

In the meantime, I’ll likely be on the sidelines.

Stock Strength

If I am to remain on the sidelines, how close should I watch ADS? If the stock is likely to decrease in price, it could reach a yield which would get me interested once the stock has bottomed out and recovered a little. To assess capital gains' potential, I will look at four factors which have shaped movements in the stock market: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

Stocks which are undervalued tend to outperform their peers. Eventually, ratios experience regression to the mean, and depressed stocks can go up significantly. To assess value, I look at the stock’s multiples of earnings, sales and cash flow. I also look at the stock’s shareholder yield. I compare all of these to the ratios of 3,500+ U.S. stocks to assess relative value. To understand how the value factor creates excess returns, read the following article.

ADS has a P/E of 8.08x

P/S of 1.03x

P/CFO of 2.75x

Dividend yield of 1.80%

Buyback yield of 4.49%

Shareholder yield of 6%.

These values would suggest that ADS is more undervalued than 98% of stocks, which usually means that the stock is being hated by the market. Despite the super low multiples, the stock boasts an attractive shareholder yield. Stock buybacks at lower prices make sense to try and apply some upwards pressure on the stock.

The chart above suggests that ADS is trading way below its 5-year average PE. In fact, at 8x earnings, ADS has never traded lower. This raises the question: how much lower can the stock price go? ADS seems super cheap now, but cheap stocks can get a lot cheaper before recovering.

Value Score: 98/100

Momentum

Short-term price movements (over 3, 6 and 12-month periods) are highly correlated with next year's performance. Stocks with the worst relative strength tend to continue underperforming while those with the best relative strength continue to beat their peers.

Alliance Data Systems' price is down -18.71% these last 3 months, -6.47% these last 6 months and -40.51% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $140.13.

ADS has better momentum than 12% of stocks, which is very worrying. 88% of all U.S. stocks have better momentum, meaning the investment community hates ADS right now. Stocks with the very worst recent performance are usually awful investments. It is very likely that ADS continues down from current levels. You can click here to read why we stopped buying stocks on the way down.

Momentum score: 12/100

Financial Strength

By now, regardless of ADS’s financial strength, I wouldn’t recommend buying ADS because of the combination of value and momentum. However, if I were to reconsider ADS at some point in the future, it would be good to have a point of reference which I can compare with future numbers.

ADS's Debt/Equity ratio of 12.1 is better than 3% of stocks. Alliance Data Systems' liabilities have decreased by 1% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 10.0% of ADS's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Alliance Data Systems has better financial strength than 47% of stocks. The high level of gearing is a concern. However cash flows are so large that in relation to liabilities, they are only slightly less than amounts seen in the median US stock.

Combining the high leverage with the awful momentum isn’t reassuring. It will be worth monitoring how ADS fares in the next few years to make sure the leverage isn’t threatening the stability of the business.

Financial Strength Score: 47/100

Earnings Quality

Finally, I make a few checks to assess the company’s earnings quality. Alliance Data Systems’ Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -11.3% puts it ahead of 60% of stocks. 87.2% of ADS's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 37% of stocks. Each dollar of ADS's assets generates $0.2 of revenue, putting it ahead of 29% of stocks. Based on these findings, ADS has higher earnings quality than 38% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 38/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 45/100 which isn’t great. The only thing the company really has going for it is its extremely low valuation. And there is some value there, like James Grant said: “there are no bad assets, just bad prices.” At some price even the worst assets are worth buying. But ADS is not a great quality asset, has poor momentum and is likely to continue tumbling. Investors were unsatisfied with the sale of Epsilon, as is explained in the following article by fellow Seeking Alpha author, The Value Investor.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 72 and a stock strength of 45, Alliance Data Systems is a dividend stock which I can simply not endorse. I see nothing compelling enough to justify purchasing the stock at this level. Why not place it on a long-term watch list, and revisit in a year or two?

ADS’s investment thesis has more holes than a Swiss cheese, and I believe dividend investors will do a lot better focusing on other stocks.

