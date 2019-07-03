BlackBerry: Doing Better, But No Cigar (Yet)

After many years the company seems poised to grow for 2020, at about 25% (midrange of guidance).

BlackBerry's (BB) FQ1'20 results were about what the market expected. Non-GAAP revenue grew 23% to $267M Y/Y, with adjusted EPS of $0.01 which beat by $0.01.

I almost never pay attention to a penny beat or miss, so the first thing I paid close attention to was revenue. It was a yawn. While I personally didn't have a revenue estimate for the company, $267M in revenue was nothing to get excited about. Yes, it was higher Y/Y, but not sequentially.

One of the issues with the quarter was that the revenue figure of the company's recent acquisition - security technology specialist Cylance - did not excite investors.

Revenue from Cylance for the three months ended May 31 was $32 million. John Chen said Cylance software and services revenue grew 31% year-over-year. However when it came to guidance, he expects Cylance growth for the rest of the year between 25% to 30%. This might mean growth deceleration. And if this turns out to be the case, yes, then yes, the $1.4B BlackBerry paid for Cylance was too much.

The company reported that QNX will be the preferred choice of all next-generation automotive design that LG provides to OEMs. The problem is that we do not have any dollar guidance, and any revenue will come far into the future. And while there has been a lot of excitement for QNX over the years, substantial revenue has yet to ferment.

Other than that, the conference call was nothing to get excited about.

The main problem with BlackBerry

The main problem I see with BB shares is the valuation. I have mentioned this in my last 2 articles on the company (here and here). In a nutshell, the company is still not profitable enough to warrant a P/E, and growth is not high enough to warrant a premium Price/Sales ratio. As such, in the absence of higher growth, the stock continues to be fully valued, if not overpriced.

Data by YCharts

In you notice at the chart above, revenue is basically just now bottoming, even after all the acquisitions the company has done over the years. So unless we start seeing higher revenue growth, there are not too many reasons for investors to bid shares higher.

I have to admit however that the assets BB has purchased, together with its own technology assets, have the potential for much higher growth. The problem is that the company is still not there yet.

Something else that might be an issue, is that the company has depleted all its cash. When BlackBerry shares were trading for $10-$13 several years ago, a big portion of the value of the company was in cash.

Today the company has $358M in cash plus short term investments of $489M, for a total of $847M in liquidity. However, it also has long term debt of $645M. So while several years ago BlackBerry had a positive net cash position, today is does not. This basically means that it does not have the financial ammunition anymore to be able to purchase growth.

For the current year 2020 the company guided for non-GAAP revenue growth between 23% and 27%, and expects non-GAAP profitability. On a 12 month trailing basis the company did about $940M in revenue, so as per guidance, the company will probably do about $1.2B in revenue this year.

Yes, this is very good growth, but not enough to justify a $4.1B market cap in my book, for a company that will barely make a profit, and with a balance sheet depleted of cash.

BB shares have traded along the $7.50 handle many times over the past 4 years. As such a bounce is the most likely scenario from current levels.

However I am not comfortable enough to have a major position in BB shares yet. Either the stock has to dip below $6.50 to get me interested, or the fundamentals have to improve over the next several quarts, especially in terms of profitability.

Bottom line

BlackBerry's multi-year revenue slide has probably bottomed. For the first time in many years shareholders could expect to see growth to the tune of over 20%.

However the company is still not profitable enough to warrant a much higher stock price at the current time. Yes, I believe that the assets the company has could lead to much higher growth (and a much higher valuation), however we are not there yet.

In addition, if the Cylance acquisition does not live up to expectations, then yes the company will have overpaid. And if this turns out to be the case, the market will not be kind to BB shares in the future.

Finally, having said all this, the stock is probably in for a small bounce from current levels. And for the first time in a very long time I have a very small trading position in BB shares.

Please note it is only a trading position until further notice. My current rating for BB shares is neutral.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.