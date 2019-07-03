Inditex: The 'Mother Of Fast Fashion' With Stagnating Profitability

Inditex's strategy is to have developed a fully integrated, fully digital and fully sustainable store and online model equipped with the latest technology by 2020.

Introduction

It's been a while, but finally, I am pleased to provide you another article about an undercovered stock here on Seeking Alpha: Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY). Like some of my other articles, the purpose is to give you a sufficient picture and insights on the current situation in as few words as possible.

In this article, I will provide you an overview of the company profile. After that, I will analyze the upside and downside potential of a possible investment in Inditex. According to my three-grade rating, Inditex is a well managed company. However, it must adapt to changing circumstances in the fashion market. The valuation has already fallen a little, but the company still seems a little too expensive.

The Company

Inditex is one of the world's largest fashion retailers, with eight brands (Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe) selling in 202 markets through its online platform or its over 7,000 stores in 96 markets.

Zara:

Zara is the definition of a fast fashion company. It launches 12,000 designs each year and needs just one week to develop a new product and get it to stores. In comparison, the industry average is six months. Nevertheless, the stores appear to be of very high quality and are located in the top locations of cities. Thus they rather convey the character of a premium brand like Apple than an fast fashion brand.

Zara Home:

Zara Home’s textile ranges, which include bedding, bed linen, tableware and bath linen, are complemented by dishware, cutlery, glassware and home decorations, as well as clothing and accessories which are associated with the comfort and intimacy of home life.

Pull&Bear:

The brand has fast become globally recognized for its fun styling, fusing international and club influences with a playful attitude. Pull&Bear has two separate lines both for men and women. Pull&Bear brings the latest international trends to the street in the form of easy, comfortable and casual clothes. The Pull&Bear collections are conceived with the idea of dressing men and women with a young mindset, taking into account that age is not an obstacle when choosing our wardrobe.

Massimo Dutti:

Massimo Dutti represents a natural elegance that appeals to the urbane, independent and cosmopolitan men and women of today.

Bershka:

Bershka's fashion reflects the most recent developments in music, social networking and new technologies. Bershka showcase avant-garde styles in ways that are true to its philosophy of immersing its customers in the youth aesthetics of a new century. Accordingly, young people who grow up with the Internet are the target group here.

Stradivarius / Oysho / Uterqüe

Stradivarius is a brand for women. Oysho specialises in lingerie, beachwear, homewear and Sport. Uterqüe specialises in high-quality accessories, leather goods and clothing.

Upsides

There are many things you can like about the Inditex business.

Growing family business

The company has achieved impressive and profitable growth. The average annual growth rate of sales from 2013 to 2018 was 9 percent, of EBITDA 7 percent and of Cash-flow 6 percent.

The share price has increased tenfold since the IPO in 2001, making the founder Amancio Ortega one of the richest men in Europe.

Furthermore, there is another thing I like very much. Inditex is still a family-owned company. Almost 60 percent of the Inditex shares are held by Amancio Ortega:

For me as an investor, looking for companies with a long-term business horizon, this is a good sign because research has found that owner-managed companies do perform better than an average company which is managed by ‘external’ managers. The reasons are:

Family-owned or owner-managed companies do not need to focus on short-term quarterly earnings.

The business strategy is mostly long-term.

Management is not so focused on individual quarters.

Capital market pressures forces to be profitable.

A whole family is bound to the well-being of Inditex. In that sense, they will act as far-sightedly as possible.

Future oriented management

The company covers almost all fashion trends and target groups that exist in Western culture. It is important that it has built the infrastructure to respond quickly enough to changing styles.

Inditex's strategy is to have developed a fully integrated, fully digital and fully sustainable store and online model equipped with the latest technology by 2020. In fiscal 2018 it maintained capital expenditure at EUR 1.62 billion to support this strategy. All of the Group’s brands continued to expand the click&-collect service whereby customers can place an order online and pick it up in-store at their convenience. The company will also use massively Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). In turn, RFID is enabling the integrated management of online and offline stock.

The company is therefore setting the course for future growth in good time. The first successes are already evident. In 1Q 2019, the revenue from online sales increased by 27 percent to EUR 3.2 billion, accounting for 14 percent of sales in markets with stores and online.

Dividends

Since the IPO, Inditex has returned many dividends to its shareholders. The dividend has more than doubled in the last 5 years because the average annual growth rate of the dividend was 21.2 percent which is very impressive:

The Board of Directors will propose a new dividend policy at the next AGM, to be held in July. The ordinary dividend will increase to represent a payout ratio of 60 percent – up from 50 percent at present – and Inditex will also distribute a bonus dividend totalling EUR 1 per share, split across 2019, 2020 and 2021. The change in policy translates to a 17% increase in the dividend for the year to EUR 0.88 per share; EUR 0.66 as an ordinary dividend and EUR 0.22 as a bonus dividend.

Given that, the actual dividend payout ratio of the ordinary dividend is 60 percent. While the ordinary dividend was already paid in May, the payment day of the bonus dividend is on the 4th November 2019. Accordingly, investors could still benefit from a dividend payment this year. Nevertheless, with an actual share price of EUR 26.3, the yield for this year would be 0.8 percent.

Downsides

Inditex has a lot of potential. However, there are also some downsides to note.

Dependence on Zara and tough business

First of all, Inditex is very dependent on its largest brand Zara.

Furthermore, the business it's not a self runner. It must constantly keep up with the times and the latest styles and must not lag behind. In addition, the target groups are not very loyal to the brand. It is often young people who change their styles quickly and are therefore not dependent on Zara. In addition, all brands focus on customers between the ages of 15 and 40.

There is also a high level of competition. For example, other competitors are H&M and C&A. I would also declare Zalando a competitor in the broadest sense. In addition, there are hardly any barriers to entry. There are more and more fashion startups on the market offering diverse and personalized styles. One fast growing and new competitor is the company About You. Of course, both companies are not yet at eye level, but it shows that barriers to entry the fashion market are very low. Hence, at any time, a new concept can lure customers away. And nothing is worse for the Inditex than to be considered uncool or unfashionable in the target group.

Fundamentals

In recent years, the company has had to contend with a number of problems in terms of profitability. Although sales increased in 2018, profits and cash flow stagnated.

This development has meanwhile been reflected in a falling P/E ratio. However, a P/E ratio of 22 is still too high for a company that only achieves growth through stagnating profitability.

On the other hand, this also reflects the increased investment in the future (see above). In FY18, Inditex’s capital expenditure amounted to over EUR 1.6 billion to complete the rollout of RFID technology across all brands and expand the integrated stock management system, among others. This is central to providing customers with the best shopping experience. Of course, this will hurt EPS and FCF in the short term. And that's perfectly all right. However, investors should not assume that the company will quickly increase its profitability again, as the investments will continue for some years to come. Further declines in profitability are also conceivable and should be factored into the price potential. Accordingly, there will be further downside potential in the future,especially in the event of declining markets.

Take away

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing.The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel rather now than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Inditex

Inditex is a great company with a proven business model, but there is no hurry. So Inditex is no jewel. Nevertheless, it is worth an investment, but you don't necessarily have to buy it now:

Unique and successful business model.

Investing in the future.

Dividend friendly policy with partial distribution of dividends this year.

Much competition and low market barriers.

High valuation and stagnating profitability.

The investments will continue for some years to come.

