50 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks In Q2 2019

By reviewing the tails of the return distribution, I believe we can glean insights that can inform portfolio positioning.

This article depicts the best performing decile of S&P 500 stocks in the second quarter of 2019.

Periodically looking at the tails of the return distribution for the market can offer some insights into performance drivers. In yesterday's article on the 50 worst performing S&P 500 constituents in 2Q, some common themes stuck out. Unsurprisingly, cyclical companies - energy producers, oilfield service companies, and industrial companies exposed to China were among the laggards. Brick-and-mortar retailers that tended to sell Chinese-manufactured apparel direct-to-consumers lagged. Some financial companies exposed to lower front-end rates lagged.

Below I have listed the best performing decile of the S&P 500 in the second quarter as measured by total return. While the return drivers of the big gainers are less thematic than the laggards, there are still some notable observations that can inform positioning.

Below are a few of my observations on the market leaders in 1Q.

While Energy companies lagged on average, Anadarko Petroleum (APC) was the best performer after the leveraging takeover by Occidential Petroleum (OXY), which was #8 on the laggards list.

After the bounce back quarter for Disney (DIS), which had lagged in 1Q, the companies on this leaders list with the largest market capitalizations included the defense giants - Lockheed Martin (LMT) at #2 and Northrup Grumman (NOC) at #5, which no doubt gained from the United Technologies-Raytheon tie-up and the general geopolitical tensions that percolated this spring.

Most of the companies on the leaders list furthered 1Q gains in 2Q. The average 2Q return for this cohort was 21-22%, pushing year-to-date gains for these companies to 36-40%.

The average P/E ratio of this leaders list was 30-33x, more than double the P/E of the laggards list - an unsurprising fact in an up market.

Industrials were over-represented on this Leaders list relative to their weight in the broader index, but that overweight was fully a function of the large aerospace and defense companies previously referenced.

Communications was overweight on the Leaders list, but 15.9% of the 17.9% weight was simply Disney.

The fact that large constituents dominated these industry skews highlights that this leaders list was driven by smaller capitalization companies (in this large cap index). Leadership in this cycle has at times been top-heavy and driven by the tech stalwarts. Outsized gains in 2Q came from a broader industry subset.

The best performing constituents in 2Q were companies that showed strong performance in 1Q. Part of these constituents are still bouncing back from a rough 4Q, which hammered cyclicals and higher multiple stocks. M&A-related gains will be an important part of driving return skew as we move later in the business cycle. I hope this screen of the best performing large cap stocks proves useful to Seeking Alpha readers.

