Pareteum's Q2 Upside Preannouncement Not Suited To Restore Investor Confidence

Company to report Q2/2019 results on August 6 - market participants should get a much better impression on how Pareteum is really doing at that time.

Assessment of the company's quarterly performance not feasible without all-important metrics like cash flows and accounts receivable balances.

Note: I have previously covered Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Shares of emerging Communications Platform as a Service ("CPaaS") provider Pareteum Corporation have come under intense pressure in recent weeks as professional short-seller outfits Aurelius Value and Viceroy Research took a deep dive into some of the company's recent contract announcements, senior management's background, past promotional blockchain-related press releases, loans to an unrelated third party, accounts receivable balances and even asserted the company being in breach of Iran sanctions.

While fellow contributor Oil and Gas Investments Bulletin and myself raised some initial concerns regarding the validity of the company's quickly increasing 36-Month-Contract-Backlog, Aurelius Value and Viceroy Research not only provided further evidence for management potentially inflating backlog by a very meaningful amount, they also raised a number of additional issues as briefly listed above already. I strongly advise investors to read both reports and draw their own conclusions.

Effectively, the short case against Pareteum can be summarized as follows:

Contract backlog seems to be overstated by a material amount, threatening future growth expectations. Accounts receivable balances are ballooning, raising questions on the collectability of billings and the company's ability to achieve its target of positive cash flow for FY2019 and beyond.

Not surprisingly, Pareteum rebuffed both reports and specifically denied the alleged breach of Iran sanctions:

Pareteum Corporation categorically denies all allegations put forth in the short seller reports. Without giving credence to the reports in detail, we do state the allegations that Pareteum has breached U.S. sanctions against Iran are false. While Pareteum does not publicly comment on business relationships with its customers, it is committed to compliance with all applicable laws, including U.S. sanctions against countries such as Iran. We note that certain activities in Iran have been or are authorized under OFAC General License H (“GL-H”) and/or General License D-1 (“GL-D1”), and that there are longstanding U.S. policies supporting communications and Internet freedom in Iran. In view of the evolving regulatory environment in Iran, Pareteum frequently and carefully reviews its business dealings there and has engaged with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control to tailor its activities and maintain strict compliance.

In addition, a number of analysts have come out in defense of the company in recent weeks.

On Monday morning, Pareteum announced that "results for the second quarter of 2019 will exceed current analysts' consensus of $26.2 million for revenue and $4.1 million for Adjusted EBITDA." The shares initially lifted 15% in pre-market but finished the session basically unchanged as the vague pre-announcement lacked important information required to reinforce investor confidence.

While better than expected top and bottom line numbers look great on the surface, they are actually worth very little if accounts receivable have continued to balloon, further negatively impacting cash flows this way.

For example, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million on $23.0 million in revenues for Q1/2019 but free cash flow was actually negative by $5.5 million even when adjusting for $2.7 million in additional loans to the ominous Yonder Mobile Media entity.

Frankly speaking, Q2 cash flows should be improved meaningfully particularly given management's statements regarding the recent iPass acquisition on the Q1/2019 conference call:

As Tom mentioned, we closed the acquisition of iPass on February 12th. We're able to identify material cost synergies of approximately $19 million, of which $14.5 million have been achieved to-date. This made the transaction accretive in the first quarter, net of transaction fees and restructuring charges, despite not having a full quarter of financial results. Q2 will be the first quarter in which we reflect the full impact of the iPass transaction on the company results. And hopefully, you'll tune in to see the impact that's made.

In addition, the company incurred $3.1 million in restructuring and acquisition costs related to iPass during Q1 with management stating that "the majority of these adjustments is non-recurring in nature."

In fact, the company even provided a "Non-Gaap Operating Cash Flows Reconciliation" in its Q1/2019 earnings release which resulted in positive cash flows from operations after adjusting for restructuring and acquisition expenses:

With the acquisition impact largely behind the company in Q2, cash flows should actually turn materially positive for the quarter.

To fully assess Pareteum's second quarter performance, it will likely take the company's 10-Q which usually is filed several days after the earnings press release. Remember, the large increase to the ominous Yonder Mobile Media loans would have gone unnoticed without the respective statements in the Q1/2019 10-Q.

Bottom Line:

Pareteum's second quarter will exceed analyst consensus expectations on both the top and bottom line but management would have been well-served to also include some reassuring statements on the company's cash flow performance and provide the previously much-touted 36-month contract backlog number in the press release.

As a result, the vague upside pre-announcement wasn't really suited to restore investor confidence in the company.

Pareteum will report its full set of Q2/2019 results on August 6 and hopefully file the respective 10-Q without much delay in order to get a comprehensive picture of the company's financial performance.

Investors should particularly focus on the following topics:

Cash Flows Accounts Receivable Gross Margins 36-Month-Contract Backlog Yonder Mobile Media Loan Balance

While the controversy around the validity of the company's backlog will likely continue for another couple of quarters, the upcoming numbers will definitely shine some light on the accounts receivable/cash flow topic.

I will be back with a detailed discussion of the company's Q2/2019 results and forward guidance right after the company has filed its respective 10-Q.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.