Global Blood Therapeutics: Voxelotor Can Take The Stock Price To New All-Time Highs

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) recently reported top-line results of its Phase III HOPE U.S. clinical study of Voxelotor in patients with Sickle Cell Disease or SCD. Following the positive phase III HOPE study clinical trial results on June 14, 2019, the stock price surged over 10% over the next week. We believe that the company is well-positioned to receive the FDA approval for Voxelotor for the treatment of SCD with a potential annual peak revenue of over $2 billion by the patent expiration in 2032. The efficacy and safety profile of 1500mg Voxelotor during phase III study was very strong, especially when compared to the lower dose of 900mg Voxelotor, which was used in the phase II study. Consequently, we find as the key near-term bullish catalyst the potential positive FDA approval of the New Drug Application or NDA, which will be released most likely later in H2 2019. The FDA approval might lift the stock price close to the analysts’ consensus price target of $90.0 per share over the next 12 months. We find the biggest risk for shareholders an excessive share dilution as the company might issue even more additional shares over the next several quarters.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle Cell Disease or SCD is an inherited blood-related disease that changes the shape of red blood cells. Therefore, they cannot deliver oxygen to the body’s key vital organs. In people with Sickle Cell Disease, red blood cells lose their normal shape and become sickle-shaped and rigid. Sickle-shaped red blood cells get stuck in small blood vessels and block the flow of blood and oxygen to the body, which can cause severe pain and inflammation. This is the primary cause of red blood destruction or RDC which results in hemolytic anemia or, in simplified terms, low amount of hemoglobin in the blood. Consequently, patients suffer from severe pain because of blocked blood flow to vital organs, and in the worst-case scenario, it can even lead to multi-organ damage or death. People born with SCD inherit abnormal sickle cell genes from both parents, which causes genetic mutation of hemoglobin.

Phase 3 HOPE Study

The Phase 3 HOPE U.S. study was a 24-week treatment trial that was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Voxelotor in patients with sickle cell disease or (“SCD”). The total number of patients in the phase III study was 274 adolescents and adults. Patients included in the trial were 12-65 years old, had a hemoglobin level between 5.5 and 10.5 g/dl, and experienced VOC episodes between 1 and 10 in previous 12 months. Voxelotor is taken by mouth daily with the key aim to prevent hemoglobin molecules in the red blood cells from attaching to each other.

The drug is addressing growing and unmet need of organ damage in patients with SCD, which is leading to a potential stroke, pulmonary HTN or even mortality. According to the figure above, lower hemoglobin levels increase the risk of negative clinical outcomes like Elevated ePASP, Albuminuria or death. On the other hand, an improvement in hemoglobin level of over 1g/dl leads to 41-64% risk reduction of negative clinical complications and even mortality.

The primary endpoint was set as the percentage of patients achieving a > 1 g/dL hemoglobin improvement at week 24. The company reported proportion of patients with a improved hemoglobin levels of over 1 g/dL from baseline at week 24 with 1500mg Voxelotor of 51.1% compared to 6.5% for patients on placebo. The primary endpoint was statistically significant with a p-value of <0.001. Higher proportion of patients with 1500mg Voxelotor compared to 900mg Voxelotor and placebo achieved between 2 and 5 g/dL improvement in hemoglobin. On the negative side, a lower proportion of patients with 1500mg Voxelotor compared to 900mg and placebo achieved a reduction of more than 1 g/dL in hemoglobin level. Consequently, both facts indicate a very strong efficacy of 1500 mg Voxelotor compared to both 900mg Voxelotor and placebo.

According to the figure above, 1500mg Voxelotor achieved a very strong and rapid hemoglobin improvement from baseline at first two weeks with sustained improvement throughout the entire 24 weeks long study. On the other hand, placebo didn’t report any kind of significant improvement throughout the entire study, while 900mg Voxelotor could only achieve one half of the improvement of higher dose Voxelotor.

“Secondary end points included the change in hemoglobin level from baseline to week 24, laboratory markers associated with hemolysis (indirect bilirubin level, absolute reticulocyte count and percentage of reticulocytes, and lactate dehydrogenase level), and the annualized incidence rate of vaso-occlusive crisis” (Source: Press Release, June 2019)

The company reported positive all the secondary endpoints with a significant reduction of both bilirubin and reticulocytes combined with fewer Vaso-occlusive crises and a lower annualized incidence rate of VOCs with both Voxelotor doses. To have a better understanding, Bilirubin is formed during the process of hemoglobin breakdown as our body has to get rid of waste products. In the case of Bilirubin, it goes through urine. Reticulocytes are immature red blood cells, and the amount of reticulocytes in the blood shows whether bone marrow in the patient is functioning. When our body produces a very high amount of reticulocytes, then it is an obvious sign of anemia. The normal amount of bilirubin and reticulocyte in the blood is less than 0.3 mg/dL and 0.5% to 2.5%, respectively.

On the other hand, VOCs are the episodes of acute pain that affects the most important body parts like arms, legs, back or chest. In terms of serious adverse events, VOCs can trigger leg ulcers, stroke, or even kidney damage. Severe VOCs can happen several times a year, and patients usually end up in hospital. Therefore, one approach of reducing the frequency or severity of VOCs is to increase levels of fetal hemoglobin, which has a very high rate of affection for oxygen. According to the figure above, Voxelotor 1500 mg achieved significant VOCs reduction despite improvement in hemoglobin as the number of VOC incidence per person-year was 2.77 or 15% lower compared to placebo, and total number of VOCs was 169 or 18% lower than placebo.

During the study, four fatalities occurred, and all of them were not drug related. The most common SAEs were headache, diarrhea and nausea, which were mild in severity and didn’t last for a long time. For instance, several patients really liked the response of the drug. Therefore, they have taken over recommended dose leading to diarrhea. The company reported preserved tissue oxygenation during the phase III study, which is a very important safety indicator as SCD usually limits the flow of oxygen to both tissues and organs.

Market Dynamics

The most common treatment options include antibiotics, pain medications, and blood transfusions. However, they are primarily focused on pain reduction or controlling complications. Consequently, they do not cure the disease as they have a limited impact on how red blood cells function. The FDA has already approved two medications (hydroxyurea and l-glutamine). However, they are not that effective when it comes down to increasing hemoglobin level without an increased number of VOCs or any other side effects. Furthermore, usage of Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) hydroxyurea is limited because of its toxicity profile. Therefore, because of lack of strong efficacy drugs, most patients with SCD suffer from severe side effects like anemia, infections, and inflammations that last a lifetime.

The company estimates an indication prevalence of approximately 100,000 patients in the United States together with 60,000 patients in Europe. U.S. annual average cost per patient for SCD care exceeds $200,000. Therefore, we estimate a total U.S. peak revenue opportunity of more than $2 billion a year. The company expects that it can penetrate major international markets as well. In terms of competition for the treatment of SCD, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is developing crizanlizumab, which is the direct competitor to GBT’s inclacumab. Novartis has already filled BLA in the H1 2019, and we are not excluding the option Novartis might develop a direct competitor to Voxelotor as well in the near future. We assign a small probability of potential acquisition of GBT from Novartis in the case this large pharma firm decides to fully control the market of SCD.

Regulatory

In December 2018, the FDA assigned the accelerated regulatory approval pathway under Subpart H, for Voxelotor for the treatment of SCD. The FDA assigns Subpart H for all new drugs that address serious or life-threatening indications. GBT announced that it plans to submit NDA later in H2 2019, and we anticipate that Voxelotor might enter the market as early as 2020. In June 2017, the European Medicines Agency granted PRIME designation as well, which is an equivalent of the FDA’s accelerated regulatory approval pathway and supports new products that address an unmet medical need. The company has patent protection covering Voxelotor until 2032 and 2035, which is a reasonable period before generics can enter the market.

Technical Analysis

Following the positive phase III trial results, the stock price surged over 10 percent between June 14, 2019, and June 24, 2019. Consequently, the market is trying to evaluate what is the total commercial opportunity of Voxelotor. Given the present bullish uptrend starting back in December 2018, we expect that the stock price is well positioned to break the upper trend line colored by purple on the figure above at approximately $65. If the company reports a very successful market launch of Voxelotor or reports positive clinical trial results from other drugs in the pipeline, then the stock price can reach new all-time highs towards consensus analysts’ target of approximately $91. On the other hand, in the case of some unexpected negative clinical trial results or some other news, then the stock price will most likely break the first key psychological level of $50 and, in the worst-case scenario, can dip further below towards $40 or even $30.

In terms of trading positioning, the current short-term 20 and 50 SMAs are at ~$60. Therefore, we recommend setting target levels slightly above this level with a stop loss at ~$45 for those investors who are looking for short-term trading opportunities. On the other hand, for mid to long-term investors, we recommend setting a stop loss at approximately $30 as it is the lowest price reached back in December 2018.

To sum up this section, we believe that the stock has upside potential with a reasonable risk/reward ratio, given the positive phase III results of Voxelotor and its total addressable market opportunity.

Risks

The key risk to our long thesis is a potential upcoming Voxelotor NDA regulatory failure by the FDA. Investors should keep in mind the company is heavily dependent upon potential Voxelotor success as it has other development drugs only in the early stages. In the case of a successful product launch, key risk is lower-than-expected commercial success or potential entrance of the largest pharma companies like Novartis and Pfizer (PFE). The biggest risk to shareholder value is a potential excessive share dilution, which was already the case with a public offering of 3.4 million common shares at a price of $59 several days ago. Furthermore, we anticipate that, after the potential Voxelotor market launch in 2020, the company might need to raise even more capital to finance its commercial activities or manufacturing costs. The FDA has granted the company accelerated approval pathway for Voxelotor. However, the FDA might impose additional unexpected requirements before the actual commercial launch.

Financials

The company reported cash and cash equivalents plus marketable investment securities of $576 million as of March 31, 2019, which is eleven times higher than a GAAP net loss of $48.9 million in Q1 19. We believe its cash position will be enough to fund its operations and CapEx requirements on a standalone basis over the next several quarters. The company has not generated any revenue so far while it has an accumulated deficit of $521.1 million. Therefore, everything depends on the regulatory and commercial success of the current drugs in the pipeline.

Takeaways

GBT is well positioned to bring the best available treatment of SCD disease on the market. The Phase III clinical results of Voxelotor came out with a strong efficacy and safety profile. We assign for the Voxelotor peak sales potential over $2.0 billion by 2026. If we assign biotech industry standard peak revenue multiple of 3x, it makes up the exit target valuation of over $6 billion or ~$105 per share. Therefore, we believe that those investors who invest at the current stock price have a reasonable risk/reward ratio over the long run, especially when taking into consideration a very high probability of the FDA approval of Voxelotor in the H2 2019. The key risks to our investment thesis are a potential failure of Voxelotor during the FDA regulatory process or lower-than-expected commercial success because of unexpected competition after the potential market launch.

