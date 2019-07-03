V.F. Corp: Better Without The Jeans

The new V.F. Corp no longer has to mitigate the decline of its legacy jeans business, which was spun-off as Kontoor Brands.

As tempting as it can be to constantly review new ideas and change portfolio positions, I try to spend the majority of my time analyzing my existing portfolio. Recently, I dug into V.F. Corp (VFC) after its spinoff of its jeans business, Kontoor Brands (KTB). I’ve been bullish on the company since early January, and shares have returned nearly 29% since publication. Although I do not anticipate similar outperformance for the rest of the year, I believe shares continue to offer 8-11% annual return prospects from current prices. Let’s take a look at the company’s recent performance, as well as future capital deployment opportunities.

FY19 – Ended with a Bang

Revenue growth for the RemainCo V.F. Corp was superb in FY19, with organic revenue growth of 11% y/y in constant currencies and total revenue growth of 18% in constant currencies when including acquisitions. The new V.F. Corp ended the FY with $11.2 billion in sales, $1.9 billion in operating profit (+21% y/y). Impressively, the new company also posted a gross margin of 53.4% of sales, with forecasted upside in FY20 due to a mix shift and continued cost cutting initiatives.

Vans: Transition from Explosive to Responsible Growth

On a brand-basis, Vans remains the star performer with sales up 18% y/y on a constant currency basis in Q4’19. For the full-year, Vans grew 26% on a constant currency basis, with 30% growth in the Americas, 12% growth in EMEA, and 26% growth in APAC. Undoubtedly, Vans benefits from a fashion cycle where its classic styles are driving current trends. However, Vans moved beyond heritage styles in FY19, with strong in accessories and non-heritage footwear. On top of broad-based regional growth, I like Vans balanced growth between wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Wholesale remains over 50% of the business, and the 17% constant currency growth in Q4’19 suggests that the brand continues to resonate with consumers and growth is not simply a function of mix shift to the higher ASP direct business.

Going forward, management remains confident in Vans’ execution story, guiding to 10-12% constant currency growth in FY20. 20%+ annual growth at Vans is not a reasonable expectation, and I think the company continues to wisely moderate growth to avoid product saturation. Vans is a valuable global brand, and I think its future remains bright.

The North Face is Back

Likewise, The North Face posted fantastic results in FY19 with constant currency sales growth of 10%, with Americas up 8%, EMEA up 14%, and APAC up 16%. The North Face seemed somewhat saturated not long ago, and management spent FY19 recovering from competitive losses in the premium segment to Canada Goose (GOOS), which slowed growth to 4%. I like The North Face’s focus on its brand value and heritage. It can be tempting to dilute any popular brand, but management refocused the company on its heritage as a Mountain Exploration brand while leveraging the brand’s technical prowess to expand sales in its Urban Exploration category. The North Face is proof that authenticity and differentiated product are a winning formula in retail.

Looking into FY20, management expects 7-9% constant currency growth, which remains above trend, in my view, and demonstrates the brand’s ability to win market share.

Timberland: Chugging Along

Unlike The North Face and Vans, Timberland growth remains lackluster. Global sales grew only 2% y/y in FY19, with the Americas up 4% and all other regions flat. The lack of strength in my view emanates from the brand’s inability to shed its work wear legacy for brand expansions. Interestingly, this stigma seems to be declining as the company works to push its Non-Classics styles like the Brooklyn Side-Zip, which is more of a sneakerboot, growing in the double digits in Q4’19 across multiple regions.

Going forward, revenue is expected to grow 1-3% on a constant currency basis, which is fairly underwhelming. Management noted that the slower growth is a trade-off to improve profitability, with unprofitable or low profitability stores facing the end of their lease closing. I don’t anticipate much acceleration in growth, but I continue to believe Timberland is a valuable brand with a fantastic legacy.

Work Performance: Solid Mid-Single Performance

V.F.’s work segment does not have the same sexiness as Vans or The North Face, but growth in this segment remains relatively solid, with solid mid-single digits growth in FY19 and the ability to leverage some of its brand heritage into casual wear. Dickies, V.F.’s most recent large acquisition, grew 6% on a constant currency basis in Q4’19, and this brand in particular has a long history of casual and fashion usage. I expect management to use this legacy to grow the brand in underpenetrated geographies. Management expects mid-single digits growth at Dickies in FY20, and I think this purchase could prove to be a bargain over time.

Capital Deployment Opportunities Abound

Capital deployment is paramount for any company, and it becomes particularly important for mature growers like V.F. Corp. Although the company is far from an M&A machine, I believe they have discovered a successful acquisition playbook – acquiring strong brands that can leverage its expertise in manufacturing, advertising, and distribution – to ultimately achieve superior growth rates. As a result, I believe the company will have the opportunity to acquire more brands over the coming years, particularly in the event that multiples cool down. Allbirds, Carhartt, and Champion are brands that come to mind as strong strategic fits, but I will defer to management to identify such opportunities.

On top of M&A, V.F. Corp pays a dividend of $0.51 per quarter, equal to a yield of about 2.3% at current prices. This compares favorable to company’s like Nike (NKE), which yields around 1%, as well as other retailers like Ross (ROST) and TJX (TJX), which both yield less than 2%. The majority of retailers with higher dividend yields typically have large business model concerns like Nordstrom (JWN) and Kohl’s (KSS) or fewer capital deployment opportunities like Foot Locker (FL).

V.F. repurchased significant amounts of stock in FY17 and FY18, retiring a total of $2.2 billion in stock. This figure slowed considerably to just $150.7 million in FY19 as the company focused on its separation. I expect management to look for M&A as its primary use of capital, but if the stock becomes cheap, do not be surprised if management ramps up repurchase activity.

Shares are worth $90-95

With the stock trading in the mid-$80’s at roughly 26-27x earnings, I cannot call V.F. Corp cheap. However, management consistently explores way to create value via M&A, spin-offs, and capital returns, and I believe the remaining company’s stable of brands is well positioned for long-term mid-single digits growth while improving the operating margin. Although I am not rushing to add to my position, I think shares look reasonably attractive at current levels, with a fair value of $90-95 that should grow in the high single digits over the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFC, NKE, FL, KSS, TJX, ROST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.