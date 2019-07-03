Chesapeake Energy Is Set To Roar

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s (CHK) shares are undervalued and offer investors with a high risk tolerance 50 percent or more upside as price realizations hold steady/edge up and the company announces new acquisitions. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares look to have bottomed out already, and last weekend's trade truce between the U.S. and China could actually support a multiple re-rating for Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. - Upside Potential

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is a domestic oil and natural gas driller with large investments in America's most promising shale fields including the Powder River Basin, the Marcellus field and the Eagle Ford shale.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. has made acquisitions in the past that added to its core acreage in the Eagle Ford and the Mid-Continent.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp. Investor Presentation

Higher price realizations could be a positive catalyst for Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s (free) cash flow going forward. Energy prices have rebounded since the first quarter of 2016, at which point crude oil prices fell to their lowest level in more than a decade. Growing tensions between the United States and Iran in the Straight of Hormuz, and OPEC's extended output cuts are supportive of higher energy prices. The higher energy prices climb, the better for energy producers like Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Crude oil prices bottomed out in Q1-2016 and have been on a steady rise in the last three years.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s cash flow and margins have risen in lockstep with rising energy prices and have improved considerably since 2016 as the company restructured its operations, delevered its balance sheet and reduced drilling-related production expenses.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s margins have improved dramatically since energy prices bottomed out in Q1-2016.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

A huge part of Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s restructuring success goes back to the company's efforts to reduce its high levels of indebtedness.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. has used cash flow and proceeds from asset sales to lower its leverage. Though Chesapeake Energy Corp. still has a lot of debt on its balance sheet, liabilities are nowhere near where they were in 2012.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

As far as production expenses go, Chesapeake Energy Corp. has seen a steady decrease in costs until 2018 when the company started to ramp up its production again and invested into the expansion of its drilling operations. I expect production expenses to increase slightly going forward as the company scales its existing production footprint in the Eagle Ford shale and announces new acquisitions in 2019/20.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

What To Expect Going Forward

In October 2018, Chesapeake Energy Corp. announced the acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development Corporation for about $4.0 billion. The acquisition added acreage in the core Eagle Ford shale, a high-value, high-growth oil production play for Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. completed the Wildhorse acquisition earlier this year and the deal added about 420,000 high margin net acres to the company's portfolio. The transaction is going to boost Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s oil production from 80,000 barrels/day to 165,000 barrels/day by 2020. As a result of this specific transaction, Chesapeake Energy Corp. will increase oil production to 30 percent of total production by 2020.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

The acquisition is also expected to yield annual cost savings totaling $200 to $280 million, or $1.0-$1.5 billion over a five-year period which will improve Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s free cash flow going forward.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. could pursue similar acquisitions in 2019 and beyond, especially in a rising oil environment where mergers make a lot of sense. New acquisitions, especially in the Eagle Ford in Texas would also likely be positively perceived by investors.

Despite Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s deleveraging efforts, management has shown a willingness to pull the acquisition trigger when it sees a good deal and when a transaction fits into the company's strategic picture. In the future, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s management will likely continue to strike a balance between selectively pursuing accretive acquisitions and deleveraging its balance sheet.

Valuation

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is widely undervalued, in my opinion, though no longer oversold. According to the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, CHK is in technically neutral territory (RSI of 46.49). CHK also looks to have bottomed out in mid-June.

Source: StockCharts

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares are undervalued today at just 4.1x earnings, and the oil and natural gas drillers' shares have traded much higher earlier this year. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares dropped off in April and May on fears over an escalating trade war and slowing economic growth.

Since the U.S. and China just agreed on a trade truce, I think there is a reasonable chance that CHK can trade back up to at least $3, which is where CHK traded before the May sell-off. Even if CHK doubles in price to $4, the oil and natural gas driller would hardly be overvalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. also trades well below its 5-year average earnings multiple of 10.4x, according to MorningStar.

Source: Morningstar

What Could Go Wrong?

A major drop in energy prices would invalidate the investment thesis. Chesapeake Energy Corp. is a pure-play upstream bet on rising energy prices and balanced energy markets. A decrease in price realizations would most certainly trigger a new wave of impairments for CHK which would weigh on the company's stock price. Since shares trades are so unreasonably cheap, the risk/reward is actually tilted in favor of investors, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is a promising energy company with considerable upside potential for investors with a very high risk tolerance. I can see 50 percent upside over the short haul if second quarter earnings are solid and price realizations continue to tick up.

CHK has been volatile and it will likely remain this way. Nonetheless, the setup is encouraging: Energy prices have rebounded (as has CHK's cash flow), the company today is much less levered than in the past, and management could announce more acquisitions going forward (assuming energy prices hold up and/or increase). The risk/reward for CHK at $1.95 is very compelling, in my view, now that shares appear to have bottomed out. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.