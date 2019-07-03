Apple Hospitality REIT Has Significant Upside

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a timely long for an investor looking for a high-quality company. Down nearly 25% since highs back in December of 2015, the stock is poised for a comeback over the next 18-36 months. The company continually reinvests into their properties to ensure high quality rooms, furniture, and fixtures. The company also looks to sell properties, as a way to increase cash and focus on maintaining high quality. As more investors begin seeing this company for what it really is (a high-quality, customer-first REIT) I believe they will see the long-term profit potential greatly outweighs the 10% downside risk.

Background

According to the annual 10-K, "the company is self-advised and invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. All of the company's hotels operate under Marriott, Hilton or Hyatt brands." They also make it clear that all of their hotels are managed by third party companies. None of the companies which manage the hotels are affiliated with APLE either.

Company Overview

APLE has one distinct business segment where they report their revenues. For simplicity sake, I call this the "hotel" segment. In this segment, they breakdown their revenues from three separate categories, which include "Room", "Food and Beverage", and "Other." As a company, they continually fund new projects to remain a leader in the lodging industry. These funds go to maintenance projects, major renovations, and selling property, just to name a few. APLE prides itself on being a customer oriented company and investors can sense that in the consistent monthly dividend payments of $.10 per share ($1.20 per share annually).

Because of the business model as well, it is a great idea to have REITs in your portfolio. Having REITs in any portfolio allows the investor to be better diversified. The majority of REITs are not heavily correlated to the general market. This is perfect for retirement saving or for broadly diversifying a portfolio. It is also smart for any investor, defensive or not, to have these types of companies in their portfolio in my opinion.

Why APLE?

I have been tracking APLE for almost a year now for the investment group at Towson University and have really liked what I have seen. First, their stock is down nearly 25%, as I have previously stated. This is getting close to a key entry point, in my opinion. APLE has been a key leader in the REIT industry for the majority of the time I have been tracking them. Their commitment to capital improvements is one of the key reasons I love this company. They are customer oriented, like few I have seen, and always do what is in the best interest for their investors.

When discussing forward-looking statements for FY 2019 in their annual 10-K, "the company anticipates investing approximately $80 to $90 million in capital improvements, which includes various scheduled renovation projects for approximately 30 to 35 properties." In my opinion, to continually put upwards of $70 million back into your properties for renovations is going to keep them as an industry leader for many years. They know their properties are not perfect, so for them to always be changing and improving is definitely something key.

Think of it like this: If you are visiting a college and see no construction going on, you may ask, "What is the outlook for the next 5-10 years? Is anything going to change? Why or why not?" On the other hand, you may visit another school, maybe less known, and see lots of construction going on and say, "Wow, this is great! I'm going to be here for all of these great changes and it seems like the school community is really trying to improve!" In APLE's case, they are the smaller, less-known school making all these really fascinating improvements to their properties. By doing this, they are hoping that they will make their customers/investors happy.

Competitive Field of REITs

REITs are not necessarily highly competitive because of the way they can be segmented. Some of these segments include offices, warehouses, apartment buildings, medical facilities, and hotels/lodging. APLE falls in the last segment, and there are a few key factors that can influence this segment.

The first thing to note here is mortgage prices. This may be overlooked, but if mortgages are higher, these specific companies may suffer. This is because they are forced to pay more in mortgage payments. The lower the rates, the more properties the company can invest in and purchase for use. However, on the other side, the higher the rates, the more passive the company may have to be in order to save cash.

Having key locations also plays a huge role in determining how competitive a company is in this industry. Being in the hotel industry, if APLE hotels are not in a good location, there is a strong possibility customers will not want to stay in their hotels. But there are different people who need different amenities. For example, some people may want to be somewhat secluded, in a private area, while others may want/need to be in a busy city. Having properties in a beach town or popular skiing area is also something that the company should focus on. To have properties in all of these locations, the company will position itself to have as many customers as possible.

Finally, to be successful, REITs have to be able to purchase more land/properties. APLE does a great job of this and it goes a long way in the eyes of investors. The harder management works in getting these new properties, the higher the likelihood of a more profitable holding for the investor. Also, APLE continually reinvests into their properties to better the experience of the consumer. An increase in maintenance enforces the commitment to grow as a company and perform for investors.

Risks to My Thesis

Unfortunately, there are some important risk factors when considering a long position in APLE. Being they are a hotel/lodging company, they rely heavily on consumers to drive their revenue. This brings me to my first point being that if economic conditions are not ideal for people to travel, APLE's revenues will reflect that. Going along with the same idea, if the unemployment rate is high, people will likely not want to spend time traveling for a few reasons. One being to save money, and two being to spend as much time as possible searching for a job.

My final point comes straight from the company's annual 10-K, where they explicitly state the risk of natural disasters to their properties. From my viewpoint, this risk is almost inevitable. There is a high chance in today's world that there can be a natural disaster (hurricane, flood, tornado, etc.) in any region of the world. Also, with more natural disasters, comes the explicit risk of more cash expenditures.

The company will need to spend more money on repairs/maintenance from natural disaster damage. This will decrease the company's cash position and likely increase their liabilities. Also, there runs the risk of property closures due to any natural disaster. This in itself is a risk for all hotel/lodging companies, and is a risk investors face when owning any position in those companies. Adding debt and/or decreasing cash is not ideal for companies and is a turnoff for any (likely all) investors.

Catalysts Supporting My Thesis

Each of the following catalyst situations below are prime examples of my thesis being supported. In a worst case scenario, as previously stated, through fundamental and technical analysis, I see only about 10% downside exposure. However, I still see the current levels as an excellent buying opportunity for investors.

Consistent Monthly Dividend Payments: For as long as I have been following APLE (and reading their reports), they have paid out $0.10 to investors monthly as dividend payments. Now, yes, $0.10 may not seem like a lot to someone looking to add great dividend companies to their portfolio. However, if you think about it in terms of a $5,000 investment, here is what type of dividends you could be expecting:

Initial Investment: $5,000 = ($5,000 / $15.86 = 315 shares)

Dividend Payments $.10 Monthly = (315 * $.10 = $31.50/month)

Annual Dividend Payments = ($.10 * 12 months = $1.20/yr)

Total Dividends Paid per $5,000 Investment = ($1.20 * 315 = $378)

With these payments, you can reinvest into your position (adding a total of $378 to your initial $5,000), which in turn will increase your dividend payments. Something great about REITs is that by law they are required to payout at least 90% of their revenues to investors. So, even if revenues decline, you can expect some kind of dividend payment (can't be 100% sure about dividend amount) coming back to you as the investor.

Actively Generating Revenues from Investment Properties: APLE is a relatively new REIT, so they have been in the market to invest in land to build their portfolio. As investors, we love to see this from companies for a multitude of reasons. First, purchasing new land/property for company use shows a determination to continually grow and improve as a company. Second, APLE is not afraid to let go of poor performing properties. They are always looking for ways to boost their cash position, for the possibility of purchasing better properties. In their last annual 10-K, the company acknowledged the sale of three total properties (one in FY16 and two in FY17). While selling these hotels, they have also made a commitment in purchasing new properties.

Moving forward, I project the company to continue doing more of the same. With their continued commitment to improving investment properties, I see no reason for them to deviate from this practice. If they continue to selloff poor properties, while increasing new properties APLE is positioning themselves incredibly well to be a leader in the hotel/lodging REIT industry.

Industry Leading Brands: APLE currently has more than 230 locations and all of their locations are operated by Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt. These companies are all industry leaders in management and hospitality. Having these brands operate all of APLE's properties is key for the growth and overall well-being of the company for many reasons. The first key reason is that each of these brands are extremely popular. When trying to find a hotel, most people will choose one of these brands, based on brand recognition only. The amenities these hotels usually offer as well can influence people's decision. For example, families with young children may want to have a pool on site and younger people/couples may want gym access. Both of these amenities are typically offered by these brands.

Instead of choosing to operate as a luxury brand, APLE has chosen to market to the everyday American (middle-class). Their hotels are generally affordable and also offer a certain amount of eloquence. It seems as though they have found a good fit between having a nice place to stay and affordability. This is something that may be hard for other companies to do.

Other Analysis Supporting My Thesis

In an article by Rebecca Lake, a contributor to U.S. News, she speaks about seven potential REIT investments for those looking to diversify their portfolio. She discusses a few things that standout for each company and for APLE she says, "the REIT's main strength may lie in the fact that it targets mid-market properties, versus bargain hotels or high-end resorts. These properties typically offer a comfortable range of amenities at affordable rates, potentially making them appealing to a larger range of travelers."

This is something I looked into more after reading her article and found that she was 100% correct. If APLE was to invest in bargain hotels, they would lose some consumers because of quality. If they were to jump to high-end resorts, they will lose consumers not looking for those types of hotels. Right now, as I have said, I really think they have found a great middle ground that fits the typical American lifestyle.

Valuation

I employed three specific valuation techniques in trying to find out what APLE's story is. The valuation methods I chose to use were a comps analysis, full-projection model, and DCF model. In doing my comps analysis, I compared APLE's LTM (last 12 months) numbers to competitors in their industry. I chose to use Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR). Both of these stocks were trading at similar levels and also had comparable market cap (which is generally what I like to look for when comparing companies). In this analysis, I found that APLE is the best buy out of the three. I computed EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, and FCF (free cash flow) to determine where each company was rated. Below are my results:

Source: Created by author using annual 10-Q's to determine fair LTM numbers. The projections should not be taken as the only valuable method in determining a company's attractiveness to investors. APLE is on the far left, AKR is in the middle, and ARR is on the far right.

After finding these numbers, I was able to see that APLE is trading very cheap, relative to other industry competitors. This is key in determining a buy rating in my research analysis.

After my comps analysis, I broke down APLE in a full-projection model. In doing this, I project out five years of the company, in hopes of having a better understanding of their possible positioning in the future. This is done through a variety of readings, computations, and analysis. I will read through the important parts of annual statements, quarterly statements, and earnings reports/investor calls. All of this information is key in understanding just where a company may be heading.

For things that are not always clear in any statements/reports, I am typically able to breakout through employing some kind of quantitative analysis. In doing this, I am not doing any super complex formulas or equations, it is really just simple math (multiplication, division, percentages, growth rates, etc.). I am a firm believer that there is no need for complex formulas or equations in investing, and until I am proven wrong in that belief, I will not deviate from it. Below is my full-projection model assumptions:

Source: Created by author using annual 10-K statements. Projections for future years were derived from analyzing investor reports/statements with a focus on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not always to be relied on for perfect information, so I had to take each thing I read/heard with a grain of salt. It is key to note that if I did not feel confident in the company's statements, I would take that into account and I will explain in this section. Now I have said APLE is a relatively new REIT. This means their growth rates can fluctuate greatly in the first 5-7 years (typically this is what I have seen from new companies in any industry). As seen below in my Revenue Drivers tab, this is clear in all three of the revenues I have broken out.

With experience and time, the company's numbers will even out, becoming relatively flat over time. Room growth I see at 5% YoY because of the reinvestment into existing properties and purchases of new properties. Food and beverage is tricky because the company has to make a profit on their sales in this segment (at least that should always be their goal). So, if their distributors increase their costs, the food/beverage growth may change due to this.

Source: Created by author by analyzing annual 10-K statement. Projections for future years were made from analyzing investor reports/statements.

The final step in coming to my conclusion is the DCF model. This is one of the best valuation methods I employ because it really helps see what a company is worth over time. Unlike my comps analysis or full-projection model, at the end of the DCF, I am able to calculate how much value the company should be worth per share of their stock. This is where I determined the stock is truly undervalued.

Source: Created by author using data gathered from annual 10-K statements and full-projection model analysis.

With the stock trading at $15.86 (at the time this article was written) having their value projected at $25.03 is about 66% upside! Although I am very bullish at this time, there are two things to point out:

I like a price target here around $22 (nearly 40% upside from current levels). There is still the possibility of 10% downside risk that investors should take into account before making any investment decision with APLE.

Conclusion

To sum up, I want to emphasize my position as very bullish on APLE. As stated above, I have been tracking them now for about a year, and have really liked what I have seen. I was with them when they were down near $13 per share, and I was still bullish on the stock, having strong conviction they would rebound (which they did, to $17) for the investment group at Towson University. Using the above information, I believe in this company 100% and see significant upside for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.