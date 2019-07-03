As Predicted, Tesla Beats On Volume, They Will Beat On Profits As Well

A good day for loyal readers

Yesterday was a good day for recommendations. I told you to go long on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at $88, and ROKU not only made up losses but closed above $93. I admit that I wanted you to treat this as a speculation, that you ease into the position. I thought that like MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) once it broke below 20% it would go lower. It still might, so if you ignored me and went for a full position, then treat it like a trade and take profits.

Speaking of MDB, I called for buying it yesterday morning. My article dropped at around 10 am when it was at $147 and it closed at $154. I think MDB has spent enough time marking its lower bound and should continue higher. I would continue to add to this name if it's a speculation, and look to take profits if it moves significantly higher if it's a trade.

Tesla, pretty sweet, right?

Now to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), I take great joy in the movement of this name. I called to sell it at around $300, then held out until it found support at $180-190. I predicted beforehand that it would base at just below $200, $180 to $190, weeks before it happened. I got cautious going into yesterday's delivery report even though I was pretty sure they would beat expectations. I asked you to hedge. This is just discipline to reduce risk going into a binary event, and this was a super-binary situation if ever there was one.

Now, I would ask that if you have new money to deploy in TSLA, wait until it breaks decisively above $250. Why? Look at the chart; $240-250 was a long time support level. Once you break support, that support becomes resistance. Let TSLA prove it to us. If you are already in the name and you got in at $190, don't be a pig. Trim a little, take some profits. Then let the rest ride, I am just trying to introduce the idea of risk management. Yes, we are in a rally that I believe has legs, but everything can go up in smoke in one tweet. Let some coins jingle in your pocket.

Flight Simulator Plays: L3Harris, CAE

Just a quick word on Boeing (NYSE:BA). I don't believe that the FAA will require Boeing to provide flight simulator training for 737 Max pilots. However, I suspect that new pilots will insist on such training at least in the developed countries. So I took the liberty to look around, CAE (NYSE:CAE) does flight simulator training and L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) does as well. The big daddy in this space is Flight Safety International, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). They are too big for it to matter for them. In any case, if this intrigues you, do some research on them, or if I am wrong and there is some confirmation of a requirement for this type of training, you can be prepared.

Multicloud systems and application management is an emerging area

Put SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) on your list to watch. I am intrigued by the space they are in. They seem to be well regarded by technologists, but they are underperforming. At under $6 billion, for a larger company looking to expand into Multicloud, Multi-IT center, this would be a great tuck-in acquisition. I will from time to time look to build up a list in this space. In this list will be Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) which I like, and VMware (NYSE:VMW) which I don't. There are others and I think the market hasn't really picked up on it as a theme. I believe that Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) will be a consolidator in this space

Way to go Waymo!

Speaking of GOOGL, Waymo, which just announced their service in Phoenix, has just won the right to be on the street in California. I did a casual deconstruction of GOOGL this week on Sunday where I called this rally the FOMO Rally. I know that some of you are skeptical that GOOGL will rise 25-30% in short order. I hung much of my thesis on the recognition of Waymo and it is happening.

Complacent Much?

VIX at 13ish and VXN (Nasdaq 100 index) at 16, the lowest level since May 3. Yesterday, we actually broke to 12.98. Look, I see a chance that this market can go from FOMO to TOMO - Fear of Missing Out to Terror of Missing Out - but what if something happens? What if (as I believe) the news is so good that Powell drops hints he isn't going to chop rates this month? With the VIX and the VXN at such low levels, does it make sense to hedge some of your positions?

I don't talk about option strategies, so if you want to hedge, you should read up on it. Many, if not all, discount brokers have webinar training on using options. I suspect they spend a lot of time on strategies to protect your portfolio. I would just suggest that you look at near-dated options, like the end of July on a weekly option. Of course, don't try to hedge 100% of your portfolio, that's too expensive. Also, we are really in a Goldilocks moment, so this is really about insurance. You buy insurance when you don't need it and when it's affordable. We are in a low volume world, so if there is new news, it's going to be a real sharp turn. Right now I see the turn as up, but I want you to reflexively think about risk, especially when going is good.

Analyst Corner

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is now covered by:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with a "buy" rating

William Blair with an "outperform" rating

Credit Suisse Group AG with an "outperform" rating

Raymond James with an "outperform" rating

Morgan Stanley with an "overweight" rating

Cowen Inc. with an "outperform" rating

Guggenheim with a "buy" rating

My take: RVLV is part of a new movement in retail with new approaches to e-Retail. Other interesting names in this group are StitchFix (NASDAQ:SFIX), Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

You might be surprised that I have PINS as a retail play, but that is where I think PINS will migrate to. They will find a way to unobtrusively offer meaningful relationships with product companies. I like all these names. I think you should do your research, but all these names can be accumulated. I especially like PINS, SFIX, and even ETSY. They are all really interesting.

Finally and leaving it for last because I am very skeptical is the newest IPO RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL). It too is in this space, but I doubt the scalability. This is a discernible group, no one is treating it as such. We are going to call it the New e-Retail and follow it.

Insider Corner

Once again another insider at Macerich (NYSE:MAC), this time the President, spends $100K+ on shares. We also had insider activity at Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). I continue to be open on other data items that can give us granularity that this is part of a rising trend. Right now I am monitoring.

Surprising that an insider at Transocean (NYSE:RIG) purchased $600K of shares. Transocean is all about offshore drilling for oil, not fracking. What does that mean for the price of oil going forward? Obviously, the price of crude has to be elevated to pay for offshore drilling. Let's keep our eyes peeled for other indications on the direction of conventional oil.

Happy 4th!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.