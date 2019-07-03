Coca-Cola Gets Good News, Monster Beverage Gets Bad News

An arbitration tribunal just announced a decision regarding whether Coca-Cola could sell Coca-Cola Energy, considering the various agreements that form its strategic partnership with Monster Beverage.

By Callum Turcan

On July 1, Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced that an arbitration tribunal of the American Arbitration Association came to the following decision; “the introduction and sale of Coca-Cola Energy is allowed under the terms of a contract between the companies.” We see this as a nice win for Coca-Cola and a significant loss for Monster Beverage, and potentially marks a major reversal in Coca-Cola’s long-term plans for the energy drinks business. As of this writing, shares of KO yield 3.1% and Monster Beverage does not pay out a common dividend.

As the energy beverage market is already very competitive, please keep in mind this news doesn’t pose an existential threat to Monster Beverage by any means, but it does showcase the need to maintain brand strength in order to preserve margins. Energy drinks that are competing on price alone to win over customers are likely to experience relatively weak gross margins. Below is a concise summary of our thoughts on the non-alcoholic beverage industry from our 16-page Stock Reports covering Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage, which we see as a good industry to operate in as it relates to generating shareholder value;

The non-alcoholic beverage segment of the commercial beverage industry is highly competitive, consisting of numerous companies that make various sparkling beverages, water products, juices, fruit drinks, energy and other performance enhancing drinks. Pricing, advertising, product innovation, the availability of in-store private-label beverages, and health concerns about sugar-sweetened beverages are key drivers that impact demand. Leading brands with high levels of consumer acceptance and an expansive distribution network are sources of competitive strengths. We like the structure of the group.

Transformative Agreements Signed

In August 2014, Coca-Cola entered into a strategic partnership with Monster Beverage, which saw Coca-Cola acquire a ~16.7% interest (after the deal closed) in Monster Beverage in return for $2.15 billion in cash and other considerations. Coca-Cola became Monster Beverage’s preferred distributor under long-term agreements, which saw Coca-Cola expand its distribution of Monster Beverage’s products into additional territories. Furthermore, this move saw Coca-Cola transfer ownership of its global energy drinks business to Monster Beverage in return for the firm’s non-energy drinks business. Here are more details on that transaction;

The Coca-Cola Company will transfer ownership of its worldwide energy business, including NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Play and Power Play, and Relentless, to Monster; and Monster will transfer its non-energy business, including Hansen’s Natural Sodas, Peace Tea, Hubert’s Lemonade and Hansen’s Juice Products, to The Coca-Cola Company… Pursuant to the terms of the transaction agreements, at the closing, The Coca-Cola Company will make a net cash payment of $2.15 billion and transfer its worldwide energy business to Monster. In exchange, Monster will issue to The Coca-Cola Company the shares of Monster common stock, transfer its non-energy business to The Coca-Cola Company, and enter into expanded distribution arrangements. The transaction, which is expected to close late in 2014 or early in 2015, is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

According to Coca-Cola’s 2018 10-K filling, the fair value of its Monster Beverage stake was just north of $5.0 billion at the end of last year. Coca-Cola’s investment in Monster Beverage has grown to ~19% of its outstanding shares as of the end of 2018, and the beverage giant accounts for its MNST stake through the equity investment method.

Demand Potential

Market Study Report, a provider of comprehensive market research reports, forecasts the global market for energy drinks will grow by 7.3% CAGR from 2018 to 2026 in terms of revenue. By 2026, the research provider sees the global energy drink market being valued at $84.7 billion. As Coca-Cola is a dominant consumer brand backed by a tremendous distribution and marketing system, its new Coca-Cola Energy offering should be able to capitalize on that opportunity. Beverages in this category generally have high amounts of caffeine along with vitamins, taurine, and other ingredients that are thought to be “performance enhancing.” Keep in mind that the elevated levels of caffeine combined with a sweeter taste than products in competing categories, say coffee, tends to be the biggest draw of energy drinks for consumers.

Another market research provider, Grand View Research, estimates strong growth in American demand for energy drinks through the middle of the next decade. The firm forecasts that demand for both natural and non-organic energy drinks will increase materially, with non-organic energy drinks historically representing the majority of the market (which Grand View Research estimates will continue being the case going forward). That’s good news for Coca-Cola. Roughly 60% of men and 40% of women are considered regular consumers of energy drinks, with the American market worth $14.3 billion in 2016 according to Grand View Research. Coca-Cola’s strength with American males is also likely to work in its favor when it comes to getting customers to try out Coca-Cola Energy.

Concluding Thoughts

Coca-Cola

Image Source: The Valuentum fair value estimate range for shares of Coca-Cola.

No matter how you slice it or dice it, Coca-Cola's shares are overpriced. The company generates significant free cash flow, but it has a large net debt position, and frankly, with shares trading at 23x expected earnings in 2020, the market is pulling forward a lot of its returns. We think Coca-Cola will be dead money in the coming years, and unfortunately, a lot of investors are counting on steady performance, but with concerns over sugary drinks proliferating, the long term may not be as bright as some may believe.

That said, the company's ability to move back into the energy drinks space could provide a nice growth runway for the beverage giant. The company launched Coca-Cola Energy in certain European markets this past April, including in Spain and Hungary, with plans to expand into additional markets later this year and next. Management is targeting adults between the ages of 18 to 35, and we would like to note that there remains room for marketing opportunities in the burgeoning e-sports industry.

That marketing strategy would enable Coca-Cola to get its new offering out there in front of screens heavily trafficked by key demographics (namely young males and increasingly, young females as the e-sports industry branches out). Note that Monster Beverage already has a significant e-sports presence, as do other energy drink offerings (such as privately-owned Red Bull). Coca-Cola can leverage its ability to secure top tier in-store placement for Coca-Cola Energy, highlighting one of the many benefits of scale in the beverage industry.

Monster Beverage

Image: The Valuentum fair value estimate of shares of Monster Beverage.

We love Monster Beverage as the company has been one of the greatest drink innovators, perhaps in the past 50 years or so, arguably perhaps since Snapple or even prior to that. The company continues to innovate, too, but we think shares are a little pricey, too. The driver for this may be more because of broader market strength than perhaps brand affection as in the case of Coca-Cola, but nonetheless, shares don't look cheap.

There’s no other way to put this, too, but Monster Beverage stands to lose by being forced to compete with another major beverage company. Amazon Inc (AMZN) launched its private-label Solimo energy drink offering just a few months ago, and now Coca-Cola joining the party. Monster Beverage’s energy drink brands are well known and for the most part well liked; however, these two new players aren’t just any competitors.

Both Amazon and Coca-Cola bring with them large distribution networks and the ability to market products like few other companies in the world. We like Monster Beverage’s ability to generate shareholder value and expect the company will put up a good fight, but these giants will require some creative thinking to outmaneuver. For now, we are staying away from both Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage, but will be following developments closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.