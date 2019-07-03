Factor Tilt Performance: June 2019

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

In an ongoing monthly series of articles, I have been covering five different factor tilts or alternative weighting schemes that have delivered long-run outperformance - size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, and equal weighting. For this month, I have added two additional factors - Momentum and Quality - which have also delivered long-run structural alpha. For readers seeking more detail on the Structural Alpha from Momentum and Quality, I have made the linked articles on the topic Author's Picks, making them accessible around the paywall.

As seen below, all of these strategies have delivered absolute outperformance versus the broad market benchmark (far right column) over the trailing 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles. By showing rolling returns and an updated discussion of relative performance of these strategies, I hope to positively inform portfolio construction decisions for Seeking Alpha readers.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, and Quality draw from the S&P 500 - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size draws from the small-cap S&P index. Momentum draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. The dark green for Low Volatility and light green for dividend growth and quality, suggests these strategies have been delivering on their promise of defensiveness.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

In this article, I will discuss each of these strategies recent and long-run performance and try and describe expected forward performance for these strategies.

Size

The size factor, represented here by the S&P SmallCap 600 (IJR), returned 7.45% in June, besting the large cap index by 40bp. It has been a rough trailing 1 year for the small-cap trade; however, as that strategy has lagged by 15% over the trailing one year.

Whenever you get this type of rolling one-year underperformance the naysayers come out. While I have demonstrated that the size premium has generated long-run absolute outperformance, it has also been challenged by many market prognosticators over recent years. These critics suggest that the size premium has varied significantly over time, is subject to calendar effects, is not universally present across international markets, and is subsumed by proxies for illiquidity. (Sometimes I think these critics are just using the wrong dataset).

Over the last 12 months, the S&P Small Cap 600 Index has lagged the S&P 500 by 15.3%. This is the most extreme period of underperformance since the Tech Bubble. For investors without a small-cap allocation and a long-term strategic view, this might present an interesting opportunity.

Value

The Value factor, represented by the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (RPV), produced an 8.86% total return in June, besting the broad S&P 500 by 1.81% as stocks bounced after a weak May. Outside of the December selloff, May 2019 had been the worst monthly performance for this factor since the financial crisis.

While some may bemoan the recent underperformance of Value, the last decade looks pretty good. From the depths of the financial crisis, the Value factor has generated scintillating 17.1% annualized returns. The strategy has lagged for the past 1, 3, and 5-year periods, but the strategy typically gleans most of its outperformance early in an expansion.

Low Volatility

The Low Volatility factor, represented by the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV), is composed of the lowest volatility quintile of the broad market. That strategy was the worst performing of the factor tilts in June (+3.76%), but has outperformed every strategy over the last 12 months, including beating the S&P 500 by a meaningful 8.58% over that time period.

It has been a very strong trailing twelve months for the strategy, which strongly bested the market in the risk-off environment in the fourth quarter and has benefited from the interest rate rally and flight to defensive companies in 2019. The recent outperformance has pushed Low Volatility ahead of the broader market over trailing 3, 6, and 12 month periods, as well as 3, 5, and 20 year lookbacks.

Dividend Growth

Dividend Growth (NOBL), represented by the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index and populated by companies that have paid increasing dividends for 25 years, shares some of the same return profile of Low Volatility. The strategy did not do as well as Low Volatility in the May sell-off, but did outperform the broad market by nearly 1 percent. In June, the strategy also outperformed the S&P 500, but by a skinny 0.12%. In yesterday's article on the individual performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, it was a bounce back for some of the Industrial stalwarts that led to the outperformance in June. The May-June performance, outperforming in down markets and keeping pace in up markets, is a microtrend of the strategy's broader long-run performance.

Equal-Weighting

Equal-weighting (NYSEARCA:RSP), which weights each S&P 500 constituent evenly instead of using traditional capitalization weighting, outperformed slightly in June as both Size and Value generated outperformance Over long time intervals, equal-weighting has beat the market handily, gleaning structural alpha from a combination of the size factor and the contrarian nature of rebalancing, a value-like strategy. In a recent article entitled, Rolling Returns: Equal-Weighted vs. Cap-Weighted, I showed that as the comparison period extends, equal-weighting is likely to outperform. Over the trailing 10 years, the strategy has beat the cap-weighted S&P 500 by 0.86%. Over 20 years, that figure is 2.78% per annum.

Momentum

Momentum, which in this series will be represented by the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), has had an interesting 2019. An ad-hoc rebalancing early in the year driven by high realized volatility tilted the fund towards defensive stocks and gleaned part of the outperformance from Low Volatility. More recently, the fund has seen a large tilt towards Information Technology, and this weighting led to modest underperformance in June as the tech megacaps underperformed. Over longer-time intervals, the strategy has beat the market for year-to-date 2019, the trailing 3, 5, 10, and 20 year horizons.

Quality

Quality, which in this series will be represented by the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), lagged slightly in June like the Low Volatility Index. On the year, this strategy has outperformed the market by 1.38% as the market has bid up defensive stocks. Quality is a harder to define characteristic than the mathematical approach to Low Volatility or the rules-based dividend growth approach to the Aristocrats, but the Quality Index has generated structural alpha over time and reader's have requested an ongoing review of this strategy.

Summary

It was a good month for the factor tilts in June. Low Volatility, Momentum, and Quality lagged, but these three strategies simply lowered their year-to-date outperformance versus the broad market. Size might be an interesting long-run play for Seeking Alpha readers, especially if combined with a low volatility (XSLV) or Value (VBR) tilt. The realized volatility of Dividend Growth, while lower than the broader market, has been elevated, showing the trade-related stress on some of these companies even with their long history of raising shareholder payouts through multiple cycles.

As I wrote in my Mid-Year themes, it is a difficult market to handicap. If this ends up being a true late cycle period as characterized by the inverted yield curve and decelerating global economic readings, then defensive strategies like Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, and Quality should outperform. If this ends up being a mid-cycle period that sees a further elongated economic cycle, then Size, Value, and their cousin Equal-Weighting should post relative gains.

