Sachem Capital Corp: A New Baby Bond Trading On The AMEX

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest baby bond issued by Sachem Capital Corp (SACH). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Sachem Capital Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 0.92M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $23M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sachem Capital Corp 7.125% Notes due 2024 (NASDAQ: SCCB) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 7.125%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated “BBB+” by less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Company. SCCB is callable as of 06/30/2021 and is maturing on 06/30/2024. The new IPO is currently trading above its par value at the price of $25.45 and has a 6.16% Yield-to-Call and a 6.70% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.13% and 5.58%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Sachem Capital Corp. incorporated on January 25, 2016, is a real estate finance company. The Company is specialized in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. The Company provides its funds for acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development and/or improvement of residential and commercial properties. Its offered loans typically have a maximum initial term of one to three years and bear interest at a fixed rate. The Company's primary objective is to grow its loan portfolio while preserving capital in a manner that provides for risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term principally through dividends. It intends to achieve the objective by continuing to focus on selectively originating, managing and servicing a portfolio of first mortgage real estate loans designed to generate risk-adjusted returns across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

Source: Reuters.com | Sachem Capital Corp

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, SACH:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the company has paid $0.44 annual dividend on its common stock. With a market price of $5.35, the current yield of SACH is at 8.22%. As an absolute value, this means $8.32M yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, the company's market capitalization is around $92M, which makes SACH the third smallest 'Residential REIT' (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Sachem Capital Corp's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2019, SACH had total debt of $31M, and with the newly issued 2024 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $54M, that are senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 0.59, which is good and the company has enough market capitalization coverage of its debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $8M for 2018 with only $1.67M paid of interest expense. So, if we add the $1.63M quarterly interest for SCCB, we have a ratio of 2.42, which is also very good coverage.

Sector Comparison

The following section contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, issued by a Real Estate Investment Trust.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC. The baby bonds, issued by MDLY and MCC (MDLQ, MDLX, MCV, and MCX) are excluded because of their high volatility lately due to shareholders concern about the potential merger of MCC, MDLY and Sierra Income Corp. AFHBL is also excluded as it is trading at 58% Yield-to-Maturity with 3 years remaining until maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Covenant

We agree that for the period of time during which the Notes are outstanding, we will not pay any dividends or make distributions in excess of 90% of our taxable income, incur any indebtedness or purchase any shares of our capital stock unless we have an “Asset Coverage Ratio” of at least 150% after giving effect to the incurrence of such indebtedness and the application of the net proceeds therefrom, or after taking into account the payment of such dividends or making of such distributions or the purchase price for such shares, as the case may be. “Asset Coverage Ratio” means the ratio (expressed as a percentage) of the value of our total assets bears to the aggregate amount of our indebtedness (including the aggregate of the involuntary liquidation preference of redeemable preferred stock, if any).

Source: 424B5 Filing by Sachem Capital Corp

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes offered under this Prospectus Supplement to repay all amounts due and payable under the Webster Facility, including the outstanding principal balance, accrued but unpaid interest and any other fees, and, to the extent the net proceeds exceed the total amounts due and payable under the Webster Facility, for working capital and general corporate purposes, i.e., primarily to fund new real estate loans secured by first mortgage liens.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Sachem Capital Corp

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and, after that, will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". The requirements for an addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one, with the difference that the New Index will also include notes. However, the market capitalization of $23 is much less than the $100M needed for SCCB to be included in the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, SCCB is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company's debt-to-equity and interest coverage ratios are good, moreover, there is additional protection to the newly issued notes, as SACH is obligated to maintain an "Asset Coverage Ratio" of at least 150%. With the current trading above par that translates into a 6.16% Yield-to-Worst, SCCB looks decent. However, since its trading on the OTC market, it had a $1 gain and significantly worsen its returns. Despite the lack of many REIT baby bonds, the new IPO is fairly priced by Yield-to-Worst, and when comparing to all other short-term "babies", it is somewhere below the RILY's and LTS's issues, which give one of the highest returns. Unfortunately, there aren't any other securities, issued by the company that we can make a comparison, and the other notes, issued by a REIT are quite different from the newly listed. Another disadvantage is the too tiny issue of less than 1M shares, which in part may explain the relatively high cost of financing. Personally, I think this yield in the context of seemingly good company ratios looks too good and would approach cautiously.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.