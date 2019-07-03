A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back

EnCana shares are down 10% this year (even with $WTIC prices higher by roughly 30% YTD), and down 61.0% since Jan. 1, 2018.

Equities with the best appreciation potential are the most out of favor.

Much like REITs in the late 1990s, the energy sector is loathed today.

The energy sector is historically out of favor, representing a very small weight in major indices.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria" - Sir John Templeton

"Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Introduction

The energy sector is historically out of favor, representing a record low percentage of the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

This out-of-favor nature is similar to the status of REITs in the late 1990s, which were loathed and unloved. Yet REITs, including household names today like Simon Property Group (SPG), Realty Income (O), and W.P. Carey & Co. (WPC) have gone on to enjoy almost two decades of out-performance, aided and abetted by falling long-term interest rates, which I think is an era that is coming to an end.

Simply buying a popular REIT index like the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) upon its debut in 2000 or the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which debuted in 2014, was a smart move, and investors buying the out-of-favor energy sector ETFs could be in a position to reap similar rewards today, in my opinion.

Digging deeper into the energy sector, the most out-of-favor energy equities offer the most opportunity, from my perspective.

The last entry in this series discussed one of the largest oil service companies, Schlumberger (SLB), which is a proverbial blue-chip, and today, I am going to examine one of the beaten down intermediate-sized producers, EnCana Corp (ECA).

In November of 2018, EnCana announced its intent to merge with Newfield Exploration to form a leading independent, liquids focused producer, and this merger was completed in February of 2019.

At the time of the announced merger, ECA share were in the middle of a down swoon, declining from over $13 per share in September of 2018 (shares of ECA were above $11 for much of 2018) to below $6 in December of 2019.

By the time the merger closed in February, ECA shares had rebounded modestly, and they went on to appreciate a little bit more, before a renewed downturn that began in April of 2019 ultimately undercut the December 2018 lows.

The end result is that ECA shares are off by over -60% from January 1st of 2018, including being down by over -10% in 2019. At these price levels, ECA shares are a strong buy, in my opinion, offering substantial long-term appreciation potential.

Investment Thesis

Energy equities today are similar to REITs in the late 1990s, loathed and out of favor, yet this status obscures the tremendous return potential from today's low starting valuations.

Energy Equities Are A Record Low Percentage Of The S&P 500 Index

Even the best-performing energy equities, including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Schlumberger, have massively under-performed the S&P 500 Index over the past decade.

The following performance snapshot of XOM, CVX, and SLB shows their collective under-performance versus the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and crude oil prices too, as measured by $WTIC prices, over the past decade.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

The under-performance of energy equities, with both Schlumberger, whose shares have declined roughly -10% over the past decade, and $WTIC prices, which are down roughly -15% over the past decade, has led to the energy sector being a historically low weighting in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices)

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, energy equities represented 5.0%, of the S&P 500 Index, which was down from the 5.4% weighting at the end of the first quarter, with Exxon Mobil representing roughly 1.3% of the S&P 500 index, down from its 2.7% weight at the end of 2013, Chevron representing roughly 1% of the S&P 500 Index, down from its 1.5% weight at the end of 2013, and Schlumberger, which is the largest oil services company, representing roughly 0.22% of the S&P 500 Index.

Building on this discussion, energy companies that are seemingly large, like Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC), two of the larger independent energy producers, prior to their recent merger, represented roughly only 0.15% (down from 0.21% at the end of Q1 2019) and 0.15% (up from 0.10% at the end of Q 1 2019) of the S&P 500 Index, respectively.

In summary, at roughly 5% of the S&P 500 Index weighting today, the energy sector is down from its roughly 10% weighting of the S&P 500 Index, or higher, which it occupied for a majority of the time from 1990 through 2013.

(Source: Bespoke)

Thus, even with the price recovery in oil prices from the $20s in 2016 to near $60 per barrel today, according to $WTIC prices, the energy weighting in the S&P 500 Index has gone down from 7.6% at the end of 2016 to roughly 5.0% today.

Oil Prices Are On The Rebound, Yet There Is A Divergence

Even after all of the recent volatility, including a sharp rally in the first four months of 2019, a subsequent decline, and then a rebound, $WTIC oil prices are up roughly 30% in 2019, outpacing the strong 19% year-to-date gain in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

Since January 1, 2016, $WTIC oil prices are up 59%, slightly outpacing the gain in the S&P 500 Index, which is higher by 55%.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

However, even with the roughly 60% gain in crude oil prices since January 1, 2016, the leading energy sector ETFs, including the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), have all under-performed the rise in $WTIC crude oil prices dramatically, in percentage terms, as shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

XLE, which is dominated by the biggest energy equities, is up only 17.4% since January 1, 2016. XOP, which is more heavily weighted towards the smaller exploration and production companies, is down -7.2% since January 1, 2016, and OIH, which is a basket of oil service stocks, is actually down -40.0% since January 1, 2016, despite the almost 60% rise in crude oil prices during this time frame.

Valuations Matter For Future Returns

Whether looking at the broad market, or individual equities, the price you pay is extremely important to your future return prospects.

Interestingly, today, the broader U.S. equity market is historically overvalued, implying very sub-par future returns, which I personally believe will be negative on a real return basis over a long future time frame.

(Source: Hussmanfunds.com)

Against this backdrop, energy equities, which we demonstrated earlier are a historically small portion of the S&P 500 Index, are extraordinarily cheap as an entire sector, entering 2019 with EV/2019 EBITDA multiples (7.3x) which were the cheapest, by far. REITs, interestingly, are having the highest EV/2019 EBITDA multiples (17.5), followed by the defensive consumer discretionary sector.

(Source: Antero Resources October 2018 Presentation)

Obviously, looking at performance YTD in 2019, the most expensive sector, REITs, has outpaced in performance the cheapest sector, energy, at least thus far.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The performance gap is more striking the farther an investor goes back, circling back to the beginning of this article, and that is illustrated below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

REITs, as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF, and the iShares Real Estate ETF, have outpaced the gains of the S&P 500 Index, as in the case of VNQ, or performed in-line with the robust returns of SPY, as in the case of IYR, which has rallied 291% over this time frame (shown earlier).

Going further, REITs, the formerly out-of-favor sector two decades ago, have crushed the performance of energy equities, which is the most out-of-favor sector in the market today.

EnCana: A Top Capital Appreciation Candidate

The energy sector has become an increased focus at The Contrarian, as energy companies have seen their share prices bludgeoned on both a relative and absolute basis, particularly since 2016.

On this note, EnCana is currently the #15 total return candidate of a selected group of equities we have targeted. Using discounted cash flow analysis, as well as forward financial modeling, my long-term intrinsic value price for EnCana is $20, which is much higher than today's share price of just over $5 per share.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This targeted intrinsic value share price, which should be discounted back at the required annual rate of return to get a fair value price target today, might seem outlandish given today's low share price.

However a look at the chart above shows that ECA shares traded in the $13 range several times in 2018 before the fourth quarter 2018 decline in oil prices, which have subsequently recovered most of their losses, and the announced and closed merger with Newfield Exploration, which was discussed in the introduction of this article.

With ECA shares stuck near the bottom of their recent trading range, the end result is that ECA shares have declined roughly -61%, while $WTIC crude oil prices are only down -2% since January 1st of 2018.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Going back further, since January 1st of 2016, ECA shares, which had been an out-performer for much of this time frame, are now flat, badly trailing the roughly 60% percentage gains in $WTIC crude oil prices.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

At an EV/EBITDA value of roughly 5.5, EnCana is cheaper than the broader energy sector, which sports an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 7.

Additionally, at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 5, shares of ECA are cheap compared to the broader equity market.

Finally, shares of ECA trade at a discount to the tangible book value, which registers above $7 right now.

Any way you slice it, ECA appears cheap, and the company's management is acting accordingly, buying back roughly 10% of the outstanding common equity year-to-date, which was completed in the first half of 2019, with an additional $213 million in share repurchases scheduled for July to complete its $1.25 billion stock buyback program.

With an enterprise value of roughly $15 billion, and a current market capitalization of roughly $7 billion, this executed stock buyback is a big vote of confidence, in addition to the modest approximately 1.5% dividend yield at current share prices.

Building on this narrative, since the stock buyback was executed at favorable prices (an average of $6.94), which is significantly below my intrinsic fair value estimates, this is hugely accretive to current shareholders, increasing the fair value of the remaining common shares.

Closing Thoughts - ECA Offers Market Beating Total Return Potential

Energy equities as a percentage of the S&P 500 Index are near historical lows, and a much lower percentage than at the end of 2013, or even the end of 2016, when oil prices were actually lower. This divergence is setting up a tremendous opportunity into the energy sector as a whole, and an even better opportunity in out-of-favor energy equities.

EnCana, a independent energy producer, is one of these undervalued, out-of-favor energy equities. EnCana is not a small company, with an enterprise value of roughly $15 billion and a market capitalization of roughly $7 billion, though it is smaller than independent peer, Occidental Petroleum, who has an enterprise value closer to $50 billion.

The severe downturn in ECA's share price has caused many investors to put it into the discounted "too hard" bargain bin, however, ECA has a compelling operating history, Cenovus Energy (CVE), another undervalued energy company and ECA were once part of the same entity, ECA is generating significant free cash flow at current strip prices (over $1 billion in cumulative free cash flow generated the past twelve months), and today it is a leading operator in three of the top basins in North America (Permian, Anadarko, Montney).

(Source: ECA June Presentation)

ECA is trading at roughly a 5.5 EV/EBITDA multiple, and the company has just bought back over 10% of its common equity, at what I feel is a deeply discounted price.

For perspective, Procter & Gamble (PG), McDonald's (MCD), and Coca-Cola (KO), sport EV/EBITDA multiples of 17, 20, and 24, respectively.

In summary, investors in ECA today are buying shares that have declined 61% since January 1st, 2018, while $WTIC crude oil prices have been relatively flat, so this appears to be an opportune time to step in from a total return perspective.

Bigger picture, commodities are historically undervalued compared to equities and bonds; bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments. Fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work, who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies in the most out-of-favor sectors, and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

