GrafTech Is A Buy

In spite of the fact that the company is growing very nicely, the shares are trading at a deep discount to the overall market, and to their own history.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) have fallen about 34%, and this has put the company on my radar. In fact, the current price is near the lowest in the company's short history as a public entity. I think the shares represent great value at these levels, and I'll go through my analysis of the company, focusing in on the financials, and paying particular attention to the debt level here. I'll also look at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the company. I'll make an appeal to authority, and I'll finish up with what I consider to be a very profitable options trade.

Background

GrafTech is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products that are necessary for the production of electric arc furnace steel (EAF). The company boasts three of the highest capacity facilities in the industry, which helps drive their cost structure. From an investor's point of view, the key fact to remember is that EAF steel accounted for 46% (or 394 million metric tons) of world steel production (excluding China) in 2017. Historically, EAF steel has grown at a faster rate than the overall steel market because of a combination of variable cost structure, lower capital intensity, and reduced environmental impact relative to traditional steelmaking.

Petroleum needle coke is the primary raw material used in the production of electrodes, and the company achieved substantial vertical integration with this material with the acquisition of Seadfift Coke LP in November, 2010. This acquisition was a very good one in my view. Seadrift accounts for 70% of the company's needle coke needs, which is critical because the price of needle coke has risen dramatically over the past few years.

The one thing to note is that much of the data provided by the company is 'ex-China', because any analysis of what's going on with steel production in that country is, to put it gently, "data poor." Chinese steel 'may' flood the global market, but at this point there seems little indication that this will happen. The fact that needle coke is also used in the production of lithium batteries, and China is a large manufacturer of those batteries, suggests their needle coke supply will not be given over to graphite electrodes. That said, investors would be wise to be at least aware of the risk of Chinese suddenly flooding the world's steel market, thus depressing prices.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the company's financial history indicates a few things that I like to see. This is a growth company. In fact, revenue in the first quarter of 2019 was greater than the full year, 2016. Net income has also risen dramatically over the past few years. I can't calculate the growth rate, because my calculator won't tolerate "unreasonable numbers." The company has started to pay a dividend, and the share count has declined at a CAGR of ~ 1.3%.

Source: Company filings

Notes on Debt

Nothing is perfect, and GrafTech's financial picture is no different. The problem here is the level of debt. I think it reasonable to delve deeper into the debt in this case, because it is relatively large, and may be enough to disqualify this business from consideration. The debt profile has also changed quite a bit relatively recently. For instance, as of December 31, 2017, 83% of the company's debt was fixed rate or zero interest rate obligations. One year later, all of the company's debt is based on variable rates. So, I think it's worth looking more deeply into the capital structure.

The following is the debt and interest rate expense chart, and I think there are some relevant points to make about the situation the company faces. First, the vast majority of debt is payable after 2024. Second, debt is being paid down at a reasonable rate in my estimation (down about $33 million over the past year). Third, interest rate coverage is quite high, with net income between 5.5 and 6 times interest expense. All of this suggests to me that there's neither a credit nor a solvency crisis on the horizon anytime soon.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Although I obviously like the financial history here, that's only half the story. A great company can be a terrible investment if you overpay for the company. For that reason, I need to spend some time looking at the stock itself, as a thing distinct from the business. A quick review of the stock indicates that it is extraordinarily cheap relative to both its own history and the overall market. For instance, the company is trading just over "4" on a price to earnings and a free cash flow basis. In my view, this is an excessive level of pessimism, and we would be wise to take advantage of it.

Source: Gurufocus

Appeal To Authority

It must be said that not all investors are created equal. As a result of both training and disposition, some people are better at this than others. In my view, it would be wise to at least be aware of what these people are doing, so we may ride their coattails. With that in mind, I would point out that Joel Greenblatt has been buying this company consistently since the summer of 2018. At the moment, he currently holds about 1,141,406 shares.

In my view, this guarantees nothing, but it does make me feel somewhat more comfortable being on the same side of a trade as an investor as talented as Mr. Greenblatt.

An Options Trade

In my view, the shares represent excellent value at these levels. I think the debt level is the darkest cloud here, but it is being managed, and the market is overreacting to it in my view. That said, some investors may continue to have reservations here. For those people, I would recommend a short put strategy. Specifically, the December puts with a strike price of $10. As i type, these currently have a wide bid-asked at $.65-$1.10, having last traded at $.97. If the seller of these puts simply takes the bid, they will generate some income now. If the shares rise from these levels, the investor simply pockets this premium. If the shares fall in price from here, the investor will be "forced" to buy these shares at a net price of $9.35, or about 17% below the current price, and will represent a forward dividend yield of about 3.5%. I consider this to be a "win-win" trade available to people now.

Conclusion

I think GrafTech shares represent excellent value at these levels. The company is consistently profitable, is growing nicely, and has a debt profile that is large but manageable. Perhaps more importantly, the shares are very inexpensive in my view, which is why luminaries like Joel Greenblatt are buying. For those who are nervous about buying outright, I think the options market represents a great play here also. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time. In my view, investors would be wise to buy this company before price rises to match value here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EAF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also going to be selling the short puts mentioned in this article.