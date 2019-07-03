An In-Depth Look At Aptinyx

The company is well-funded and has several potential catalysts in form of data readouts on the horizon.

Today, we look at a small Busted IPO in the biotech sector. The stock has lost over 80% of its value since coming public in 2018. However, some upcoming data readouts could alter the direction of the company and the stock. We take a closer look at this Tier 4 developmental concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is an Evanston, Illinois based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of therapies targeting disorders of the brain and central nervous system. The company was spun out of Naurex, as part of its acquisition by Allergan (AGN) in 2015. Aptinyx went public in June 2018, raising net proceeds of $106.5 million at $16.00 per share. Shares of APTX plummeted when the company announced in January 2019 that its candidate NYX-2925 failed to demonstrate statistically significant separation from placebo on a numerical rating scale (NRS) score for pain in a Phase 2 trial evaluating patients with painful DPN. Once commanding a market cap of ~$1 billion in September 2018, the market now values Aptinyx at slightly over $100 million.

Platform:

When Allergan purchased Naurex, it was for its lead NMDAr modulators, rapastinel and apimostinel. The platform that spawned these two candidates was spun out as Aptinyx. This platform has developed over 1,000 small molecule modulating N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDArs), which enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The IP behind this approach is protected until 2034 and stands in contrast to current therapies that either block or over-activate NMDArs. From this population of potential remedies, Aptinyx has three candidates in the clinic for four indications.

Pipeline:

NYX-295. Aptinyx's most advanced candidate is NYX-2925. It is an oral, small-molecule NMDAr modulator that is being studied as a therapy for chronic pain. When pain becomes chronic it can become a largely centralized disorder mediated by central learning and memory processes. NYX-2925 has shown signs of tempering activity that affects central pain processing, resulting in pain alleviation. It is currently being considered for two chronic pain indications. The FDA has granted it Fast Track designation for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with DPN. That is the good news.

The bad news for NYX-2925 occurred in January 2019 when it failed the aforementioned Phase 2 trial. Although the 50 mg cohort demonstrated a 1.61-point reduction from baseline on the 0-to-10 NRS, it did not meaningfully separate from the 1.23-point reduction provided by placebo (p=0.1586). Adding insult to injury, in March 2019, Allergan announced that its lead NMDAr modulating candidate rapastinel - developed from the same platform as NYX-2925 - failed to differentiate from placebo during three Phase 3 trials for patients with major depressive disorder.

Although these developments called into question not only NYX-2925's efficacy, but also the viability of the Aptinyx's platform, management found a few silver linings in the failed study's findings. In a post hoc analysis, NYX-2925 demonstrated robust pain relief (1.93-point reduction) in patients with advanced DPN (>4 years since diagnosis, N=127) - a population subset in which the preponderance of pain would likely be centrally mediated and addressable by NYX-2925's mechanism of action. Additionally, the use of concomitant analgesics appeared to negate the treatment benefit of NYX-2925.

Also, no plateau in the effect of NYX-2925 50mg was observed at the end of the four-week study, suggesting a longer treatment duration may result in a stronger analgesic effect. The treatment was well-tolerated with a safety profile similar to placebo. Owing to this post hoc analysis, the company plans to initiate a 12-week Phase 2 trial for patients with advanced DPN in 2H19.

NYX-295 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of chronic pain in patients with fibromyalgia. An interim readout (n=11) revealed that statistically significant changes in markers of central pain processing as measured by advanced imaging techniques were observed. Decreased patient pain scores were also noted. Data from the full study came out on June 10th as was encouraging as it met is primary endpoint.

If ultimately approved as a remedy for chronic pain, NYX-295 would enter a market of ~100 million sufferers in the U.S. alone. The market for the DPN and fibromyalgia indications is ~10.5 million. It is an underserved market as 40-60% don't even realize partial pain relief from antidepressants such as Eli Lilly's (LLY) Cymbalta or anticonvulsants like Pfizer's (PFE) Lyrica, both of which achieved annual sales of $5+ billion despite their significant side effects, difficult to comply with dosing regimens, proclivity for abuse, and inconsistent efficacy. It goes without saying that there is a strong need for pain alleviation alternatives.

NYX-783. In addition to chronic pain, Aptinyx's NMDAr modulator therapy is being considered in a 144-patient Phase 2 trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that initiated in February 2019. In the preclinic, its PTSD candidate NYX-783 has demonstrated robust activity in models of fear conditioning and extinction learning. Owing to its mechanism of action, management believes it can address the learning and memory dysfunction that reinforces PTSD. NYX-783 has received Fast Track designation in the treatment of PTSD from the FDA. Data from the Phase 2 study are expected in 1H20.

The market opportunity for PTSD is significant as it is estimated that 8-10% of people who experience trauma will develop PTSD in their lifetimes. Currently, ~8.5 million suffer from PTSD in the U.S. with only two approved treatments, both of which are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressants (paroxetine and sertraline) that have demonstrated limited efficacy treating symptoms of PTSD.

NYX-458. Aptinyx's third NMDAr modulator candidate (NYX-458) is being developed for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease. Approximately one-half of the ~1 million Parkinson's sufferers experience cognitive impairment. In non-human primate studies, NYX-458 demonstrated significant effects on attention, working memory, and cognitive flexibility without interfering with the effectiveness of standard of care, levodopa, in the treatment of Parkinson's. It also showed a linear pharmacokinetic profile in a Phase 1 study of healthy volunteers. A Phase 2 trial is planned for 2H19 with data expected in 2H20.

Allergan Collaboration:

As part of Allergan's $560 million purchase of Naurex, it spun out the acquiree's preclinical assets and discovery platform forming Aptinyx. As part of that spinoff, Aptinyx entered into a collaborative agreement with Allergan. The agreement does not accrue any meaningful economics to Aptinyx, but rather gives Allergan the option to acquire the development and commercial rights to three molecules from a pool of eligible compounds. In return, Aptinyx receives $1 million for each option exercised. To date, Allergan has exercised the right to one compound - AFN241751 - which recently flunked for major depressive disorder - in May 2018.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

As of March 31, 2019, Aptinyx had $136.6 million in unrestricted cash and no long-term debt on its balance sheet, giving it a runway into 2021, or enough cash to support four Phase 2 data readouts. Even with 2Q19 passed, the company still possesses more cash than its market value. The company did file for a $200 million mixed shelf offering yesterday.

Considering the setback in January, Street analysts are still reasonably optimistic on the prospects for Aptinyx's NMDAr modulator therapies. Three outperforms and one buy rating outweigh the one hold recommendation. Their median twelve-month price target is just over $10.00 per share.

Board member Henry Gosebruch sees significant upside for Aptinyx based on his 100,000 share purchase at ~$3.85 a share in early May 2019.

Verdict:

Assuming a cash burn of ~$18 million per quarter, the market is valuing Aptinyx's pipeline of NMDAr modulator assets at next to nothing. In theory, the data from the second Phase 2 study of NYX-2925 in the treatment of chronic pain in advanced DPN patients, which should initiate in 2H19, could be registrational. Granted, the failures of both NYX-2925's first Phase 2 study and Allergan's rapastinel Phase 3 trial certainly decrease the present value of Aptinyx's development platform, but with multiple Phase 2 readouts expected over the next 18 to 24 months, the company's pipeline merits at least some positive valuation.

Granted, Aptinyx is simply an option on its NMDAr modulator platform, but one with that seems to have significantly more upside than downside. Given its recent history, Aptinyx is much too risky for inclusion in the model portfolio. In addition, while pain management is an important area in healthcare especially given the opioid crisis, it is an area littered with many failures even when drugs are approved. Egalet (EGLT) is one of many examples that come to mind.

However, given potential upcoming catalysts in several data readouts, insider buying and a solid cash runway, Aptinyx does appear to be an attractive 'lottery ticket' type play for aggressive investors. A very small purchase within a well-diversified biotech portfolio seems warranted for those comfortable with something that could go to zero eventually or climb back in the double digits on success. I have made a small purchase for my own personal portfolio. I offer this analysis up to similarly minded investors.

