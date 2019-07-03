3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Preserve Intergenerational Wealth

All three stocks have long histories of paying and raising their dividends, and can help preserve wealth through many generations.

Altria, Caterpillar and Chevron are three examples of companies with proven track records of dividend growth that can help create inter-generational wealth.

Creating wealth in an investor’s life time is one thing, but being able to pass that wealth on is much more difficult.

By Nate Parsh

Investing in stocks is one of the best ways that investors can become wealthy over time. If investors have the right mind set, namely having a long term perspective, they can create a portfolio that not only provides them with a comfortable retirement, but also those that follow behind them. If done correctly, this portfolio can create inter-generational wealth.

We take a long term approach when it comes to investing. We are not so concerned with the day-to-day actions of the market, but rather where will stocks be five years from now or longer. To this end, much emphasis is placed on companies that have shown the ability to pay and raise dividends for long periods of time.

It is why we find the Dividend Aristocrats to be such an attractive group of stocks for long-term investors. These stocks have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. This covers a long period of time and several recessions. Being able to increase the dividend during the worst parts of the economic cycle is a sign of a strong company. You can see all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Investors looking to create a portfolio that can provide a growing source of income that can last more than just their life time are encouraged to look at stocks from this group.

Why Doesn’t Wealth Last Multiple Generations?

Before we discuss specific names investors should consider buying, let’s discuss why wealth doesn’t tend to last.

Saving enough money to afford retirement takes work. It takes working hard at one’s profession, a focus on saving and a mindset that keeps the investor disciplined. Lacking a plan and discipline is likely to lead to investing mistakes. Investors who are able to diligently save and follow their plan can amass enough wealth to have a comfortable retirement.

Ideally, the children of these investors have assumed their financial habits. Seeing their parents maintain a disciplined approach to saving and investing will hopefully lead them to make the appropriate decisions.

But this is not always a guarantee. Just because the parent is able to stick to their plan doesn’t mean that the next generation will do the same. In fact, it is estimated that 70% of wealthy families will see their wealth disappear by the second generation. By the third generation, that figure reaches 90%.

Part of the problem that many run into is that families don’t have open discussions about finances. Perhaps parents don’t want to burden their children with talk about money. Or maybe the children don’t feel comfortable talking to their parents about the money that they have set aside.

We feel that having an open discussion about investing can help the younger generation understand that buying stocks is investing. And while it is extremely difficult to become wealthy very quickly in investing, that is not the goal. Instead of trying to get rich overnight, we feel that investors need to formulate a plan, invest with an eye for a long term and be disciplined enough to keep to the plan when their stocks suffer short term headwinds.

Sure Dividend places an emphasis on owning shares of companies with long track records of dividend growth. While past success does not imply future success, companies that are able to weather a recession and continue growing dividends are likely to do so in the future. Companies that have managed to increase their dividends through several recessions, wars, and other unfortunate events have proven the ability to survive a short term downturn in the business.

To illustrate how high-quality dividend growth stocks can preserve intergenerational wealth, we will discuss three examples of stocks that exhibit the best qualities investors should look for. Altria (MO), Caterpillar (CAT) and Chevron (CVX). These three stocks have long histories of steady dividend payments and regular increases, and also currently receive a buy rating from Sure Dividend.

Wealth Creating Stock #1: Altria

Altria Group was founded by Philip Morris in 1847. Today, the company is a giant in the consumer staples sector. After spinning off its international business Philip Morris International (PM) in March of 2008, Altria sells the Marlboro cigarette brand in just the U.S. The company also has other non-smokeable brands, including Skoal, Copenhagen and the Ste. Michelle brand of wine. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD), a 45% equity stake in Canadian marijuana producer Cronos Group (OTC:CRON)and a 35% stake in e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL.

Although smoking rates are in decline, Altria has proven to be a great investment over the years even when you subtract the 36% decline the stock has experienced over the past two years.

Source: Altria’s Investor Relations

If you had purchased $1,000 worth of shares 25 years ago today, the current value of your investment would be $11,072. Including dividends, you would have a total return of more than 1000%.

Weakening smoking rates haven’t stopped Altria from growing its dividend. Altria isn’t technically a Dividend Aristocrat because the dividend it paid out in 2009 was lower than it paid out in 2008. There is a good reason for this as the company completed its spinoff of Philip Morris International and this resulted in a lower dividend payment. However, Altria has increased its dividend 53 times in the past 49 years.

Altria compounded dividends at rate of 8.6% from 2009 to 2018. More recently, the company raised its dividend 6.1% for the payment made April 10th, 2018 and then by 14.3% for the October 10th payment of last year. Shares currently yield 6.8%, well above the 1.9% average yield of the S&P 500. The yield and dividend growth is why Altria is one of our favorite high-yield stocks. You can see our full list of 5%+ yielding stocks here.

But Altria offers more than just a very healthy dividend. The company has increased earnings-per-share at a rate of 8.5% over the last 10 years. Given the decline in smoking rates, we estimate that the company can grow earnings-per-share at a rate of 4% annually through 2024.

Altria is expected to earn $4.21 per share in 2019. Using the most recent closing price of $47, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. While shares have traded with an average multiple of 16.2x earnings over the last decade, we feel more comfortable with a 2024 target of 15x earnings. If shares were to trade with this price-to-earnings ratio by 2024, then valuation would be a 6% tailwind to total returns over this period of time.

Total annual returns for Altria would consist of the following:

4% earnings growth

6.8% dividend yield

6% multiple expansion

Added up, we expect shares of Altria to return 16.8% annually through 2024. Altria is likely to continue to continue to produce shareholder wealth in future years because of its dominance in its main industry.

While cigarettes usage is declining, Marlboro, the company’s top selling brand, controls 40% market share in the U.S. Production of cigarettes is not a very capital intensive procedure. And since the company is not allowed to advertise in media, Altria is able to return almost all of its profits to shareholders.

At the same time, Altria’s investments in Anheuser Busch Inbev, Cronos Group and JUUL will also help diversify the company’s revenue streams away from tobacco. It is a highly profitable company and should continue to increase its dividend each year.

Wealth Creating Stock #2: Caterpillar

Caterpillar was founded in 1925 and today, is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Caterpillar operates three distinct business divisions: Construction Industries, Resource industries and Energy & Transportation. The company also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. Caterpillar trades with a market capitalization of more than $78 billion and produced $55 billion in revenue last year.

Caterpillar’s business depends on a healthy economy both in the U.S. and around the world. As much of their business is related to construction, a contracting economy often has a material impact on the company’s business performance. Even with this caveat, Caterpillar has been a very lucrative investment over the long term. If you had purchased $1,000 worth of stock On June 28th, 1994, the value of your holdings would be $10,538 today. This would represent a 953% return on your original investment.

Despite operating in a highly cyclical industry, Caterpillar has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years, thanks to its industry leadership and competitive advantages. From 2009 to 2018, the company’s dividend increased at an average of almost 7% per year. The company announced a 20% increase, the highest in the history of the company, for the upcoming August 20th payment. The stock has a yield of 3.1%.

Earnings-per-share have increased nearly 23% from 2009 to 2018, but this growth is somewhat misleading as the company saw a 75% reduction in earnings from 2008 to 2009. Because so much of Caterpillar’s business relies on a healthy economic environment, we project a 5% earnings growth rate over the next five years.

Excluding a one-time tax benefit, Caterpillar is expected to earn $12.25 per share this year. With shares trading at $137, the stock has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Since 2010, Caterpillar’s stock has traded with an average price-to-earnings ratio of 15. If shares were to reach this target by 2024, then investors would see 6% added to total annual returns per year.

Annual returns would consist of the following:

5% earnings growth

3.1% dividend yield

6% multiple expansion

We forecast that Caterpillar can offer a total annual return of 14.1% over the next five years.

As the market leader in construction and mining equipment, Caterpillar is poised to do well when the economies of the world are strong. The company suffered a severe decline in earnings-per-share during the last recession, but made a new high just two years later. Caterpillar not only maintained its dividend during this tumultuous time, the company increased it as well. Those who bought shares of the company during the last recession have seen a very high return on their investment.

Even operating in a sensitive sector of the economy, we believe the company offers a very attractive total return going forward. Investors willing to accept some risk with Caterpillar during the weak portions of the economic cycle should consider adding the name to their portfolio.

Wealth Creating Stock #3: Chevron

Chevron is one of the largest oil majors in the world. The company operations include explorations, production and refining. Chevron produces nearly 3 million barrels of oil equivalent and almost 7 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in the U.S. The company has proven reserves of 12 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Chevron trades with a market capitalization of $237 billion and produced $166 billion in sales in 2018.

As an energy company, Chevron is highly correlated to the rising and falling price of oil. When the price of oil fell sharply during the price collapse of 2014-2016, the share price decreased nearly 40% at the low point during this period of time. As the price of oil has recovered, so has the share price.

Source: Morningstar

An investment made in 2004 would have seen an annual return of 9.5%. This is higher than the annual return of both the S&P 500 and the Oil & Gas sector. A $1,000 investment made 15 years ago would be worth $3,890 today. Not nearly as much as an investment in Altria or Caterpillar would have generated, but still a solid rate of return.

Even though Chevron’s business was impacted by the last collapse in energy prices, the company still managed to continue raising its dividend. In fact, the company has increased its dividend for the past 32 years. Dividends have compounded at a rate of 5.4% over the last 10 years. Chevron increased its dividend by 6.3% for the payment made this past March 11th. This increase is larger than either the five or 10-year average increases. Shares have a current yield of 3.8%.

Chevron has grown earnings-per-share at a rate of 4% over the last 10 years, but this includes steep declines from 2014 to 2016. We feel that the company’s investments will continue to lead to output growth and forecast earnings to grow by 7.5% annually through 2024.

Earnings-per-share for the current year are expected to reach $7.40. Using the most recent closing price of $124, shares of Chevron trade with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Over the last decade, shares have an average price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. If the stock reverts to this target by 2024, then valuation would be a 1.2% headwind to annual returns during this time period.

Investors are expected to see the following returns:

7.5% earnings growth

3.8% dividend yield

1.2% multiple reversion

Chevron is expected to offer a total annual return of 10.1% through 2024.

As one of the largest energy companies on the planet, Chevron has a size and scale that few in its industry can match. While the share price and earnings-per-share were down sharply during the last oil bear market, Chevron managed to increase its dividend. We feel that this is a strong sign that the company can withstand the next downturn in oil and continue to reward shareholders with higher levels of dividend growth.

Even as shares are slightly overvalued against our target valuation, the stock still receives a buy recommendation from Sure Dividend due to double-digit projected growth. Chevron was able to raise its dividend during the last oil bear market, a positive sign for investors who want to own a company in this sector for a secure dividend.

Final Thoughts

Creating wealth for yourself through investing takes proper planning, time, patience and discipline in order to be successful. Passing on that wealth, and making sure it survives the next generation, is a critical task for wealth preservation. Sadly, the vast majority of inherited wealth disappears after only one or two generations. Simply just handing off an inheritance without proper planning is likely to cause that wealth to disappear.

Investors can create sustainable wealth for themselves and their heirs by buying and holding stocks with long track records of dividend growth. A rising dividend over multiple decades and through several recessions shows that the company has a firm grasp on its business. Being disciplined enough to hold them through tough times can lead to wealth not just for yourself, but for those that come after you.

We believe that Altria, Caterpillar and Chevron are three examples of high-quality stocks to buy and hold for the long-term. While the past cannot predict the future, we feel that investors partnering with these three stocks can help the investor begin to build wealth that can last well beyond their own lives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.