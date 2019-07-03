Far East Consortium International: An Unconventional Hong Kong-Listed Property Developer That Is Undervalued

ROE improvement and share buybacks are positive re-rating catalysts for the stock which trades at a 73% discount to the revalued net asset value.

Elevator Pitch

Far East Consortium International (OTC:FRTCF) [35:HK], a Hong Kong-listed property developer, is quite different from most of its Hong Kong and China peers, in a good way.

Firstly, unlike its peers which almost focus exclusively on the Hong Kong and/or China property markets, Far East Consortium is diversified geographically with property development, hotels, and other property investments in Australia, U.K., Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Malaysia. Since property cycles tend to be different across various markets, a geographically diversified property developer like Far East Consortium can purchase land bank at depressed prices in the weakest markets, and sell residential projects or investment assets for the highest prices possible in the strongest markets.

Secondly, Far East Consortium generates a high proportion of its earnings from recurring income generated by its hotels, car park and facility management businesses, and other investment properties. In contrast, most Hong Kong and China property companies derive a large part of their earnings from developing residential projects. The property development business is inherently more cyclical in nature and earnings recognition tends to be lumpy, versus hotels and other property investment & management businesses which deliver steady recurring rental or management income.

Despite being positively differentiated from its peers, Far East Consortium is trading at a 73% discount to its revalued net asset value (adjusted for the market value of its hotels), based on its share price of HK$3.64 as of July 2, 2019. Concerns about the company's exposure to U.K. and Australia should not persist in the long term, while ROE improvement and share buybacks could act as positive re-rating catalysts.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1972, Far East Consortium is a diversified property conglomerate operating various property-related businesses in several markets across Asia. Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Mainland China, U.K. & Continental Europe, and Malaysia accounted for 36%, 16%, 13%, 11%, 8%, and 5% (remaining 11% of assets is Treasury & others) of Far East Consortium's total assets by geography as of March 31, 2019 (FY2019 year-end) respectively. The company's property development, hotel operations & management, car park operations & facilities management, gaming operations, and property investment businesses contributed 56%, 27%, 10%, 4%, and 1% (Treasury & others contributed the remaining 2%) of its FY2019 revenue respectively.

Geographical Diversification Strategy Allows To Take Advantage Of Cycles

Far East Consortium states its overarching strategy as "becoming the leader in providing overseas property investment, hospitality, and entertainment services to the Asia's middle class." The keyword to note here is "overseas."

In the preceding Company Description section, I wrote about how diversified Far East Consortium is in terms of total assets by geography. The revenue breakdown by geography tells a similar story. Far East Consortium derived 32%, 19%, 18%, 15%, 9%, and 4% of its FY2019 revenue from Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Mainland China, U.K. & Continental Europe, and Malaysia respectively.

Far East Consortium's geographical diversification strategy enables the company to capitalize on different property cycle in different markets. Having experience developing and investing property-related projects in the various geographic markets and with boots on the ground i.e. local teams and overseas partners, Far East Consortium is able to leverage on its prior experience and local expertise to have first-hand intelligence about the health of the specific property market and which stage it is likely at in the property cycle. In this way, the company is able to deliver consistent long-term returns to its shareholders.

An October 2016 sell-side research report published by AMTD Equity Research highlighted Far East Consortium's history of accumulating land bank at low cost in specific markets. The report mentioned how Far East Consortium bought a land bank in Shanghai and Guangzhou "more than 20 years ago at a very low cost (RMB 100-150 per sq. ft.)" and purchased land bank "at low cost in core districts in major cities in Australia."

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on June 21, 2019, the management gave examples of how it has timed the property cycles in the past and how it could possibly do so in the future. Speaking about the mixed-use hotel and apartment project Perth Hub which is planned for launch, Far East Consortium management said that "we have quite a fair bit of land that we have accumulated in during the down-cycle" and "the whole cost of this land is very low."

In the past fiscal year FY2019, Far East Consortium has bought land in Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, Manchester, and Shanghai. It is notable that the company has not purchased any new land bank in its home market, Hong Kong where land costs are high. In terms of future targets, the company's management mentioned at the FY2019 results briefing that "Brexit has created an opportunity in my view because people become more cautious of buying development land, so you can actually get good projects at attractive entry points."

The numbers speak for themselves. The company grew its revalued net asset value (adjusted for hotel revaluation surplus as the value of hotels are not marked-to-market on the books in line with International Financial Reporting Standards) and dividend per share by 10-year CAGRs of 10.9% and 22.0% respectively. In terms of total shareholder return (including both share price appreciation and dividends), the company delivered 5-year and 10-year annualized total return CAGR of 9.7% and 11.4% respectively, based on its share price of HK$3.64 as of July 2, 2019. Far East Consortium has created value for its shareholders over the years, with its geographical diversification strategy playing a significant role.

Far East Consortium's Historical NAV and DPS Growth

Source: Far East Consortium FY2019 Results Presentation

Recurring Income Businesses Offer Earnings Visibility

The residential property development business (i.e. developing residential units for sale to prospective homeowners and speculators) is inherently more cyclical since residential sales can decline in times of economic weakness and earnings recognition for property development tends to be lumpy in nature (either recognized gradually with each phase of construction or fully recognized post-completion).

Far East Consortium understands the constraints of being solely focused on property development, and it has steadily grown the contribution of its recurring earnings and cash flow (from its non-property development businesses) over the years, as per the chart below. For FY2019, recurring cash flow grew by 26.3% YoY, while property development sales, which is more dependent on when the company is booking the revenue, grew by a more modest 9.4% YoY.

Far East Consortium's Historical Recurring Cash Flow, Revenue, and Net Profit

Source: Far East Consortium FY2019 Results Presentation

View from the perspective of core cash profit, calculated by adjusting net profit attributable to shareholders for depreciation and amortization charges, post-tax fair value gain in investment properties, and other non-recurring gains and losses, the recurring cash flow businesses (hotel, car park, gaming, and investment property rental) accounted for over half or 55.9% of Far East Consortium's FY2019 core cash profit versus 46.2% in FY2018.

Far East Consortium's Core Cash Profit

Source: Far East Consortium FY2019 Results Presentation

The recurring cash flow businesses referred to above include hotel, car park, and gaming. As of March 31, 2019, Far East Consortium operates 28 hotels with a total of 7,472 rooms across Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, U.K., and Europe. It also manages 494 self-owned and third-party-owned/managed car parks (approximately 89% is managed car parks which in asset-light in nature versus self-owned) with a total of 99,143 bays in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, U.K., and Europe. For its gaming operations, the company owns three casinos in the Czech Republic under Trans World Corporation or TWC (owns two four-star hotels, a one three-star hotel in Germany, a one four-star hotel in Austria, and one four-star hotel in Czech Republic), a 4.99% stake in The Star Entertainment Group (OTC:EHGRF) (SGR:AU) (one of the largest gaming operators in Australia), and a 25% interest in the Queen's Wharf Brisbane Integrated Resort (a joint-venture investment with Chow Tai Fook (OTCPK:CJEWF) (OTCPK:CJEWY) (1929:HK) and The Star Entertainment Group). The revenue break-down of these businesses was provided in the Company Description section earlier.

Looking ahead, Far East Consortium's recurring income will continue to grow, from new hotels, organic growth and geographical diversification for the car park business, and the completion of the Queens Wharf Brisbane.

In the next five years between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2024, Far East Consortium has a pipeline of 15 hotels and 3,235 rooms under development, which will take the number of fully/jointly owned hotels it operates to 43 by March 2024. These new hotels include Ritz-Carlton Perth, a mixed development with 205 hotel guest rooms and 379 residential apartments located at Elizabeth Quay, which is scheduled to open in the second half of FY2020; and four other new hotels in Australia and U.K. - Ritz-Carlton Melbourne, Dorsett Hotel Gold Coast, Hornsey Town Hall London, and Dorsett Shepherds Bush II London (an extension of the existing Dorsett Shepherds Bush London hotel).

Far East Consortium has historically grown its car park management business by both organic growth and geographical diversification. It saw the number of car park bays grow by 5-year CAGR of 13% from 53,422 bays in FY2014 to 99,143 bays for FY2019. This is attributable to adding new car park management contracts organically and expanding into new markets. In FY2014, the company only managed car parks in Australia/New Zealand and Malaysia. By FY2019, Far East Consortium is already managing car parks in the U.K. and Hungary. At the FY2019 results briefing, company management mentioned that they are exploring entering the car park business in China possibly through joint ventures, which could be another growth driver for the car park business segment in future. However, the company also cautioned that the China car park management business is potentially more challenging, as increases in parking rates needed to be approved by the domestic price bureau which restricts pricing power.

With respect to its gaming business, the Queen's Wharf Brisbane casino, operated under a 99 years license with a 25-year casino exclusivity period within 60 kilometers from the Brisbane Central Business District and 2,500 slots & unlimited gaming tables, is expected to open in late-2022. Looking ahead, it is possible that Far East Consortium could enter into more gaming-related collaborations and joint ventures with The Star Entertainment Group, which it has a 4.99% equity interest in.

In the case of Far East Consortium, even for the cyclical property development business, there is a certain level of earnings visibility. The company guided that it has total pre-sales of HK$14.6 billion to be booked in the next three to four years, which is roughly equivalent to four years of property development revenue. In the near term, Far East Consortium has eight new planned residential launches in Hong Kong, Australia, the U.K., and Singapore with a total attributable Gross Development Value or GDV of HK$15.4 billion. In the longer term, based on the current land bank the company has, Far East Consortium has a total residential pipeline for sale of HK$51.3 billion in GDV. The GDV of HK$51.3 billion implies that the company's land bank could support its property development for another seven to eight years.

Concerns Over Australia And U.K. Markets Have Hurt Share Price Performance

Far East Consortium's current share price of HK$3.64 as of July 2, 2019, represents declines of -25% and -23% respectively from its prior share price peaks of HK$4.82 on November 26, 2017, and HK$4.67 on June 24, 2018. The company's share price decline came even as it delivered a decent 17.3% increase in revenue and a 9.4% growth in net profit attributable to shareholders for FY2019.

The company's share price weakness in the past one to two years is largely attributable to concerns about its Australia and U.K. exposure. Australia & New Zealand and U.K. & Continental Europe accounted for 16% and 8% of Far East Consortium's total assets by geography as of March 31, 2019, respectively. In terms of residential development projects, Australia and U.K. represented 47.7% and 27.6% of company's total residential pipeline for sale GDV of HK$51.3 billion referenced in the preceding section.

Australia residential property prices have been on the decline since late-2017 and early 2018, as per the charts below. The peak to trough decline for capital city house prices as of end-March 2019 at -8% is the seventh worst decline in Australia since the late 19th century.

Source: Australia Bureau of Statistics data

Source: Australian Financial Review article

But there are signs that the Australia residential market could be potentially at the bottom of the cycle. Based on data by CoreLogic, Sydney and Melbourne housing prices increased 0.1% and 0.2% month-on-month respectively for June 2019, representing the first monthly increases for Sydney since July 2017 and Melbourne since November 2017. This suggests that the 25% basis points cut in the Australian benchmark interest rate to 1.25% in June 2019 has probably started to show results. This week, the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to cut the benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points to 1.00%.

Far East Consortium shared similar views about the bottoming of the Australian residential market, commenting at its recent FY2019 results briefing that "we are seeing a very bottom stage of the cycle" and "we have seen the worst of the cycle, if not the bottom, almost the bottom." The company also shared that it has observed that certain Australia home buyers making a switch from purchasing to rental, which has stimulated the rental market in Melbourne for example and helped to support rental yields on Australia homes.

On the other hand, U.K. home prices have been affected by uncertainty over Brexit. In June 2019, U.K. housing prices grew by 0.5% YoY and 0.1% MoM, versus a 5% growth in 2016. Far East Consortium recognizes the impact of Brexit, but it is also not unduly worried about Brexit, expressing its views at the FY2019 results briefing:

In U.K. there is a lot of talk about Brexit and all. But again, we focus on population growth. And we are strong believers in fundamentals. Because our holding cost (low cost land bank) is pretty low, it is actually a very defensive position. In fact, we want to do more and try to pick up good development sites when the cycle is low. So that's the opportunity that we are seeing at the moment.

Company management also highlighted that its U.K. hotel business has benefited from Brexit indirectly, due to an increased number of tourists taking advantage of the weaker currency. This should help to partially offset any negative impact of Brexit on the U.K. residential business. 8% or 584 rooms of the company's hotel rooms are currently in the U.K., with another 957 hotel rooms in the pipeline for the next five years.

Taking a step back from near-term uncertainties and short-term fluctuations in property prices, it is important to focus on the long-term growth potential measured by population growth in the cities that Far East Consortium has real estate projects in. Company management made reference to this long-term focus at its FY2019 results briefing:

When we are looking at the market, it is very important to see through the haze. When we are investing in a city or selling products to our customers, we always focus on one thing - the fundamentals. The cities that we focus on, especially the big cities in the regions that we are in, like in Manchester, Melbourne and Sydney. It is about population growth. at the end of the day, the fundamental driver for the health of the property market. What we are seeing now is these cities have continued to grow, they are growing at the rate of 1-3% per annum.

While the market seems to be justified in penalizing Far East Consortium's share price in the near term due to its Australia and U.K. residential exposure, things could change fairly quickly. The Australian residential market is showing signs of recovery, thanks to two successive rate cuts. Although Brexit remains an unknown in terms of both timing and outcome, Far East Consortium has disclosed that it has low-cost land bank in the U.K. and there could be upside optionality from opportunistic bargain purchases.

ROE Improvement And Share Buybacks Are Catalysts

Stocks tend to see a positive re-rating of their valuations when they achieve earnings growth and ROE improvement over time. A property company like Far East Consortium is no exception, and I have discussed about the company's earnings growth in preceding sections above.

There is a lot of scope for Far East Consortium to improve ROE, as it has a fair amount of assets on its books that are not fully utilized.

Firstly, Far East Consortium could take on more secured debt to increase its leverage to increase ROE. Approximately 29.6% of its total HK$21.4 billion of gross debt is unsecured as of March 31, 2019.

Secondly, the company could set up separate trust platforms such as REITs for income generating assets it owns such as hotels and car parks. This will allow Far East Consortium to still have partial control and earnings contribution from these assets, but unlock value partially with the third-party capital raising from REITs or other trust platforms.

Thirdly, Far East Consortium could dispose of assets outright and re-allocate capital to other higher-returns business segments or geographies.

The company traded between 0.3 and 0.5 times P/B in the FY2011-FY2013 period when its ROE was in the mid single-digits. Its P/B expanded into the 0.6-0.9 times range between FY2017 and FY2019 when it achieved ROEs above 10%. There is still room for further P/B multiple expansion if the company continues to grow ROE.

Share repurchases are another catalyst for Far East Consortium.

Far East Consortium bought back 12.7 million of its own shares for HK$52.5 million at an average price of HK$4.13 in FY2019. Looking forward to FY2019, the company has guided for a targeted HK$200 million of share buybacks, representing about 2.3% of its market capitalization. Given that the company is trading below book value and revalued net asset value (elaborated in the next section), share buybacks are value-accretive.

Valuation

Far East Consortium trades at 0.63 times P/B and offers a 6.1% dividend yield based on its share price of HK$3.64 as of July 2, 2019. Its book value is understated, as its hotel portfolio is carried at HK$7.2 billion on its book, versus a third-party valuation of HK$22.8 billion, or a significant HK$15.6bn revaluation surplus over book value.

Adjusting for the market value of its hotel portfolio, Far East Consortium's revalued net asset value per share or RNAV is HK$13.29. In other words, Far East Consortium is trading at a 73% discount to RNAV, versus a 37% discount to headline book value of HK$5.74 per share.

Variant View

Far East Consortium's key risks relate to further weakness in the Australia and U.K. residential markets and its financial position. The issues with the Australia and U.K. residential markets have been detailed above.

Far East Consortium's net gearing (book value of equity has been adjusted for hotel revaluation surplus) increased from 28.7% in FY2019 to 45.4% in FY2019, due to the acquisition of Trans World Corporation, land acquisitions in Singapore and development capital expenditure for projects in Melbourne.

While the gearing has increased, the company's financial position remains healthy. Interest coverage measured as EBITDA/Finance Costs is decent at 8.4 times for FY2019. Approximately 29.6% of its total HK$21.4 billion of gross debt is unsecured as of March 31, 2019, implying further debt headroom if required. Also, 27% of the company's total debt is construction-related debt supported by pre-sales.

The company's current committed capital expenditure of about HK$2 billion, including HK$645 million for the construction of Queen's Wharf Brisbane, is easily covered by its cash and investment securities of HK$7 billion, undrawn banking facilities of HK$9 billion and pre-sales of HK$14.6 billion.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FAR EAST CONSORTIUM (35 HK) over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.