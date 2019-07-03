Walgreens: A Buy With Its Dividend Yield Near A 10-Year High

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has grown its dividend for 43 consecutive years and thus it belongs to the group of Dividend Aristocrats, an exclusive group of stocks in the S&P 500 Index with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend growth. There are just 57 Dividend Aristocrats, including Walgreens. You can see all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

The stock has dramatically underperformed the market in the last seven months, as it has plunged 36% whereas S&P has rallied 14% during this period. As a result, Walgreens is now trading near its 5-year lows whereas the broader market index is at an all-time high. While the company is facing some headwinds, it has been punished by the market to the extreme. It has thus become remarkably undervalued while it is offering a dividend yield near a 10-year high, of 3.2%. In this article, we will provide a thorough analysis of the stock and why we reiterate our buy recommendation.

Business Overview

Walgreens is the largest retail pharmacy in the U.S. and Europe. The company is a global leader in pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing retail and operates more than 18,500 stores in 11 countries. It also has more than 390 distribution centers, which deliver drugs to more than 230,000 pharmacies, health centers, hospitals and doctors.

The stock price of Walgreens collapsed when the company reported its second-quarter results, in early April. Management stated that the company is facing the strongest challenges it has ever faced throughout its history and drastically reduced its guidance for fiscal 2019, as it provided guidance for flat earnings per share this year (vs. previous guidance for 7%-12% growth). Management attributed the deteriorated outlook primarily to high reimbursement pressure and the shift of consumers to digital channels.

In late June, Walgreens reported its results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2019. While the same negative trends were evident as in the previous quarter, the market was alleviated by signs of stabilization of the performance of the company. Prescriptions increased 1.9% and revenues edged up 0.7%. Retail pharmacy USA sales, which comprised 77% of the total sales, increased 2.3% on a reported basis and 2.9% on an adjusted basis, taking into account the store optimization related to the acquisition of Rite Aid stores.

While sales growth was decent, operating income plunged once again due to the margin compression that took place. More precisely, adjusted operating income fell 11.7% due to lower pharmacy margins, which were caused by reimbursement pressure, and lower front of store sales in the U.S. As the reduced reimbursement rates are beyond the control of the company, it is only natural that the market is concerned about this headwind.

Moreover, Walgreens has made great efforts in recent years to enhance its sales via increased health and beauty sales but this strategy has not born fruit yet, primarily due to intense competition from many rivals, including large retailers.

Furthermore, the acquisition of more than 1,900 stores of Rite Aid for $4.2 billion has not paid dividends yet. Many of those stores are still posting losses. It is impressive that Walgreens has already shut down 631 stores of Rite Aid and aims to increase this number to 750 until the end of next fiscal year. This means that more than one-third of the acquired stores will close. In the meantime, management recently stated that the remodeling of the other stores of Rite Aid will continue to weigh on the results of the company in the near future.

The market also fears that the 78-year old CEO of Walgreens, Stefano Pessina, will prove unable to address the shift of consumers towards digital channels. The digital scrip fill takes consumers away from stores and thus affects brick-and-mortar sales in a negative way, as consumers also purchase tobacco and other products in their visits to stores. The CEO of the company took over his position in 2015 and has not managed to address this shift in consumer behavior so far.

Growth Prospects

As Walgreens is unable to address the headwind from reduced reimbursement, it is doing its best to enhance its efficiency and reduce its operating expenses in order to protect its margins. To this end, the company has initiated a transformational cost management program, which aims to deliver $1.5 billion in annual cost savings by 2022.

Source: Investor Presentation

Walgreens has already completed its benchmarking and is now in the process of reducing pharmacy cost to fill. The company has also reduced the headcount at Boots U.K. by 20%. The savings from this major initiative will fund a significant portion of the technology investments required in the upcoming years.

The company is also making great efforts to adjust to the shift of consumers towards digital channels. The Walgreens app has been downloaded 57.3 million times, up 10.5% over last year. Approximately 26% of the retail refill scripts of the company were initiated via digital channels in the latest quarter. This metric marked an 18.4% improvement over last year’s quarter. In addition, the company is still trying to optimize its omni-channel offering.

Source: Investor Presentation

Overall, it seems that Walgreens was initially caught off-guard but it is now doing its best to adjust to the rapidly changing consumer trends. It is thus reasonable to expect this headwind to attenuate in the upcoming years.

It is also important to keep in mind that the main secular trend, which has fueled the consistent growth of the company for several years, is still in place. There is an ever increasing demand for health care thanks to the growing population, the rising wealth of elderly people and, more importantly, the rising life expectancy, which has resulted from the technological advances of medial sciences and causes people to spend greater amounts for their health throughout their lifetime.

As there is only one quarter left in the current fiscal year of Walgreens, it is safe to assume that the company will meet its own guidance for approximately flat earnings per share this year. In this case, Walgreens will have grown its earnings per share at an 11.5% average annual rate over the last decade. This growth has been driven primarily by revenue growth, as well as share repurchases. On the one hand, it is prudent to expect a lower growth rate in the upcoming years due to the aforementioned challenges. On the other hand, it is reasonable to expect the company to return to growth mode at approximately half of its historical pace from next year.

Valuation Analysis

As Walgreens is facing the toughest business conditions it has faced in its history, the market has punished the stock to the extreme. To be sure, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. This is the cheapest valuation of the stock in more than a decade.

Walgreens has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2 over the last decade. As it is facing some challenges, it is prudent to assume a more conservative fair earnings multiple, around 13.0., for the stock. If the stock reverts to a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0 over the next five years, it will enjoy a 7.4% annualized boost in its returns thanks to the expansion of its valuation level. It is thus evident that the stock will have great upside potential as soon as it returns to growth mode and the market appreciates its prospects.

Compelling Cash Returns

Walgreens has grown its dividend for 43 consecutive years. It thus belongs to the group of dividend aristocrats. This exceptional growth streak is a testament to the strength of the business model. Even this year, in which the company is facing arguably the toughest challenges in its history, it is poised to report flat earnings per share.

Walgreens has raised its dividend at a 13% average annual rate in the last decade but at a 5% average annual rate in the last five years. This deceleration may have disappointed some of the shareholders. However, management raised the dividend by 10% last year. In addition, the company has an exceptionally low payout ratio, which currently stands at 29%. Moreover, Walgreens has a strong balance sheet. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) is $36.4 billion, which is only about 7 times the annual earnings of the company, while interest expense consumes less than 10% of operating income. Therefore, Walgreens can easily continue growing its dividend for several more years.

It is also important to note that the steep decline of the stock this year has resulted in a decade-high dividend yield of 3.2%.

Overall, investors are given the chance to purchase this exceptional stock at a very high yield relative to its historical average, with the likelihood that the dividend will keep growing for several more years.

Moreover, Walgreens has accelerated its share repurchases lately. In the last 12 months, the company has reduced its share count by 8.5% and it intends to continue repurchasing its shares at an aggressive pace. It is critical to note that the cheap valuation of the stock renders its share repurchases markedly attractive from a shareholder point of view. Thanks to the low price-to-earnings ratio of the stock, a given amount of buybacks can reduce the share count at a faster pace. Therefore, it seems that management is trying to take advantage of the negative market sentiment and reward its shareholders.

It is also worth noting that the excessive share repurchases make it easier for the company to maintain its dividend growth streak, as the dividend is distributed to fewer shares. To provide a perspective, while the dividend per share has increased 16% in the last two years, the total annual amount of dividends paid to the shareholders has remained essentially flat.

On the other hand, the accelerated share repurchases raise a red flag. We have witnessed many cases in which the business fundamentals of some companies deteriorated and their management teams tried to mask the poor business results with aggressive share repurchases. International Business Machines (IBM), Viacom (VIAB) and Jack In the Box (JACK) are just a few examples of companies that wasted shareholders’ money on meaningless share buybacks.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that Walgreens is following the same path. Investors should closely monitor the performance of the company in the upcoming quarters. As long as the buybacks continue to mask the decline in earnings, investors should be concerned. However, as soon as the company stabilizes its earnings, share repurchases are likely to enhance shareholder value. We believe that the latter is likely to materialize in the case of Walgreens.

Thanks to the pronounced underperformance of its stock price, Walgreens currently offers a remarkably attractive combination of growth, yield and potential expansion of its valuation level. We expect the stock to offer an approximate 16.6% average annual return in the upcoming years thanks to 6.0% annual earnings-per-share growth, its 3.2% dividend and a 7.4% annualized expansion of its price-to-earnings ratio.

Final Thoughts

Walgreens is facing major challenges in its business due to reduced reimbursements and the shift of consumers to digital channels. As a result, its stock is trading near its 5-year lows and is now offering an all-time high dividend yield. Moreover, the company is doing its best to enhance its efficiency and reduce its operating expenses while it is also trying to optimize its digital channels. We thus expect Walgreens to stabilize its performance in the near future. In the meantime, its shareholders are likely to greatly benefit from its aggressive share repurchases, which are implemented at decade-low valuation levels.

Overall, Walgreens is likely to offer excessive returns to those who have the courage to take a contrarian view amid negative market sentiment. Thanks to its decade-low price-to-earnings ratio, its decade-high dividend yield and its growth prospects, Walgreens is likely to offer strong returns for buyers at this price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.