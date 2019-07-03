My Valuation Of KKR: Potential Growth Not Valued By Mr. Market

Thesis

KKR (KKR) proclaims that its shares are currently worth at least $40, but the share price is stuck at $24. In this article, I will give a bull and a bear case valuation of KKR. To get to these valuations, I think a sum of the parts analysis is necessary to get to a good understanding of the company. In addition, I will also show how growth impacts valuation.

In my view, KKR has three main parts to value:

Fee-related earnings

Balance sheet

Performance income

All have different characteristics and will be valued separately. This does not mean that the activities do not work together or support each other. I just think that separating these activities leads to a better understanding of the value within KKR.

The value of KKR asset management

The most important part of KKR is clearly the asset management business in which both fee-related earnings and performance income is generated. The returns on the balance sheet are also complementary to the asset management business. KKR was historically a Private Equity shop, but has clearly diversified. The company has grown assets under management quickly at an 18% growth rate and spread into hedge funds, credit and real assets.

Source: KKR investor presentation

The different asset classes can help KKR mitigate poor results in a particular segment and allows KKR to cross-sell products to its clients.

It takes time to scale

These new businesses do not come out of nowhere. It takes time and effort to create them. KKR has invested in growing new businesses and is now seeing the benefits from those investments.

Source: KKR investor presentation

KKR says it takes 10 years to bring these new businesses to scale. Most of these businesses still have a large runway of growth ahead, which makes them a lot more valuable. The reason for this is that asset management is a very capital-light business with great returns on investment. This means that growth is likely to increase earnings significantly without much additional capital investments.

A value for KKR's asset management division

A stagnant asset manager is still able to generate nice free cash flows, but it is the growth that turns an asset manager in a great investment. The reason is that asset management is very capital-light and does not need much capital to grow. Currently, KKR has fee-paying assets under management of $148B and $20B in capital commitments that are not yet earning any fees. This means that fee-paying assets under management are all but guaranteed to grow, and those assets come from diversified sources.

Source: KKR investor presentation

In addition to normal fees, 80% of the assets are carry or incentive-fee eligible. These performance fees are more volatile but deliver bulky but very material contributions to KKR's earnings.

Fee-related earnings were $1.1B for the past 12 months and grew 17% in a year. If KKR would manage to just keep the fee-related earnings stable, you could value them at 12 times earnings and come up with a value of $13.2B. The growth, however, happens, while fee-related earnings can be paid out or reinvested. Given the rapid growth and potential runway ahead, I would say that the value of these stable but rapidly growing fee-related earnings justifies at least a P/E of 20, resulting in a value of $22B.

Performance income is dependent on investment results and, therefore, more volatile. Performance income is also backwards looking, given that past and not future performance determines current performance income. Given the strong growth in carry eligible assets, the $2B annual performance income assumed by KKR going forward is actually not that unreasonable. Given the high uncertainty around performance income, but also taking into account the potential for further growth a multiple of 8 times, the assumed $2B run rate is quite conservative, in my opinion, and leads to a value of $16B.

Combining both fee-related earnings and performance income leads to a value of $38B for the asset management business.

The value of KKR's balance sheet

KKR has made the decision to lower their payout ratio when it converted to a corporation. This seems to be a smart decision, since it allows the company to invest for growth. The balance sheet allows the company to grow assets under management faster, while investing in private equity without fees. Given the strategic importance and the returns in the past, I think a discount to book value is a bit harsh. Therefore, I value the balance sheet at equity value. This amounts to $14.1B or $16.99 per share.

Source: KKR investor presentation

Adding the asset management business value of $38B to the $14.1B in equity value results in a total value of $52.1B; divided by 832,568,187 adjusted outstanding shares, results in a value of $62.58 per share. This might sound overly optimistic, given the possible current peak in the markets.

However, I think it is very challenging for investors to come up with a value that is not compelling. If you, for example, halve the value of the asset management business and remove 75% of the value of the performance income business, you can still come up with a value of $34.95 per share or an upside of 36%.

Conclusion

KKR is one of the leading asset management companies. By retaining more of their earnings, the company was able to invest more and grow their business. This will likely lead to additional asset under management and fee growth in the future. This growth is very valuable for investors, given that asset management growth does not require much additional capital. Investors do not have to pay a high price for the possibility of strong growth. This creates a situation with limited downside but significant upside when the asset management business continues to expand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.