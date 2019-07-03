Freeport-McMoRan: Why $10 Should Hold

The stock is a bargain at $10 to $11 based on strong financial projections in out years.

The copper miner remains in a transition at the Grasberg mine while slowing growth in China has hurt copper prices.

My previous research on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) predicted days like Monday. The copper miner is expected to report volatile results due to the underground transition at the key Grasberg mine in Indonesia and normal price movements in copper. For this reason, the weak Q2 estimates shouldn't have caught investors off guard and wasn't a reason to panic.

Image Source: Freeport-McMoRan website

Q2 Update

First and foremost, copper prices are down at the lowest levels of the last few years so any quarterly results are clearly going to be weak. The company appeared to initially catch the market off guard with an updated Q2 EPS forecast for a loss of $0.05.

Analyst estimates have plunged over the year due to the lower copper prices and output from Grasberg, but analysts were will at roughly $0.10 per quarter in both Q2 and Q3.

Data by YCharts

Freeport-McMoRan suggests that analysts are up at $0.10 EPS forecasts due to having forecasts that include copper at $2.95/lb. The average price during the quarter was $2.73/lb and current copper prices are below $2.70/lb.

Source: Kitco

Remember that the company has long provided that each $0.10/lb change in the price of copper impacts operating cash flows by a wide margin. The current estimate is $265 million for the rest of the year or the equivalent to about $88 million per quarter. The current price suggests the $0.20/lb dip in the quarter from analyst forecasts was a $176 million hit to operating cash flows in Q2.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q1'19 presentation

The key here is to understand how much the results are based on copper prices and not specifically operations of the company. The stock rebounded from the initial 6% hit due to this reason that a rebound in copper prices will solve most of the problems.

Grasberg Progress

The other key is that Freeport-McMoRan continues to make progress with the mining at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia. The company is spending the year transitioning to the underground mine that will reduce ore mined and the grades of copper and gold.

The Grasberg Block Cave had ore extraction of 5,000 metric tons per day in Q1 and is already up to 9,000 metric t/d in June with a goal of reaching 15,000 metric t/d by year end. The Deep Mill Level Zone was at 6,800 metric t/d in Q1 and hit 9,000 metric t/d in June with a goal of reaching 11,000 metric t/d by the end of 2019. In both cases, Freeport-McMoRan has hit the lows and is moving upwards now.

The copper miner has a copper sales profile where the 2021 estimates will top the 3.8 billion lbs sold in 2018. Investors need to relax as 2019 and 2020 will average around 3.4 billion lbs sold with the real benefit coming in 2021 that is just around the corner now that the calendar has flipped to the 2H'19.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q1'19 presentation

The company forecasts Q2 copper volumes at 800 million lbs of copper and 190 thousand ounces of gold. Both totals are below the run rates expected for the year even for these low output year.

The stock has held up around $10 due to the valuation potential once the copper miner gets past the weak copper prices from the trade war and the expanding underground mining in Grasberg.

Here at $11, Freeport-McMoRan has a stock valuation of around $16.5 billion and an enterprise value around $23.6 billion. The company has a normalized EBITDA target of $7 billion in 2021/2022 so one can quickly derive the value proposition of the stock and why holding $10 continues to occur.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is far too cheap down near $10 again. The copper market and Freeport-McMoRan, in general, has faced a couple of hurdles this year that will clear in the future. The key to investing in this copper miner is to expect more days like Monday and utilize the weakness to build a long-term position in a global copper mining leader.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.