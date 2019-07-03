Ensco Rowan Changes Name To Valaris But The Rationale Is Vague

The rationale for the name change is vague. In the current environment, precious time and money have better use.

Ensco Rowan (ESV) has been frequently in the news recently. The beginning of June was marked by a strange proposal by the company’s shareholder Luminus Management which proposed borrowing $2.5 billion to pay them as a special dividend to shareholders. Closer to the end of June, real-life news was shared: Ensco Rowan announced a cash tender offer to purchase up to $600 million of its notes. This was the first major step of Ensco Rowan as a combined company. However, as it turned out, Ensco Rowan had additional ideas about first steps as a new enterprise: Ensco Rowan will change its name to Valaris plc, effective July 31, 2019, and trade under the new ticker symbol VAL after the name change.

The company offered the following comment for the reasons for the decision:

“The name Valaris was selected following a comprehensive process that included participation from the company’s employees around the world, feedback from customers and other market research […] This new identity will help to accelerate cultural alignment as we move forward as a larger, more diverse organization and act as a catalyst to achieve our ambition to be ‘Boldly First’ as the leader in the offshore services industry.”

Nothing was said about the cost of the decision which is probably the main thing that should interest shareholders who have seen Ensco Rowan shares drop 40% year-to-date following the ugly performance in the fourth quarter of 2018:

When I read the news about Ensco Rowan turning into Valaris, two name changes immediately came to my mind. Back in 2018, Statoil changed name to Equinor (EQNR) due to the belief that having “oil” in the name was becoming a liability rather than asset. I don’t have a firm opinion of whether it was a good idea, but the logic of the move was understandable. A recent example in the oil-related space is the decision of the offshore support vessel provider Nordic American Offshore to its change name to Hermitage Offshore Services (PSV) after it got new ownership and financing.

In Ensco Rowan's case, I don’t quite understand the reason to spend precious time and money on a name change to “accelerate cultural alignment” in a situation when each penny counts. Ensco Rowan clients are sophisticated professionals who do not care about the name at all. For employees, in a situation when the industry was under enormous pressure and aggressively cut costs (leading to a decrease in employee pay), pay and work conditions will be a thousand times more important than the fact that “Valaris” may sound better to the ear than “Ensco Rowan.” I fail to see any practical benefit of the name change which brings additional costs and distraction during tough times for the industry.

Put simply, my opinion is that each dollar spent on the name change would have been much better allocated to repurchase debt on discount, decreasing the overall debt burden and interest payments.

At the same time, I do not expect any material drag on the stock price due to the name change as the stock is already trading too low to react to such minor cost issues. In July (before fleet status reports and earnings reports are released), the key catalyst for offshore drilling stocks including Ensco Rowan will be Brent oil's (BNO) ability to stay above $60 per barrel. If this key level is breached, another round of panic in the offshore drilling names is almost guaranteed.

I maintain my view that Ensco Rowan is undervalued at current levels but I’m sure that a simple name change will do nothing to unlock value – more contracts and a new game plan of the combined company which is clearly articulated to investors are required to make the stock gain back the ground it lost following the completion of the Ensco–Rowan combination.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.