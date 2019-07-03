SPHD Offers A Low P/E Ratio And High Dividend Yield

As equities are hitting new highs, it is becoming harder for fund investors to ignore higher price-to-earning ratios of equity funds. The Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is simply being ignored due to recent under-performance compared to the S&P 500 (SPY). This is creating an interesting opportunity for long-term investors to rotate into an ETF that is yielding a much higher dividend then the S&P 500. Lets take a look at the recent under-performance of SPHD vs. SPY:
(Source: YCharts.com)
As you can see from the above chart, the SPHD started lagging the S&P 500 around April of this year. This is creating an opportunity for dividend focused investors to buy some shares.
SPHD is offering investors a P/E ratio of 14.31 vs. the S&P 500 of 21.96
What prompted me to take a look at the P/E ratio of SPHD was a recent conversation with a fellow low volatility investor, who expressed concern with the higher P/E ratios of the equity markets. Lets take a look at what Invesco has provided us here with the recent fund characteristics:
- Price/Earnings Ratio: 14.31
- Price/Book Ratio: 2.00
- ROE: 17.33%
Please note that these numbers are based on March 31st, as we do not have June 30th numbers yet.
SEC 30 day yield of 4.63%
The biggest draw of attention to this fund is clearly the high dividend yield. Coming in at 4.63%, the SPHD is yielding over double that of the S&P 500.
- SEC 30 Day Yield: 4.63%
- Distribution Rate: 4.37%
- 12 Month Distribution Rate: 4.07%
When looking at any investment, I always look at what I am getting paid, vs. what I could make on capital appreciation. If we continue to make 4.63% per year, the fund only has to have a capital appreciation of just 3.4% to make an annual return of 8%. This is a simple yet important calculation to take a look at. There will be times the fund will drawdown in price, but if we continue to hold it, there is a great chance we will average that 3% annual appreciation in the underlying shares.
Annual Returns
When looking at the lagging returns as of late, many investors lose focus of what the long-term returns are. The SPHD actually outperformed the S&P 500 in 2014, 2015, and 2016.
|Year
|SPHD
|SPY
|2013
|20.82%
|32.31%
|2014
|19.99%
|13.46%
|2015
|5.17%
|1.25%
|2016
|22.36%
|12.00%
|2017
|11.89%
|21.70%
|2018
|-6.15%
|-4.56%
|2019
|12.18%
|18.32%
(Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com)
The past few years of under-performance has gave equity investors a chance at picking up these 50 high dividend paying stocks at a discount to the overall market.
Risk Metrics
Before investing in any ETF or mutual fund, an investor has to look at what the potential risks are.
Metric SPHD SPY
|Arithmetic Mean (monthly)
|1.06%
|1.15%
|Arithmetic Mean (annualized)
|13.49%
|14.70%
|Geometric Mean (monthly)
|1.01%
|1.10%
|Geometric Mean (annualized)
|12.88%
|13.97%
|Volatility (monthly)
|3.05%
|3.29%
|Volatility (annualized)
|10.56%
|11.39%
|Downside Deviation (monthly)
|1.71%
|1.97%
|Max. Drawdown
|-7.47%
|-13.52%
|US Market Correlation
|0.79
|0.99
|Beta(*)
|0.71
|0.97
|Alpha (annualized)
|3.08%
|0.63%
|R2
|61.69%
|98.96%
|Sharpe Ratio
|1.14
|1.16
|Sortino Ratio
|2.01
|1.90
|Treynor Ratio (%)
|17.05
|13.58
|Calmar Ratio
|0.97
|1.04
|Active Return
|-0.81%
|0.29%
|Tracking Error
|7.36%
|1.22%
|Information Ratio
|-0.11
|0.23
|Skewness
|-0.22
|-0.56
|Excess Kurtosis
|0.89
|0.86
|Historical Value-at-Risk (5%)
|-4.26%
|-6.11%
|Analytical Value-at-Risk (5%)
|-3.96%
|-4.26%
|Conditional Value-at-Risk (5%)
|-6.79%
|-7.36%
|Upside Capture Ratio (%)
|76.99
|99.93
|Downside Capture Ratio (%)
|60.69
|97.53
|Safe Withdrawal Rate
|25.92%
|26.21%
|Perpetual Withdrawal Rate
|10.69%
|11.62%
|Positive Periods
|54 out of 78 (69.23%)
|58 out of 78 (74.36%)
|Gain/Loss Ratio
|1.14
|0.84
(Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com)
When looking at the risk metrics above, the max drawdown is what catches my eye. A maximum drawdown is the maximum observed loss from a peak to a trough, before a new peak is attained. Maximum drawdown is an indicator of downside risk over a specified time period. The max drawdown of the SPHD is -7.47% vs. the S&P 500 of -13.52%. Investors are getting some downside protection while also earning double the average dividend yield.
Summary of SPHD
When looking at equity funds to purchase in the near-term, consider the SPHD. The SPHD has an average P/E ratio of around 14.3, a dividend yield of 4.63%, and potential to reduce drawdowns. For any passive equity investor, this would be a great way to add some style factor investing while focusing on earning higher dividends long-term. According to FutureAdvisor, dividends can make up to 45% of an investors total return. These dividends tend to be less volatile over the long-term then earnings, which tend to help the share prices be less volatile. Take a second look at the SPHD for part of your equity allocations today.
Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients who own SPHD. These opinions are that of Josh Ortner, CTFA. Please consult a certified professional before acting on any information provided in this article.