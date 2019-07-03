Acorda Oversold: Runway To Positive Cash Flow

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) has had a difficult year with the genericization of their AMPYRA asset coming from a court decision in September 2018. The company has lost over half of its equity value YTD and investors have been continually selling shares even amidst a strong bull market.

However, I contend that ACOR represents an interesting positive return opportunity as the market becomes more rational over the coming quarters as company fundamentals demonstrate significant equity value upside in the company's remaining net assets.

Fundamentally Oversold?

ACOR's current market capitalization of ~$330 million is too low given the other components of this company's story.

As some of the most negative free cash flowing companies around, companies in the biotech sector can burn through cash quite quickly to support expensive clinical development and commercial execution. However, this is not such a story. Management has recently made some comments around being able to achieve cash flow positivity without the need for further capital raises. From the Q1 earnings conference call:

For the remainder of 2019, the company expects cash expenditures to align with normal operating activities and continues to believe that it can become cash flow positive without raising additional capital based on our long-term projections.

Thus, the company's projection for positive cash flow without additional equity dilution represents an attractive margin of safety for long equity investors.

Moreover, a review of the company's Q1 earnings presentation from early May demonstrates some interesting fundamental characteristics of the ACOR story today:

The company launched INBRIJA, levodopa inhalation powder for the treatment of Parkinson's disease off periods, in the first quarter of this year. Physicians are just beginning to prescribe it as the results from the first quarter's commercial launch demonstrate:

In March, the company made its first month of sales from INBRIJA with net revenue of $1.3 million. I expect that over 1,500 healthcare providers will have prescribed INBRIJA by the company's Q2 update, with over half having written more than one prescription as patients demonstrate success with the treatment.

Interestingly, ACOR is still deriving some value from its formerly branded, now genericized AMPYRA franchise, drawing $41 million in net revenue from first quarter sales despite there being five generic entrants in the market, including Mylan (MYL) and Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPF). I imagine much of the market's dislike of ACOR today stems from the much larger than expected cash burn in the first quarter. However, this concern seems misplaced as the company has clarified there was a $100 million drawdown in cash during Q1 that is not expected to be the norm going forward:

Ron Cohen Yes, I mean the key there is that we had a $100 million drawdown on the balance sheet in the quarter that we don't expect anything like that to be recurring over the year. That was largely due to non-recurring items, and the bulk of that was the inventory payment. The inventory payment -- remember, the appeals court decision on genericization occurred in September of last year. We have -- contractually, we have to order 90 days in advance on our inventory. So, we couldn't afford to be in a position where we would stock out assuming we won the appeal, which was we think -- we thought a fair assumption. And as a result, we ordered for that contingency. Now obviously, we didn't win. Sales dropped more -- obviously, considerably. And that inventory that we ordered, the payment for it was in the first quarter of this year. So, now we have that inventory. We don't expect to reorder this year. As a consequence, we have enough to supply what we believe will be the demand for the rest of the year and somewhat into 2020. But we don't expect that, that expense is going to come up again in 2019, and the quarterly expenses will revert to ordinary operating expenses, which is what we budget for. So, we're actually on budget internally at this point. And all of the assumptions that we -- or projections we've made, including our expectation that we can get to cash flow positive based on our long-term projections of the INBRIJA launch and AMPYRA expenses and so on, that remains intact. Nothing has changed.

About half of this was due to 90-day-advance purchases of AMPYRA inventory prior to the September 2018 court decision invalidating the patents and genericizing the product. However, the inventory of AMPYRA that Acorda holds today is not worthless. The company will be selling this and deriving net revenue from this revenue stream going forward and thus can still accrue benefit from this cash outflow:

Raghuram Selvaraju Okay. So, that basically means you can sell this inventory progressively going forward at some point, right? Ron Cohen Absolutely. Yes.

The company's plans around commercial execution for INBRIJA are well-laid and the team is capable of executing properly on this. As long as they are able to continue a positive launch trajectory and enable the company to reach cash flow positivity without additional equity dilution, there is substantial upside to be had in the equity shares of ACOR today. Moreover, there is typically an upfront cash payment and milestone payments associated with an ex-US partnership deal with a larger pharma partner - something the company is potentially pursuing.

For some compelling anecdotal evidence of INBRIJA's attractiveness as an alternative treatment, take a look at the company's last quarter earnings conference call where CEO Ron Cohen (quick to acknowledge that the plural of anecdotes is not data) shares a few stories of the company's interactions with patients. While certainly not robust statistical data, this bodes potentially well for the success of the commercial launch.

Comforting Management Guidance

Management has presented an outlook that should give investors comfort, in terms of the positive cash flow potential. I expect ACOR to achieve positive cash flow on a quarterly basis sometime in 2020 as the AMPYRA revenue stream dwindles and the company can more fully shed associated commercial expenses. As the story of ACOR becomes the story of the successful INBRIJA commercial launch, advancement of the earlier stage molecules in the pipeline, and partnerships with other companies associated with both of these, the financial position should improve on a periodic basis as well.

The company's strategic priorities are quite simple for 2019, as laid out by the management team last month: execute properly on the INBRIJA launch and advance earlier stage pipeline candidates through their delivery technology platform. The ACOR story is as simple as it has ever been, with a strong financial position, simple execution required, and substantial margin of safety for long equity investors.

Risks

ACOR has a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet, which could pose risk to equity investors if the INBRIJA launch does not result in the cash flow positivity that management has guided. In this event, the debt would become difficult to continually service and management may have to refinance on unfavorable terms to pay down the debt principal. Investors should monitor debt serviceability and the company's balance sheet metrics on an ongoing basis to monitor the probability of this risk playing out for the equity investment.

Conclusion

In light of currently oversold levels, investors should consider accumulating shares of ACOR cautiously below today's levels and continue to monitor the company's commercial launch of their INBRIJA asset over the coming quarters.

While the stock is perhaps not as attractive as it has been on the upside historically, I view ACOR equity shares as a free option on the earlier stage pipeline candidates and a successful commercial launch of the INBRIJA asset or a successful announcement of an ex-US commercial partnership with this asset.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACOR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.