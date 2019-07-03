Stranger Things May Push Netflix's Stock Much Higher

It will be a big weekend for Netflix (NFLX) with the release of Stranger Things 3 on July 4. Google Trends shows that the term is quickly rising as people search for the third season. The term Netflix Subscription also has been growing too, and that might suggest that Netflix not only reports strong subscriber growth numbers for the second quarter but gives substantial third quarter guidance.

The last time I wrote on Netflix was on May 21 at the time I had been looking for the stock to rise to around $380 from its then price of $351. However, I have recently written on Netflix, in my Marketplace service Reading The Markets on June 24, and I noted that I thought the stock could rise to around $405. I continue to believe that is where the stock is heading. You can now track all of my articles on Netflix and the free Seeking Alpha website on this Google spreadsheet. I also have a similar spreadsheet that's exclusive for premium members as well.

Google Trends

The search term "Stranger Things" is rising rapidly on Google Trends, and is now breaking out. Terms and search words such as Eleven and Millie Brown, the actress who plays the character Eleven, is on the rise too. The searching is most popular in the United States.

(Google Trends)

Additionally, the term "Netflix Subscription" also is soaring. With Google Trends projecting a trend towards levels typically seen around the holiday season and at the start of the New Year. The term is most popular globally, in places like the Philippines, Singapore, and India. If the trend continues it could suggest that the third quarter could see similar subscriber trends to what it has been typically seen in the fourth quarter.

(Google Trends)

It sounds like a crazy way to assess subscriber growth, but this method has worked very well in the past. I have even been able to successfully use this method more recently with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and the demand for the Model 3.

Regression Model

Additionally, I have created a regression model to project future subscriber growth for Netflix. The model currently suggests that the company should have hit about 157 million total paying subscribers by the end of the second quarter. That would be an increase of about 8 million subscribers in the first quarter, and about 3 million subscribers more than the company guided for at the end last quarter.

Additionally, my model suggests that the company could guide the third quarter to 169 million subscribers, about 12 million more than in the second quarter.

(Mott Capital Management)

Technical Break Out

All of the buildup ahead of the new season for Stranger Things is leading to break out in Netflix's stock. The stock is rising above resistance at roughly $380. That could send the shares toward $405, the next level of resistance. Additionally, the relative strength index for the stock is now rising, and after trending lower since January. It's a sign that momentum is finally shifting from bearish to bullish.

Risks

There are always risk with Netflix because of how much the stock trades off of sentiment. Should sentiment shift, or fears that subscriber growth will be lighter than guided, sentiment could quickly change from bullish to bearish.

Additionally, if the stock is unable to break out and rise above resistance at $380, it could result in the stock falling back to $350, a nearly 8% decline.

The stock is not cheap trading 65 times 2020 earnings estimates of $5.82 per share. Additionally, another worry among investors has been the company's negative cash flow and mountains of growing debt.

The second quarter will be exciting for Netflix, especially with all the buzz building around the release of Stranger Things season 3. It looks like the stock already is catching a bid ahead of the event. It should help to lift boost subscriber growth numbers and push the stock on to around $405 in the coming weeks.

