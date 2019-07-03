Oil Stocks: Bad Breadth No More

While the past nine months have been tricky for many investors with the S&P 500 (SPY) being roughly flat since October, those holding oil stocks have been dealt the most pain by a wide margin. The Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) has declined 37% since the end of Q3 vs. the S&P 500's 1% return over the same period. For those holding the laggards among the XOP like Range Resources (RRC) and Antero Resources (AR), the past year has been even more painful with both names down over 50%. Fortunately, for those invested in the oil sector, it looks like we might finally be seeing a positive divergence and a light at the end of the tunnel. Even though price barely eked out a higher low vs. the December lows, breadth looks to be improving dramatically. While this does not guarantee the lows are in for the oil stocks at $24.60, it certainly increases the probabilities.

As we can see from the below chart of the S&P 500 vs. the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF, we've seen a massive difference between their performance over the past six to nine months. While the S&P 500 has been in a solid uptrend since the January lows, the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF has been building out a sideways range at best. This massive underperformance has kept the sector in the last place ranking on a strength basis of sectors I follow, and it has remained in that spot for over six months, next to the Retail sector (XRT) which has been the second-worst performer.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the above chart of a clear intermediate downtrend on XOP doesn't inspire much confidence that the index is trying to bottom out, the below table takes a little more in-depth look under the surface. The Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF is made up of 68 main components for the majority of its weighting, and at the December lows, we saw 57 of those 68 components make new 52-week lows. This works out to 84% of the index making new 52-week lows on December 24th of last year. At the most recent near retest of the December lows, we had only 19 of 68 components (28%) of the index make new 52-week lows. This suggests that the stocks are getting technically stronger under the surface, even though the index itself is trading at roughly the same level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I have charted a better visualization of this below in a custom chart I've built of new 52-week lows within the index which I track in my models daily. As we can see from this chart, there is a glaring difference between how breadth looked at the December low vs. how it looks currently.

(Source: Microsoft Excel, Author's Chart & Data)

Taking another look at breadth from a different indicator, we can see yet another positive divergence showing up. When the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF first touched the $25.00 level at the December lows, we had less than 5% of the index or roughly 3 of 68 stocks above their 200-day moving averages. I use the 200-day moving average as an objective barometer of the number of stocks currently in up-trends. Based on this, we would want to see as many stocks as possible above their 200-day moving averages to assess the current health of a sector. At the most recent re-test of this low in late June, we had more than 15% of the index constituents above their 200-day moving averages or roughly four times more stocks in up-trends. This is a positive sign that cannot be gleaned by just looking at price charts that is suggesting that these stocks are stronger even if they are trading at the same levels.

(Source: Microsoft Excel, Author's Chart & Data)

Based on the fact that we have two clear positive divergences among two key breadth indicators, this suggests that the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a decent chance of bottoming out near the $24.00 support level. This level has been tested on three occasions now in the past decade and has led to significant rallies afterward in all of those occasions. This does not guarantee that the index has to bottom here, but the improving breadth suggests that the probabilities of this have increased.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So, what does one do with this information?

While some prefer to play the sectors themselves, I prefer to focus on stocks that are outperforming the S&P 500 within a given industry. I do not like to put all my eggs in one basket when it comes to beaten down sectors as I am more interested in parking my money in the strongest sectors and being underweight or entirely out of the weakest ones. Having said that, two constituents continue to perform exceptionally well despite the weakness in XOP, and I am long one of them due to their strong outperformance. These two names are World Fuel Service (INT) and CVR Energy (CVI), and I remain long CVR Energy from $45.00 per share with a break-even stop on the position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Although the XOP has barely been able to make up any ground since its Q4 2018 tumble, CVR Energy blasted to a new 52-week high and has inched its way higher even with the headwind of the sector weighing on it. This is impressive strength and coupled with the stock's healthy dividend, it is a key reason I am long the stock. If the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF can finally get up off the mat and put try to begin a new uptrend, it's easy to imagine CVR Energy heading towards the $55.00 level at some point this year with a 6% yield to boot.

(Source: TC2000.com)

From a technical standpoint on XOP, strong resistance sits at $24.00, and this is a pivotal level for the bulls to defend on a weekly closing basis. Strong resistance lies at $33.00 and is the key to beginning a new uptrend for the ETF. Given the current breadth divergence in the XOP, I believe that any pullbacks towards the $24.00 level are opportunities to begin starting positions in the group as long as stops are implemented. There is absolutely no reason that the group should make new lows given the positive divergences we are seeing vs. the December lows, and for this reason, I am becoming optimistic that the lows are likely in here at the $24.00 level. For my preference, I plan to stick with CVR Energy as it's a clear leader and may look to add to one more name within the group if we get a pullback over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, CVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.