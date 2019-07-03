Gazprom: EU Natural Gas Keeps Going Lower

EU natural gas pricing is now back to the lowest levels seen during 2016.

A while ago, I wrote an article on how EU natural gas prices were plunging, and that constituted a risk for Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY). Since then, three things happened:

Gazprom rallied significantly on account of surprising with a much larger dividend than expected, based on its already-known excellent 2018 earnings.

Gazprom published Q1 2019 IFRS earnings which showed significant net profit growth.

EU natural gas prices continued on a downward trek. This is at least in part due to companies having been saddled with U.S. natural gas offtake agreements into a weakening (price-wise) global LNG market. Thus, some of this gas is being dumped in Europe at loss-making prices.

In this article, I will again reinforce that the movement in EU natural gas pricing is really extreme. I will also show that Gazprom’s Q1 2019 earnings weren’t strong, and that’s before natural gas pricing even had any significant impact.

Gazprom’s Q1 2019 Earnings

Gazprom’s Q1 2019 IFRS earnings report showed a very strong +42.6% year-on-year profit growth. However, upon closer inspection, we can see that operating profit actually declined 1.9% (red box).

How can both happen? The reason is simple: Gazprom booked extremely strong currency-related gains (green box).

Here’s what Note 19 says:

Since the Ruble is now stable year on year, this large positive contribution is not likely to recur. And indeed, large forex gains or losses are to be considered non-recurring in nature, to begin with. Hence, on an ongoing basis, Gazprom’s Q1 2019 was already rather stagnant.

European Natural Gas Pricing

The thing is, during Q1 2019, European natural gas was still trading at elevated levels, even if already coming off from the late 2018 highs.

For instance, below we can see both a chart of Dutch natural gas futures and a price series for EU natural gas import pricing:

Note that this runs only to May 2019, and prices have continued declining during June 2019.

Both paint a picture of extreme deterioration. Indeed, even considering only May 2019 prices, EU natural gas import pricing was already near the 2016 lows. During June 2019, it took out those lows. The year-on-year comparison as of May 2019 was already at -42%.

This pricing deterioration opens up the chance that, if sustained, Gazprom’s profitability might regress all the way to 2016 levels. Were that to happen, and Gazprom would see its EBITDA cut roughly in half, to 1.322 trillion RUB. At today’s Gazprom quote, this would put Gazprom at ~5.8x EV/EBITDA. Now, this isn’t expensive in absolute terms. It’s certainly cheaper than most stocks trading in US exchanges, where the average EV/EBITDA runs at ~13.6x (using January 2019 figures, it’s higher now). Exxon Mobil (XOM), more directly comparable, goes for ~9.9x.

But still, Russian stocks are amazingly cheap. 5.8x EV/EBITDA actually comes across as rather expensive, especially for a cyclical name. For instance, Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) carries a ~3.7x EV/EBITDA multiple in spite of not being cyclical and being better positioned for long-term growth. It also carries a 9.9% gross dividend yield, versus Gazprom’s 6.8% (based on the new dividend).

Conclusion

The movement in EU natural gas pricing has been very extreme. Extreme to a point where Gazprom might see significant earnings pressure from it. If the current low pricing is held in place, then Gazprom might see its profitability be pressured all the way back to 2016 levels (this also depends on oil pricing, the relative move of operating expenses which will be higher now, the higher mineral tax environment in Russia now, etc).

Such natural gas pricing would imply that Gazprom is now more expensive than many Russian companies - even non-cyclical ones.

Again, I think given EU natural gas pricing developments, Gazprom is riskier here than it looks from a trend perspective only. I say this even though I’ve been a long-term Gazprom fan, and with Idea Generator having traded the name 3 times in the past, always from the long side and always with positive results.

