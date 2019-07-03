Paper Tiger Hidden Dragon: Baozun Vs. Shopify

Due to trade war concerns, Baozun's stock has lagged its industry sector in which Shopify has been one of the biggest winners.

By all measures, Shopify (SHOP) has been expanding its business at an impressive rate in the past few years. Many software as a service (NASDAQ:SAAS) businesses and payment processors have posted rapid growth in a nearly decade long US economic expansion following the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008. Shopify has been one of the top performers in these sectors with its stock up 122% since the start of 2019. The irony is Shopify's Chinese counterpart Baozun (BZUN) has seen its stock lag the sector despite posting generally better operating results, ever since trade tensions with China escalated last September. President Trump's complete reversal regarding Huawei signaled a trade detente that could last through his 2020 reelection campaign and could cause BZUN to rally in order to narrow the massive evaluation gap between it and Shopify.

(SHOP out performance over BZUN since September 2018)

Baozun vs. Shopify, At A Glance

I won't go into great detail about Baozun's business in this article. An overview of its business is described in high detail in an article last month by From Growth To Value. This article is more about comparing Baozun to Shopify.

In short, both Baozun and Shopify offer integrated e-commerce solutions across multiple verticals, from web presence to fulfillment. In fact, Baozun is ahead of Shopify when comparing their business platforms since it already offers merchant fulfillment services which Shopify only recently announced less than two weeks ago.

Baozun also takes integration a step further by offering O2O services and omni-channel presense. Brand partners using Baozun have exposure to China's largest e-commerce ecosystems, such as TMall, JD.com (JD), and WeChat, in addition to their own separate webstore. With already established brick and mortar footprints, O2O in the US might mean offline to online as companies and brands expand their presence online. In China, it's the reverse in most cases because established offline channels don't exist in most markets. Baozun offers offline services to companies that started off only as an online business. More importantly, it offers Baozun's foreign clients an offline footprint without having to invest any capital expenditures.

Revenues And Market Share

Baozun generated $816 million (using 2018 average RMB/USD exchange rate of 6.61) in 2018 revenues compared to Shopify's $1073 million. On this metric, both companies are not far apart.

Baozun grew almost 40% year over year in Q1 2019 and expects about 36% revenue growth in Q2 at its midpoint guidance. The company did not provide annual guidance but Wall Street expects annual revenue growth in 2019 to be 33.6%.

Shopify grew revenues at 57% last year and expects 2019 to further grow by about 35% in 2019. While Shopify did grow faster in the past year, moving forward its revenue growth rate is comparable to Baozun.

The major difference is the overall market penetration for each company. The following table shows each company's gross merchandise volume (GMV) compared to total online e-commerce volume in the same quarter. To eliminate exchange rate distortions, Baozun's currency numbers are in RMB which averaged 6.61 to 1 USD in 2018 and is currently at 6.88:1.

Baozun:

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Revenues 921.20 1159.10 1110.80 2202.00 5393.00 1287.80 GMV 4943.20 6084.00 6361.00 12037.70 29426.00 7831.00 China GMV 952850.00 1252460.00 1284370.00 1526760.00 5016400.00 ??? GMV Share 0.52% 0.49% 0.50% 0.79% 0.59% ???

(Revenues and GMV from Baozun's quarterly reports, in millions of RMB. China GMV also in millions of RMB.)

Shopify:

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Revenues $214.30 $244.00 $270.10 $343.90 $1,073.20 $320.50 GMV $8,000.00 $9,100.00 $10,000.00 $14,000.00 $41,100.00 $11,900.00 US GMV $122,534.00 $126,985.00 $130,068.00 $132,992.00 $512,579.00 $137,747.00 GMV Share 6.53% 7.17% 7.69% 10.53% 8.02% 8.64%

(Revenues and GMV from Shopify's SEC filing, in millions of USD. US GMV from US Census, in millions of USD.)

As the tables show, Shopify already reached 8% e-commerce market share in the US last year. Baozun's e-commerce reach was still well under 1% in 2018. What might shock most investors is China's e-commerce market was 48% larger than the US in 2018. This figure was compiled from GMV of China's largest e-commerce companies; official numbers by the National Bureau of Statistics of China are much higher at USD $1.33 trillion, but include revenues of non-material services. Alibaba's (BABA) single day 11-11 GMV totaled $30.8 billion in 2018. Although Amazon doesn't release figures for its Prime Day, estimates were $4.19 billion last year.

Not only is China's online retail market larger and growing faster than the US, but Baozun's current share in China is only a fraction compared to Shopify's US market share. If Baozun can continue to execute and attract more branded partners both domestically and internationally, the company can still grow its revenues ten fold and still not penetrate 10% market share. Brand partners increased to 192 at the end of the first quarter 2019 and some of the company's clients include large names like Nike (NKE), NBA, Microsoft (MSFT), Toyota (TM), and Samsung.

Similarities End With Margins And Profitability

Despite generating slightly less in revenues compared to Shopify, Baozun has been posting positive net income on a US GAAP basis. The absolute numbers were still relatively low at USD $39.2 million in 2018 net income, or $0.66 in annual EPS, but better when compared to Shopify's losses. On a non-GAAP basis, Shopify did report adjusted annual EPS of $0.37 to Baozun's adjusted $0.84 in 2018 EPS.

Baozun:

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Operating Margin 3.09% 5.03% 3.54% 10.43% 6.60% 3.56% Net Income 14.93 36.75 29.79 188.24 269.71 34.01

(Data from Baozun's quarterly reports. Net income in millions of RMB.)

Shopify:

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Operating Margin -9.49% -12.56% -11.62% -2.75% -8.56% -11.17% Net Income -$15.90 -$24.00 -$23.20 -$1.50 -$80.20 -$24.20

(Data from Shopify's SEC filing. Net income in millions of USD.)

Another trend that is in Baozun's favor is the gross margin trend of both companies in the past several years. The reason Baozun has been able to increase its gross margin is because its services revenues has been growing at a much faster rate as its product sales (consignment). In contrast Shopify has been hovering around 55-56% gross margin which could decline as the company enters into a lower margin fulfillment vertical. In its recent investor day presentation, Shopify stated the new fulfillment vertical is “expected to be largely cash neutral over five years” which in financial terms signals front loaded GAAP losses during its implementation period.

Annual Gross Margin:

FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 Q1 2019 SHOP 55.20% 53.80% 56.50% 55.60% 56.30% BZUN 33.20% 43.30% 53.80% 62.30% 60.50%

(Baozun data from May 2019 investor presentation. Shopify data from 2018 and 2016 annual reports.)

The Largest Disparity Between Baozun And Shopify

(BZUN vs SHOP since January 2016)

Since the start of 2016 to September 2018, both Baozun and Shopify's stock mirrored each other with BZUN slightly outperforming SHOP. The charts show a divergence since September last year when President Trump initiated the first round of tariffs against Chinese imports. In the nine months following, SHOP has out peformed BZUN by over 100%. This recent relative out performance only widened the valuation gap between the two companies as the table below shows.

Market Cap Price to Estimated 2019 Revenues 2019 Estimated non-GAAP PE 2020 Estimated non-GAAP PE Price to Book Baozun $3.22 Billion 3.04 37.48 25.40 10.21 Shopify $34.25 Billion 22.68 534.53 324.13 15.96

(Data taken from current Wall Street estimates for Baozun and Shopify.)

While US listed Chinese ADRs normally do suffer a valuation penalty when compared to a US counterpart, the disparity has not been this great. In an efficient market which the stock market is over an extended period, these gaps in valuations should narrow assuming both companies continue to post comparable growth in future quarters. The chart above also shows it's not unprecedented for a US listed Chinese company to outperform a US counterpart during any fixed period of time.

US Reversal On Huawei Ban

For the past year, President Trump has wreaked havoc on global trade with tariff threats and sanctions. To be sure, he has followed through at least in part with current tariffs on imported Chinese goods as well as targeted tariffs against countries historically allied with US interests.

However the abrupt 180 by allowing US firms to continue doing business with Huawei could signal a fundamental shift on the limits the President is willing to escalate the trade war with China. Most in the US following the trade situation were shocked by the move, myself included. While most observers expected a temporary truce by not escalating tariffs further, I have not heard of a single analyst calling for the Huawei ban reversal.

In China where Huawei has been talked about daily by the media, the picture was painted very differently. From the Chinese perspective, no talks would even start without the US reversing its position regarding Huawei. Surprisingly, commentary I heard suggested that China held all the cards. They talked about President Trump's concern about reelection and how China could win in a game of chicken by threatening the nuclear option of boycotting US companies doing business in China.

While there's been public discord, China did not officially declare for boycotts against US products. Such action would be disastrous for US companies with high exposure in China, such as Apple (AAPL) where almost 30% of its earnings could be lost.

Instead, it's been business as usual for the most part for US companies selling in China. Nike's Q4 2019 earnings report showed China revenues continuing to outpace all other regional markets with year over year growth of 22%, in constant currency. In fact China alone accounted for 58% of year over year absolute dollar revenue increases and over 26% of total Nike brand regional earnings before taxes.

The nuclear option would have horrible consequences on both sides, but China knows it has more will power because Chinese President Xi doesn't have to worry about getting reelected. President Trump on the other hand only has a year before the 2020 elections cycle ramps into full gear. With his current 40s approval rating, the economy may be his only chance of getting reelected and the stock market plays a big part as its direction can affect both consumer and business sentiment.

The situation may change if President Trump gets reelected but at least until after the elections next year, US listed Chinese ADRs that got crushed on trade war concerns could see sustained relief rallies. Prior to President Trump's Huawei reversal, I was fairly cautious on any stocks remotely linked to China. Now I would be looking to buy back positions on technical pullbacks to at least equal weights in my portfolio.

Final Thoughts

BZUN has had an extended rally with higher highs and higher lows since the start of 2019. In fact it's been one of the best performing US listed Chinese ADRs and could even threaten to make new all time highs. Although the charts show BZUN is slightly over extended, it has also recently broke out above the key 50 resistance level which could cause a melt up especially with over 22% of the float shorted as of June 13, 2019. Any pullback towards its 10 day moving average which is currently sitting at 50 and trending up should be bought.

(BZUN daily chart)

Additionally, the weekly chart for BZUN has already confirmed intermediate term bullishness and even the monthly chart is about to see a MACD bullish crossover. If BZUN can maintain momentum, this could be the start of an extended rally similar to SHOP's rally in the past year.

(BZUN monthly chart)

Baozun is not 'cheap' relative to a lot of US listed Chinese ADRs that have been crushed to book and even to net cash value. However, relative to traditional valuation metrics, it is slightly discounted at 37x this year's expected earnings relative to 44% expected earnings growth next year. The company's low market penetration relative to Shopify could allow for an extended rally both in time and magnitude. The wide valuation gap between Baozun and Shopify also allows for a hedged play buy buying equal dollar amounts of Baozun while shorting Shopify.

Of course there are risks. Most of its business comes from foreign multinationals, including a lot of US companies. Normally that's a huge bonus but during times of trade uncertainty, China's nuclear option described above would have extreme consequences to Baozun's business.

If you believe cooler heads will prevail and President Trump will not risk his reelection chances by doing anything that could damage the economy and/or stock market, a trade detente with China could last several more quarters and fuel a rebound in many companies and sectors hit by trade war concerns during the past year.

While President Trump will likely wave a big stick in terms of rhetoric, his recent actions regarding Iran, Mexico, and now China lead me to believe he is nothing more than a paper tiger. Baozun's tiny sub 1% penetration in the world's largest e-commerce market makes it a hidden dragon for longer term investors willing to ride out short term news cycles.

