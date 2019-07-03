USMV: Anchor Your Portfolio With This Low-Volatility Star

In this article, I do just that. After reviewing USMV in some depth, I conclude by comparing it historically against both SPY and SPLV.

In the comments section of that article, two separate readers recommended I take a look at USMV.

In a recent two-article series for Seeking Alpha, I featured six U.S. stock ETFs that pay dividends each and every month. I concluded by picking a winner.

In my most recent two-article series for Seeking Alpha, I featured 5 U.S. stock ETFs that pay dividends each and every month. I evaluated them all using the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), which also pays monthly dividends, as a reference point. In the first of the two articles, I set up the comparison and reviewed 4 of the 5 ETFs. In the second, I reviewed the 5th and final ETF and, based on historical performance, ranked all 6 (including DIA) and selected a winner.

That winner turned out to be the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV). As is often the case, I received several excellent comments from readers, thanking me for the comparison and all the hard work that went into it.

In the comments section, two of those readers asked me what I thought about the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)? While this particular ETF did not meet the criteria for my comparison because it pays dividends quarterly, rather than monthly, I found multiple references to this ETF in the course of evaluating SPLV. That, combined with the fact that two separate readers inquired, made me decide to look into USMV a little further.

Long story short, there's a lot to like. Let's dig in and have a look, shall we?

Introducing: iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF

First, some high-level information concerning this ETF. With an inception date of October 18, 2011, USMV has been around for almost 8 years. According to its product page, as of June 28, 2019 USMV had AUM of $28.59 billion. It has average daily trading volume of $226.4 million, leading to a very low average spread of .02%. Combined with its low .15% expense ratio, USMV is both low in cost and extremely liquid.

With respect to USMV's investment objective, the product page describes it as follows.

The iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the broader U.S. equity market.

How, exactly, does it do that? Since "a picture is worth 1,000 words," let's start with this one, which I found to be very helpful.

Source: iShares USMV Fact Sheet

On the left-hand side, a brief overview is offered. But what really caught my eye was the right-hand side. While USMV, at 0.86, has a fairly high correlation with the S&P 500 index, it has a conservative beta of 0.68.

For readers who would appreciate a slightly more in-depth explanation of all of this, here it is, from the fund's prospectus.

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index (the 'Underlying Index'), which has been developed by MSCI Inc. (the 'Index Provider' or 'MSCI') to measure the performance of large and mid-capitalization equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the U.S. that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility relative to the broader U.S. equity market. ... Under the rules-based methodology, securities and weightings of the Underlying Index are established based on pre-established parameters and discretionary factors are not relied on. In order to determine weightings by security within the Underlying Index, MSCI seeks to construct a portfolio of lowest absolute volatility, as measured by MSCI, using its multi-factor risk model. The portfolio is then further refined by an optimization tool that aims to determine the lowest absolute volatility based on the projected 'riskiness' of securities in the Parent Index while applying constraints based on established minimum and maximum weightings of index constituents and sectors as well as factor constraints (for example, liquidity and financial leverage) as measured by MSCI.

With that, go back and look at the 4 bullet points in the picture featured earlier. They really do nicely summarize that more detailed verbiage.

I found one more little detail investors may wish to be aware of a little later in the prospectus. Here it is:

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

The fund makes clear that there may be times when, per the criteria of the model, more than 25% of its holdings could be in one sector. Investors wary of over-concentration in any one sector may wish to take note of this possibility.

As it happens, that is not the case at the present time. Here are USMV's sector weightings as of the last trading day of Q2.

Source: iShares USMV Product Page (Linked earlier in article)

You might find it interesting to click on that last link in the first paragraph and take a look at the equivalent graphic for SPLV. You will find that while both target low volatility, their methodologies lead to quite different results. In the case of SPLV, roughly 2/3 of its current portfolio is in Utilities, Financials, and Real Estate. In contrast, Information Technology leads the list in USMV. Financials come in 2nd, so there is some commonality there. However, Utilities and Real Estate are relatively modest components of USMV.

Of the two, then, it appears that USMV is slightly more aggressive than SPLV, while sticking to the same low-volatility theme.

Here are USMV's Top 10 holdings:

Source: iShares USMV Product Page

Again, if you were to compare this list to SPLV, you will find only 2 common entities in the Top 10, Waste Management (WM) and Republic Services (RSG). Further, in line with the sector weightings featured above, nary a utility or REIT is to be found in USMV's Top 10.

Could USMV Be A Core Holding?

I'd like to start this section with a small screen capture from USMV's product page.

Source: iShares USMV Product Page

In the first graphic in this article, from USMV's fact sheet, you may have noticed this sentence:

For investors seeking less volatility, USMV can be an alternative to more traditional exposures like the S&P 500 index.

And then, as highlighted in yellow in the graphic immediately above, iShares suggests that you could "consider USMV for a core position in a portfolio."

Are those fair statements? What if, say, you had held USMV instead of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since the beginning of 2012, with all dividends reinvested?

Well, that is exactly what I sought to find out. As a bonus, I included our winner from my monthly-dividend comparison, SPLV, in the comparison as well. In the comparison below, USMV is Portfolio 1, SPLV is Portfolio 2, and SPY is Portfolio 3. As can be seen, these evaluate to the blue line, red line, and yellow line, respectively, when we get to the graphical results.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Comparison

What I find most interesting about that comparison is that it takes place in the context of a steadily rising stock market. When you think 'low volatility,' you likely think of "playing defense" against the possibility of a meaningful downturn in the market, but clearly falling behind in a rising market.

And yet, that backtest reveals that USMV (and, to a slightly lesser extent, SPLV) have been extremely competitive even in the context of a market which, overall, has risen sharply.

If you click on the link below the graphic, you can dive deeper into the comparison. In Portfolio Visualizer, click on the 'Annual Returns' tab, for example. You will find that SPY performed very strongly, comparatively, in 2012 and 2013. However, from 2014 forward, it has been virtually a dead heat, with both low-volatility ETFs - and in particular USMV - holding up extremely well in 2018.

As one last reference point, remember the horrible 4th quarter of 2018? Here's how USMV held up through that period, remembering that Portfolio 1 is USMV and Portfolio 3 is SPY.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Comparison

Summary and Conclusion

I came away from this analysis extremely impressed with USMV. As mentioned at the outset, SPLV came out the winner in my recent comparison of U.S. stock ETFs that had the common feature of paying dividends each and every month. In this analysis, I would have to say that USMV has a slight edge even over SPLV. At .15%, its expense ratio is lower, always a consideration. On the other hand, SPLV pays dividends monthly. It all makes for some interesting dilemmas.

And what about that matter of USMV possibly being a core holding in one's portfolio? To my surprise, quite honestly, the backtest I performed since 2012 features the concept that this could well be a valid choice.

As I conclude this article, the major indexes all sit at or near all-time highs. Might that make even a stronger case for considering USMV right now? I'll let you ponder that question.

As always, until next time, I wish you ... happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.