DGRW Offers Better Downside Protection Than The S&P 500 Index

ETF Overview

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Grade ETF (DGRW) focuses on quality dividend stocks that have strong earnings growth forecasts. Instead of finding stocks that have track records of dividend growth, the fund selects stocks that have strong earnings growth momentum as this momentum should eventually translate to strong dividend growth. It also includes quality factors such as return on equity and return on assets to select its stocks. While DGRW's performance lagged behind the S&P 500 Index in the past 5 years, we believe its selection criteria actually provides better downside protection. In addition, its dividend yield of 2.89% is also better than the S&P 500 Index's 2.17%. Since we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we think DGRW is a better choice than other S&P 500 Index ETFs.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Selection criteria mean that its portfolio is tilted towards capital appreciation

Unlike other dividend growth ETFs that constructed their portfolios based on consecutive years of past dividend growth (e.g. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)), DGRW's portfolio is constructed differently. The fund does not examine a stock's past dividend growth history. Instead, it looks at its return on equity and return on assets over the past three years. These two criteria each receive a 25% weighting in the composite score. The remaining 50% of the composite score is based on the 3~5 years earnings growth forecasts. The fund applies these 3 criteria to screen out a list of dividend stocks (with sustainable payout ratio) that have market caps over $2 billion.

There are pros and cons to this approach. The focus on ROA and ROE offers a glimpse to the quality of a company. While a company can leverage to improve its ROE, this will usually reduce its ROA. Therefore, the selection criteria reduce the risk of including stocks with high leverages. Its inclusion of earnings growth forecast in the criteria also mean that the stocks in the portfolio will generally have a better growth outlook. This is evident in the fact that DRGW has better return than VIG whose portfolio selection criteria primarily focus on its past number of years of dividend growth (see chart below).

Data by YCharts

DGRW may have lower exposure to higher assets sectors

The downside to DGRW's selection criteria is that it does not necessarily guarantee stocks in its portfolio will increase their dividends over time as managements of these companies may choose instead to reinvest their free cash flow to grow their businesses. Another downside to the selection criteria is that it may end up excluding many quality dividend growth stocks in sectors that tend to have high leverage (e.g. lower ROA) such as utilities or REITs (see table below). As many investors will know, companies in the utilities or REITs sectors generally pay good dividends. Some of the stocks in these two sectors even have good track records of dividend growth.

Source: WisdomTree Website

DGRW lagged behind the S&P 500 Index in the past 5 years

Below is a table that compares the valuation of DGRW and S&P 500 Index.

DGRW S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 14.7x 16.4X Dividend Yield (%) 2.89% 2.17% Sales Growth (%) 7.00% 7.12% Cash Flow Growth (%) 14.36% 13.30%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

As the table shows, DGRW has a lower forward P/E ratio than the S&P 500 Index. This means it is not as expensive as the S&P 500 Index. Its cash flow growth of 14.36% is also higher than the S&P 500 Index's 13.30%. This is not surprising given the fact that its portfolio of stocks should, in theory, have better growth prospect. Its slightly higher cash flow growth rate should translate into higher dividend growth as well. Based on our table presented above, one will expect DGRW to outperform S&P 500 funds. However, we did not observe this outperformance in DGRW's fund performance in the past 5 years. As can be seen from the chart below, DGRW's total return lagged behind iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) by nearly 5 percentage points. As pointed out by BOOX Research in his recently published article, this was likely due to the fact that DGRW's portfolio does not include non-dividend paying 'FANG stocks' (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)). For reader's information, these FANG stocks have generated impressive returns in the past few years.

Data by YCharts

Although DGRW may not outperform the S&P 500 Index in a bull market, we believe DGRW will be a better choice for investors in a bear market because its forward P/E ratio of 14.7x appears more reasonable than the S&P 500 Index's 16.4x. The fund should have better downside protection than the S&P 500 Index. It also offers higher dividend yield of 2.89% than the S&P 500 Index's 2.17%.

Investor Takeaway

DGRW is an interesting choice for investors wanting to focus on dividend growth stocks. Although its performance lagged behind the S&P 500 Index in the past 5 years, there are still reasons to invest in DGRW. We think DGRW's lower valuation provides better downside protection than the broader S&P 500 Index. In addition, investors can collect higher dividend yield of 2.89% than the S&P 500 Index's 2.17%. Since we are likely already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, we believe DGRW is a better alternative fund to own in the latter stage of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.