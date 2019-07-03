Imperial Brands: Worst Of The Big 4 Tobacco Stocks

At 1,937p, the stock may be a good speculative short-term trade, but it is unsuitable for long-term investors. Our recommendation is Neutral.

Imperial Brands operates in unfavourable local markets, has raised dividends unsustainably and is not as cheap relative to peers as it looks.

However, we believe that the high dividend yield has distracted investors from the company's fundamental unattractiveness.

Introduction

Imperial Brands' (OTCQX:IMBBY) (referred to as "IMB" in this article) dramatic share price decline (more than halving since September 2016, down nearly a quarter in the last 3 months alone) and 10% dividend yield have attracted investor interest as well as bullish contributor coverage on Seeking Alpha. At present, every recent rating on the stock is "bullish" or "very bullish", with 5 bullish articles having been published in the last month alone.

IMB Coverage on Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha (02-Jul-19).

However, we believe that the high dividend yield has in fact distracted many investors from the company's more fundamental problems:

IMB operates mostly in local markets with unfavourable demographics and regulations; its profit trends were weak even before Juul's explosive growth

IMB's 10% p.a. dividend increases are not supported by rising cashflows, and the dividend is now high enough to hinder deleveraging

IMB may look cheap on dividend yield, but its valuation gap vs. peers is much narrower on other metrics like EV / EBIT

Ultimately, IMB may be a good speculative short-term trade, but is unsuitable for long-term investors, especially those looking for a reliable dividend income.

Unfavourable Local Markets

IMB operates mostly in local markets with unfavourable demographics and regulations. The charts below show IMB's regional distribution by adjusted operating profit ("OP"), under both the current and previous categorisations:

IMB Adjusted Op. Profit by Region (FY18) (Previous Categories) NB. FY ends 30 Sep. Excludes £80m of one-offs & 3m of eliminations. Source: IMB results presentation (FY18). IMB Adjusted Op. Profit by Region (FY18) NB. FY ends 30 Sep. Excludes £80m of one-offs & 3m of eliminations. Source: IMB results presentation (FY18).

Under the previous categorisation (used up to FY18), IMB reported under the following regions:

Returns Markets North (40% of OP) – including Germany (c. 15%), UK (c. 10%), Australasia (c. 10%)

(40% of OP) – including Germany (c. 15%), UK (c. 10%), Australasia (c. 10%) Returns Markets South (18% of OP) – including France (c. 5%), Spain (c. 5%)

(18% of OP) – including France (c. 5%), Spain (c. 5%) USA Markets (27% of OP) – including cigars (c. 5%)

(27% of OP) – including cigars (c. 5%) Growth Markets (10% of OP) – including Russia (c. 5%), Middle East (c. 5%)

Europe is by far the most important region to IMB profits, contributing 45% of its operating profits in FY18. However, European countries tend to have weak population growth and tough anti-smoking regulations, including high tobacco excise, plain packaging and a ban on small packets.

Many other large IMB markets outside Europe also face similar challenges – Australia too has tough anti-smoking regulations like plain packaging; Russia too has low population growth and continues to raise tobacco excise.

Some Emerging Market countries continue to have favourable local cigarette markets, for example Indonesia, India, Pakistan and Philippines. However, unlike Philip Morris (PM) and British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred to in this article as "BAT"), IMB has little presence in such countries.

Weak Historic Performance

The weakness of IMB's local markets is visible in historical regional volume and operating profit trends.

IMB's two Returns Markets contribute nearly 60% of its operating profit, but they have seen volume declines and shrinking profits since FY16. While decline has decelerated in Returns Markets North (to -4% in FY18), it has worsened in Returns Markets South (to -5% in FY18):

IMB Tobacco Volume & Adj. Op. Profit – Returns Markets North NB1. FY18 excludes £40m of property disposal gain in the UK. NB2. OP growth rates in constant currency. Source: IMB company filings. IMB Tobacco Volume & Adj. Op. Profit – Returns Markets South NB. Op. profit growth rates in constant currency. Source: IMB company filings.

IMB's Growth Markets has also seen continuing volume and profit declines, with FY17 particularly badly hit by the doubling of tobacco excise in Saudi Arabia. This leaves the U.S. as the only one of IMB's regions showing growth. (IMB's U.S. business consists largely of the Lorillard brands it acquired in 2015, as part of Lorillard's acquisition by Reynolds.)

IMB Tobacco Volume & Adj. Op. Profit – Growth Markets NB. OP growth rates in constant currency. Source: IMB company filings. IMB Tobacco Volume & Adj. Op. Profit – U.S.A Market NB. OP growth rates in constant currency. Source: IMB company filings.

(NB. U.S. figures above exclude one-off items of £114m in FY17 for pensions and retirement benefits, and £40m in FY18, for the gain in the sale of the Other Tobacco Products business).

We believe the emergence of Juul and other e-vapor products has structurally accelerated U.S. cigarette volume declines since 2017:

US Cigarette Industry Volume Decline NB. 2018 U.S. cigarette volume is about 220 bn. Source: Altria results presentation (19Q1). US E-Vapor Volume NB. Figures are equalised volumes in billions. Source: Altria results presentation (19Q1).

The Lorillard brands’ first full-year contribution to IMB's P&L was in FY16. Since then, IMB's U.S. tobacco business has seen net revenue changes of -2.6% in FY17 and +2.1% in FY18, and adjusted operating profit changes of -2.4% in FY17 and +1.9% in FY18 - which are weak by historic standards.

IMB's FY19H1 results (for the 6 months ending 31 March 2019), reported under the new categories, showed a mixed performance, with operating profits growing in Europe but shrinking in Americas, and overall Tobacco operating profits down -1.8% year-on-year:

IMB Tobacco Volume & Adj. Op. Profit by Region (FY19H1) Source: IMB results press release (FY19H1).

Unsustainable Dividend Increases

IMB has been raising its divided by 10% p.a. in the last few years, but the dividend increases are not supported by rising cashflows, and the dividend is now high enough to hinder deleveraging.

IMB's normalised Free Cash Flow ("FCF") has been basically flat for the last 3 years, as shown below. As a result, Dividends Paid as % of FCF (Normalised) has risen from 63% in FY16, to 71% in FY17, then 76% in FY18.

IMB Free Cash Flow & Uses of Cash (FY16-18) Source: IMB company filings.

With more cash diverted to pay dividends, cash used for debt repayment has been falling, which is one of the reasons why IMB's net debt / EBITDA ratio has barely moved between FY17 and FY18 (and rose during FY19H1):

IMB Net Debt / EBITDA (FY16-18) NB. Net debt rose by £1.48bn during FY19H1. Source: IMB results presentation (FY18).

Our normalised FCF is smaller than management's FCF figures, because we have removed non-sustainable components from our calculations.

IMB Free Cash Flow – Normalised vs. Mgmt. Figures (FY16-18) Source: IMB company filings.

By comparison, management's FCF figures include proceeds from disposals and the sale of asset and brands, but exclude dividends paid to minorities. We have also removed the movement in working capital because, while it has flattered IMB's cashflows in earlier years, the potential for further improvements now seems much smaller. Note also that Capital Expenditures, when listed on a separately line, is evidently increasing – due to the need to support IMB's Next Generation Products and other growth initiatives.

IMB management has come to recognise investor concerns around its debt level, and announced a £2bn disposal target in May 2018. £280m of proceeds were realised in FY18, from the sale of Logista shares and U.S. Other Tobacco Products; the premium cigar business is currently being marketed for sale, and "one person close to the company" claimed this could fetch up to £1.5bn.

Should IMB meet its disposal target, it would be able to reduce its debt loan and add to earnings slightly (through lower interest expense). However, the fundamental problem of cashflow growth not keeping up with dividend growth would remain unchanged.

Valuation Gap vs. Peers

While IMB looks much cheaper than its peers on dividend yield (10.0%, vs. BAT as the next cheapest at 7.0%), the valuation gap is much narrower on other metrics. For example, when viewed on a FCF yield basis, IMB’s FCF yield of 11.9% is almost matched by BAT's 11.6%:

IMB FCF Yield & Dividend Yield vs. Peers Source: Company filings.

The valuation gap between IMB and its peers is even narrower on EV / EBIT, which takes each company's entire capital structure into account.

IMB EV / EBIT vs. Peers NB. IMB financials for FY18 (ending Sep); all other companies on CY18. Source: Company filings.

IMB’s 8.7x EV / EBIT is still cheapest, but BAT and Altira (MO) will in fact be at similar multiples if their outside investments are included:

BAT has a 29.6% stake in Indian tobacco company ITC Ltd. (ITC IN), and this is worth £11.4bn at current market prices

Altria net debt of $25.8bn is actually smaller than the $33.7bn combined value of its stakes in ABI ($18.5bn), Juul ($12.8bn) and Cronos ($2.5bn)

If we subtract the value of these outside investments from BAT's and Altria's net debt, then BAT is trading on an EV / EBIT of 9.4x and Altria is on 8.9x, not far from IMB's 8.7x. While tax and other considerations mean this comparison may only be theoretical, it does show how IMB's valuation gap vs. its peers is narrower than the dividend yield figures alone would imply.

IMB’s NGP May Not Contribute Much Profits

IMB's NGP business blu is loss-making at present, with management having guided to £100m of NGP “investment” in FY19, and £65m of this having been reported in FY19H1 results. IMB target is for its NGP business to exit FY19 (September) while profitable on a run-rate basis. However, there are several key difficulties facing IMB's efforts to be profitable in e-vapor, including strong competition from BAT (which seems to be leading even in IMB's home market in the U.K.) and Juul (now an Altria investment and strategic partner), and the so far lower margins in e-vapor products:

Conclusion

At 1,937p, IMB shares are trading on FY18 P/E of 7.1x and FCF yield of 11.9%, and a last-twelve-month dividend yield of 10.0%.

While this looks superficially cheap, we believe the valuation is not sufficiently attractive for a long-term investor. IMB’s recent dividend increases are not sustainable in our view, and its poor local markets will likely deliver a poor outcome for shareholders over time.

Other tobacco companies are either structurally more attractive (like Philip Morris) and/or at similar or cheaper valuation (BAT and Altria).

Ultimately, IMB may be a good speculative short-term trade, but is unsuitable for long-term investors, especially those looking for a steady dividend income.

Our recommendation on IMB is Neutral.

PS. Interested in tobacco stocks? See also my articles "Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough" and "Philip Morris: 6% Dividend Yield, Future-Proof With 15-25% Upside" from June.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, IMBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.