Missed The Boat? AT&T Quietly Hits 2019 Highs, For Now

AT&T (NYSE:T) has quietly entered bull mode, with the stock whispering its way to 2019 highs. It has now fully recovered from when the Street punished the stock after the reported Q1 earnings. It has been our position since we recommended it as a trading opportunity at BAD BEAT Investing that capital appreciation in the stock was a likely bonus in addition to it being a strong buy for income. This is an ideal holding for any young investor to add into a tax-favored IRA and to let it grow, compounding the dividend into new shares so that, decades later, a steady income stream can be collected from the position. It just so happened that as traders, we were able to also leverage some gains with shares being at 2019 highs.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Team Chartist

Now that we are looking at solid 2019 gains in the stock, the question is what do we do here? We believe that the acquisition and creation of the WarnerMedia segment is incredibly bullish. We love that the company is tackling its massive debt burden. While we also focus on picking up additional income in the name through options strategies and through trading around a core position, it really is an ideal buy and hold, in our opinion. In this column, we discuss some performance metrics you need to be aware of, discuss what we think is the most important thing to watch (dividend coverage), and discuss how the company is addressing debt. In short, we remain bullish on shares for 2019.

Revenues rising from WarnerMedia, earnings solid

One of the common complaints about AT&T stock is that revenues had begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters ahead of the WarnerMedia integration. With all of Time Warner's assets now contributing, we are seeing the positive impact:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Revenues were flat-to-low-growth in the past few Q1s before the most recent earnings period. Clearly, without WarnerMedia that slow growth would have continued. Overall, our revenue expectations were slightly more conservative relative to consensus.

There are some drivers to pay attention to. One of the continued challenges is DirecTV. The loss of subscribers hurts. People are moving away from traditional packages, and we commend AT&T for trying to mix it up a bit. Ongoing promotions in wireless to compete with other telecoms also have weighed. While there has been renewed focus on profitability, there remains a lot of pressure on video subscribers with losses mounting each quarter it seems.

Declines in legacy wireline services, Vrio, wireless equipment, and domestic video were noted. However, all of these negatives have been more than offset by the addition of WarnerMedia. There has been a shift from a premium linear services to more economically priced video services. This has pressured video revenues, but lest we forget, HBO Now is part of the WarnerMedia family and it has helped. Despite a heavily competitive and promotional atmosphere, WarnerMedia continues to exceed our expectations and had a strong start to the year.

Revenue growth was up more than 3%, and operating income showed double-digit growth and nearly 12% with gains in all three units. Let us be clear. We continue to expect video revenue losses in 2019 to grow. But as the company adapts to the changing demands of the consumer, we believe we will see some stabilization in 2020.

We want to point out that wireless has been so-so over the last year. Wireless mobility had a strong quarter and we will be watching this closely in the coming days. This area continues to grow and build momentum. Wireless service revenues increased by 2.9%. Secular declines and pricing moves in video did result in fewer gross adds than last year but when you look at things on a pro forma basis, revenues were down slightly due entirely to an impact of foreign exchange as well as lighter equipment revenues. Without those impacts, revenues were up.

While revenues rose in tandem with WarnerMedia, so did expenditures. Earnings were in line with consensus:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Actual earnings did increased to $0.86 and was thanks to modest operating expense increases. They were $37.6 billion versus $31.8 billion in the year-ago quarter, an increase of about $5.8 billion due to the Time Warner acquisition.

As Q2's report date approaches in a few weeks, we will be closely watching to see if the company moderates its expenses to help boost margins and EPS. With WarnerMedia now integrated and remaining so through 2019, we need to see the company continue to do all it can to cut expenses to protect the bottom line, but of course, this has limits. As 2019 moves forward, investors should anticipate ongoing merger expenses of about $7-8 billion, and although it will be adjusted for, keep it in mind as it weighs on GAAP. That said, we continue to predict that WarnerMedia will be accretive to both earnings and free cash flow. Those free cash flows are vital to ensuring sufficient dividend coverage, and ongoing dividend increases, moving forward. Despite trading gains, we need to be mindful that this source of income (dividends) are protected.

A look at cash flows

Cash flows are vital to ensuring the dividend is covered. With WarnerMedia on board, we expected a sizable uptick in cash from operations and operating cash flow came in at $11.8 million and reflected substantial growth, of course stemming from a large boost in revenues. Like revenues, operating cash flows had been flat to declining before the most recent quarter. Did this translate to the all-important free cash flow measure? In short, yes, it did, and this bodes well for AT&T's dividend obligations. With WarnerMedia under the AT&T umbrella we believe this could drive free cash flows to $26 billion or more this year. We expected that free cash flows would exceed last year's pace significantly. Cash flows did jump tremendously:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We expect free cash flow to ramp up even further in the second half of this year, as this is a seasonally stronger period. With the huge jump in the free cash flow metric, dividend increases, and more shares being paid out, you absolutely have to watch the dividend payout ratio every quarter. In fact, the dividend payout ratio is the most critical indicator to keep an eye on. In some quarters, AT&T has paid out more in dividends than made in free cash flow, but we think that is unlikely to occur in the next few years. With the boost to free cash flows thanks WarnerMedia, and only 22% more in dividends paid out versus last year ($3.7 billion), the payout ratio remained strong at just 63%. This suggests the dividend is more than secure moving forward. With the dividend being safe, we have to keep an eye on debt which is the biggest risk to investing here.

Debt remains the biggest risk

The debt is the biggest risk to the company, but please understand that the company is more than capable of paying it down. We wanted to point out that the company is getting aggressive at reducing leverage. AT&T had $180 billion in net debt after the WarnerMedia move, by the start of 2020 AT&T plans to have this down to $150 billion. The company is already making huge progress on that goal. It had reduced its net debt to $169 billion at the end of Q1.

It also recently sold its interest in Hulu for $1.4 billion and let's not forget the $2.2 billion sale of Hudson Yards. This puts AT&T in a solid position to meet its leverage target of the 2.5x range with a debt of $150 billion or less at the end of the year. Keep in mind, we expect free cash flow of $26 billion in 2019. Once the company pays out its roughly $14 billion annually in dividends to shareholders, the company will still have well over $10 billion in free cash flow to further reduce its debts. This does not even count any further asset sales. We also want to point out that at no point is a massive amount of debt liability due all at once. AT&T's debt maturity schedule is manageable with debt maturing many times over the next few decades. In fact, no sizable debt above 2019 free cash flow is due until 2023.

Conclusion: Still a buy

After this run-up many traders, including ourselves, took a little profit. However, the name remains a strong buy in the long term for income and further capital appreciation. The market is rewarding AT&T thanks to the reduction of leverage and the solid inclusion of WarnerMedia. While DirecTV continues to weigh, the pain in video subs is being more than offset by competitive strength in wireless and a fantastic performance out of WarnerMedia. This name is about income. The trading gains have been fantastic, but we think it is best held long term, to compound into a massive position that you can use to supplement income in retirement. This is what we are telling our traders at BAD BEAT and what we encourage all of our followers to do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.