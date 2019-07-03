Charlotte's Web: Future Growth Delayed, Not Denied

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) ("CWEB") reported 2019 Q1 results which showed minimum growth from the last quarter. Combined with a recent equity offering by the founders and insiders, the stock fell as much as 50% from its 52-week high achieved in April 2019. However, we think the correction is overdone and investors could use this as a buying opportunity to accumulate shares in this leading hemp and CBD player.

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q1 Review

On May 28, Charlotte's Web reported 2019 Q1 results which saw growth slowing down significantly. While some investors lost confidence in the stock as growth didn't impress last quarter, we think there are multiple catalysts to look forward to in the next few quarters. The company reported revenue of $21.7 million, essentially flat from the prior quarter. Gross margin was also stable at 73% which is very impressive among the cannabis companies we cover.

While the biggest drivers for CWEB's near-term growth would be its continued penetration into national retailers, we believe the growth will be heavily skewed towards the second half of 2019. The company began shipping to three national outlets during Q1 and a fourth one was added after the quarter. From the four national retailers, more than 2,300 stores were added to the distribution network in 18 states, representing a phased approach which is expected. We think most retailers will gradually increase the number of CBD SKUs they carry over time, given this is a brand new product category for them and there remain lingering concerns around FDA regulations.

CWEB remains financially sound which is rare among cannabis companies. The company has consistently reported positive EBITDA and net income and is self-funded for the most part. The company expects EBITDA margin to return to 30%-35% by the end of 2019 as it invests heavily on personnel and infrastructure during the current ramp-up period.

CWEB reiterated its 2019 revenue guidance of $120-$170 million which indicates faster growth during the next three quarters. It also doubled the number of acres planted for 2019 to 700 acres in order to support expected growth going forward. The company had $69 million of cash at the end of Q1 and its operations are largely self-funded except for inventory increases in order to support the onboarding of national retailers.

Recent Developments

One of the reasons that drove Charlotte's Web's shares to its recent lows was a large secondary share offering where existing shareholders sold a total of 8 million shares at C$20 per share for total proceeds of C$161 million. The company did not receive any proceeds from the equity offering but the float increased by 8 million after the deal.

Before the recent equity raise, the founders owned 32% of the company, but their ownership has decreased to 26%, mainly due to the recent equity sales. With the 23% owned by their friends and family members, about half of the company is controlled by the Stanley brokers and their associates. The public float has increased to 38% after the secondary equity offering which represents about 36 million shares. We think the overhang from this equity offering will be digested which is positive in the near-term.

Another major catalyst is that the company has hired former Kellogg's division president, Deanie Elsner, as its CEO. She was also the former Chief Marketing Officer at Kraft Foods. We knew that CWEB had been looking for a new CEO as the company transitions from a family-run business into a large-scale professional organization. We believe the installment of the new CEO is a very positive step for the company and should enhance overall strategic planning and execution in the medium to long term. The new CEO made the following statement in the 2019 Q1 press release:

"My priority is to raise the Company's level of operational effectiveness and accelerate growth opportunities acting with urgency and decisiveness."

We think the use of words like "urgency" and "decisiveness" clearly demonstrated the focus within the management team to capture the U.S. CBD market opportunity. We look forward to examining the execution of CWEB's new leadership in the next few quarters.

Looking Ahead

We believe Charlotte's Web is a leader in the nascent U.S. CBD market and represents the best way to invest in this sector. The company has solid management in place and has consistently demonstrated financial discipline with self-funded operations and no new share issuances since the IPO. The recent decline in its share price is driven by a downturn in the cannabis sector and a large secondary equity offering by the founders and other insiders. We believe the company will deliver superior growth in 2019 after onboarding four national retailers and as consumers continue to embrace CBD products.

